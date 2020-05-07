At time of COVID-19, Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems calls on all levels of governments in Canada to allow mental health patients back into the community in order to use hospital resources efficiently and to deal with the pandemic effectively.



OTTAWA, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Canada, various levels of governments have announced funding for mental health services, but as of today, the mentally ill patients are still behind closed doors with limited visiting hours.



There are about 63,496 COVID-19 positive cases in Canada as of today and up to now, about 4,232 people have died across the country. The majority of COVID-19 cases are in Ontario and Quebec according to Health Canada stats.

There is currently no vaccine available in the world, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dedicated his mission to achieve such a vaccine soon.

According to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems in Ottawa says, “all levels of governments must address the dire situation of mentally ill patients who are kept in hospitals during this pandemic.”

Taleam Systems specialized in computer services and products for the medical field has recently expanded its online tech services to Toronto city.

Ahmadzai adds, “This is a difficult time for everyone, and we need to ensure that those who need urgent medical help gets the support they need.”

Research shows that 1 in 5 people in Canada will have a mental illness and as of today there are more than 189,000 patients in hospitals for mental illness disease.

