It is produced in the liver and kidneys. However, certain individuals are unable to produce or synthesize required amount of L-Carnitine owing to genetic conditions or defects.



Based on application, the L-Carnitine market is segmented into healthcare products,



animal feed, functional drinks, and medicines. The healthcare products segment led the L-Carnitine market in 2018. Moreover, the functional drinks segment is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. L-Carnitine is used in the production of healthcare products like nutrient supplements and powder supplements for weight management, energy, and endurance. L-Carnitine used in diet supplements help in treating low blood levels.



The various chemical properties attributed to the L-Carnitine have led to an upsurge for its application in the healthcare industry that has favored the L-Carnitine market on a significant scale all over the globe. Due to Covid-19 outbreak, the online sales of L-Carnitine supplements is expected to grow which will boost the market in near future



In 2018, the growth of the L-Carnitine market in North America region was primarily attributed to rapid growth in the pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements and food and beverage industry in the US and Canada.Rising demand for healthy and nutritional food and beverages among the health-conscious consumers is the major factor driving the L-Carnitine market in North America.



Additionally, the demand for anti-aging products is increasing owing to the increasing aging population in the region. L-Carnitine is used as an additive ingredient in animal feed industry, and growing awareness about the benefits of using L-Carnitine in animal feed has boosted the growth of L-Carnitine market in the North America region.



Alpsure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, Biosint S.p.A., Cayman Chemical, Cheng Da PharmaCeuticals Co., Ltd, Huang Gang Hua Yang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Kaiyuan Hengtai Nutrition Co., Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd, Maxsun Industries Incorporated, Merck KGaA, and Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd are among the key players present in global L-Carnitine market.



Overall size of the global L-Carnitine market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the L-Carnitine market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate and analyze the data. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the L-Carnitine.

