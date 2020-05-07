New York, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product ; End User ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891671/?utm_source=GNW

5% from 2020 to 2027.



The growing prevalence of bacterial infection is one of the major factors increasing the demand for percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices globally. However, expensive process of antibiotic development is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth, which will, in turn, restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Heart transplantation worldwide has been accepted as the best treatment for patients with medically refractory end-stage heart failure. Due to the scarcity of organs available for transplantation, only a small portion of patients are able to receive transplants.



Annual figures published by NHS Blood and Transplant in 2015 showed that there is still a vast shortage of organ donors.The number of people desperately waiting for a heart transplant has more than doubled in just five years according to the latest statistics.



According to a report published by Ottawa Heart Institute in April 2018, more than 5,000 Canadians could benefit from heart transplantation. However, only 170 transplants were performed annually in Canada due to chronic heart donor shortage.



Patients with advanced heart failure conditions have poor prognosis, and transplantation of heart is still the best treatment option.However, the scarcity of donors, long waiting times, and an increasing number of unstable patients have favored the development of mechanical circulatory support.



The chronic shortage of heart donors has also led to extend the age limits of donors in certain areas of the globe.According to the Department of Cardiovascular Surgery, Italy, because of the shortage of heart donors, the extension of donor age limit was approved up to the sixth decade in some particular cases.



Thus, this shortage of heart donors is served by the temporarily used percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices that help in long-term support for patients suffering from heart failure conditions. These devices are likely to be adopted at higher rates in the coming years.



The global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market is segmented into product and end user.The product segment of the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market is further segmented into intra-aortic balloon pumps, VA-extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, and short-term ventricular assist devices.



The intra-aortic balloon pumps segment held the largest share of the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market in 2019. The short-term ventricular assist devices segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. The end user segment of the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market is further segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period.



A few essential primary and secondary sources referred during the preparation of the report are Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and Heart Care Foundation.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891671/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001