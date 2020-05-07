LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties and Investments is honored to announce the completion of a 1031 exchange five years in the making. When the clients reached out to Kay Properties and Investments (www.kpi1031.com) looking for replacement properties after the sale of their 2,000+ acre ranch, they were trying to determine their options.



Kay Properties Vice President Alex Madden stated, “After looking around the industry our clients very quickly decided to work with Kay Properties and Investments for a few reasons including the breadth of DSTs available on our platform, the expertise and knowledge of the industry, and our team approach to clients’ 1031 exchanges.”

Senior Vice President Chay Lapin added, “I want to thank the eight different DST sponsor firms who helped our clients diversify across asset classes including: Multifamily, Investment Grade Corporate Headquarters, Self-Storage, Student Housing and Investment Grade Medical Office. Our Kay Properties team was able to utilize eight of our DST sponsor company relationships and experienced team members to build a diversified portfolio of 1031 exchange replacement properties. Our team was able to help them complete the majority of their 1031 exchange before their 45-day identification period was even over, with the remainder closing only a few days later.”

Lapin went on to say, “Our Vice President, Alex Madden, did an excellent job staying with our clients through the entire education process. The clients were pleased with their 1031 exchange experience and they very quickly began asking about further investment opportunities available through Kay Properties, and we are currently helping them evaluate and complete additional investments.”

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

*Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

*This case study may not be representative of the experience of other clients. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.