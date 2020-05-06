FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced today that in light of the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and related public health concerns, the company will hold its official 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) in a virtual meeting format only, via audio webcast. We expect this change to be for this year only.



As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time. The webcast will be available at http://www.meetingcenter.io/214063388 . An audio replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website for two weeks.

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders will be entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their broker or bank. To be admitted to the meeting, shareholders must enter their control number and the meeting password, NOC2020.

For registered shareholders, the control number can be found on the proxy card, notice or email previously distributed.



For shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary, such as a broker or bank, you will need to obtain a control number in advance in order to vote during the meeting. For instructions on how and by when to request a control number, please refer to the company’s supplemental proxy materials to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders are invited to submit questions for consideration at the Annual Meeting by members of the Board of Directors and management. To facilitate the process, the company asks shareholders to submit their questions on or before 5:00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on May 18, 2020 by accessing the virtual meeting website available at http://www.meetingcenter.io/214063388 . We expect this feature to be available by May 14, 2020. Shareholders who participate in the meeting (by entering a control number and password as detailed above) may also submit questions regarding proposals during the meeting up until the time the relevant proposal is presented. Questions should relate to the official business of the meeting, and management and shareholder proposals in particular. A proponent of each shareholder proposal (or a representative) is invited to present each proposal at the meeting and to make a brief statement in support of the proposal.

During the meeting, shareholders will be able to vote, to submit a question related to the management and shareholder proposals and to view various materials customarily made available at in-person shareholder meetings (such as the shareholder list, the proxy statement and the annual report) by following the instructions on the virtual meeting website. The rules of conduct for the meeting will also be posted on the virtual meeting website.

All shareholders, whether or not planning to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, are encouraged to vote promptly in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card and voting instruction form included with the previously distributed proxy materials (or notice of internet availability) will not be reissued and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

For more information about our upcoming virtual meeting, please visit our virtual meeting website at http://www.meetingcenter.io/214063388 . We will be updating this site, where you can register as a shareholder or a guest, with information, including about submitting a question, and conduct at the meeting.

