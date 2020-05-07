New York, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mineral Trioxide Aggregate Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type ; Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891668/?utm_source=GNW

However, challenges in endodontic and dental health are likely to obstruct the growth of the mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) market during the forecast period.



The dental industry is expected to grow in coming years owing to the major factors, such as rising number of dental visits, increasing number of dentists, and growing national dental expenditure. As per CDC, in 2017, around 84.9% of the children aged 2-17 years, 64.0% of the adults aged 18-64 years, and 65.6% of the adults aged 65 years and more visited a dentist at least once a year in the US. Similarly, in 2017, 58.2% of the children and 56.1% of adults in the UK consulted dentist regularly.



Rising number of dentists is also contributing to the growth of dental industry. As per American Dental Association, in 2019, there were 200,419 dentists working in the US dentistry sector, which accounts for 61.1 dentists working in dentistry per 100,000 US populations. Similarly, Asia Pacific region accounts quarter of the total number of the dentists across the globe. India, Japan, China, and the Philippines hold 80% of the dentists in the Asia Pacific region. In 2016, there were about 197,734 dentists in India which was the highest number of dentists across the globe. Thus, the growing dental industry is expected to drive the mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) market during the forecast period.



The global mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) market is segmented by type, and application.Based on type, the mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) market is segmented into white and gray.



The white segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on application, the mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) market has been segmented into retrograde filling, perforation repair, apexification, vital pulp therapy, and others.



The perforation repair segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; moreover the retrograde filling segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



American Dental Association, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, Canadian Dental Association, Fédération Dentaire Internationale, and Community Dental Health Services are some of the essential secondary sources included in the report.

