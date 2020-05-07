Luxembourg, May 7, 2020 - ArcelorMittal (referred to as “ArcelorMittal” or the “Company”) (MT (New York, Amsterdam, Paris, Luxembourg), MTS (Madrid)), the world’s leading integrated steel and mining company, today announced results1 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.
COVID-19 impacts
Highlights of 1Q 2020:
Outlook and guidance:
Financial highlights (on the basis of IFRS1):
|(USDm) unless otherwise shown
|1Q 20
|4Q 19
|3Q 19
|2Q 19
|1Q 19
|Sales
|14,844
|15,514
|16,634
|19,279
|19,188
|Operating (loss) / income
|(353)
|(1,535)
|297
|(158)
|769
|Net (loss)/income attributable to equity holders of the parent
|(1,120)
|(1,882)
|(539)
|(447)
|414
|Basic (loss)/earnings per common share (US$)
|(1.11)
|(1.86)
|(0.53)
|(0.44)
|0.41
|Operating (loss) / income / tonne (US$/t)
|(18)
|(78)
|15
|(7)
|35
|EBITDA
|967
|925
|1,063
|1,555
|1,652
|EBITDA/ tonne (US$/t)
|50
|47
|53
|68
|76
|Steel-only EBITDA/ tonne (US$/t)
|34
|32
|34
|43
|56
|Crude steel production (Mt)
|21.1
|19.8
|22.2
|23.8
|24.1
|Steel shipments (Mt)
|19.5
|19.7
|20.2
|22.8
|21.8
|Own iron ore production (Mt)
|14.4
|14.8
|13.6
|14.6
|14.1
|Iron ore shipped at market price (Mt)
|8.6
|9.6
|8.4
|9.9
|9.2
Commenting, Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO, said:
"The improved operating performance in the first quarter has been considerably overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis. Faced with a significant humanitarian challenge, the Company’s first priority has been to take all the necessary actions to safeguard the wellbeing of our people and to provide support to the extent required in the communities in which we operate. But we have also moved decisively to protect the business in the face of the completely unprecedented scenario we are facing where social and economic lockdown has contributed to a significant decline in demand. We moved swiftly to temporary idle furnaces, cutting production across markets and reducing operating and capital costs to match this environment. We have continued to meet remaining customer demand from a reduced level of production and are very thankful to our employees and stakeholders for their support in enabling plants to keep running.
“There are still too many uncertainties to accurately predict what the rest of the year holds. However, it seems likely that over the course of this month countries will start to announce details of their “exit” strategies. Whilst these are likely to be an easing, not an immediate ending of lockdown, construction and manufacturing are expected to be among the first sectors to be permitted to re-start operations and indeed we are seeing signs of customers re-starting production. Rigorous planning to ensure we can meet customer demand whilst protecting the health and safety of our people has been undertaken, leaning on the experience of our plants which have already been on this journey.
“The remainder of this year will be challenging, but I am confident that ArcelorMittal has the experience and inherent resilience, to manage through these difficult times. As a result of the hard work undertaken in recent years to strengthen the balance sheet, we went into the COVID-19 crisis with the lowest net debt since the creation of the Company, which is a matter of considerable comfort.
“I am particularly grateful for the commitment shown by our teams in these recent weeks. Crises do tend to bring out the best in people and we have many examples of this, from our employees working in our plants to produce steels for essential products, to our facilities around the world looking to see how they can support their local communities, to our research and development teams harnessing their skills and expertise in ways quite unconnected with steel-making, for example in the design of 3D printers and ventilators. Together we will continue to navigate these extraordinary times and ensure that ArcelorMittal is able to secure the wellbeing of its people and its position as the world’s leading steel Company.”
Sustainable development and safety performance
Health and safety - Own personnel and contractors lost time injury frequency rate
Health and safety of the Company’s workforce is of paramount importance. Following the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, where possible, employees are working remotely and where assets continue to operate, we are following the recommendations of local governments as well as the World Health Organisation (‘WHO’). We continue to ensure extensive monitoring, sanitation and social distancing measures applied at all operations, alongside provision of essential personal protective equipment.
Health and safety performance2 (inclusive of ArcelorMittal Italia (previously known as Ilva)), based on own personnel and contractors lost time injury frequency (LTIF) rate was 1.01x in the first quarter of 2020 ("1Q 2020") as compared to 1.25x in fourth quarter of 2019 ("4Q 2019") and 1.14x as of the first quarter of 2019 ("1Q 2019").
Excluding the impact of ArcelorMittal Italia, the LTIF was 0.72x for 1Q 2020 as compared to 0.84x for 4Q 2019 and 0.66x for the first quarter of 2019 (“1Q 2019”).
The Company’s efforts to improve its health and safety record remain focused on both further reducing the rate of severe injuries and preventing fatalities.
Own personnel and contractors - Frequency rate
|Lost time injury frequency rate
|1Q 20
|4Q 19
|3Q 19
|2Q 19
|1Q 19
|Mining
|0.79
|1.27
|1.53
|0.64
|0.38
|NAFTA
|0.56
|0.63
|0.54
|0.46
|0.58
|Brazil
|0.45
|0.32
|0.21
|0.43
|0.48
|Europe
|1.04
|1.06
|1.18
|1.00
|0.85
|ACIS
|0.82
|0.83
|0.59
|0.58
|0.75
|Total Steel
|0.72
|0.78
|0.71
|0.69
|0.71
|Total (Steel and Mining) excluding ArcelorMittal Italia
|0.72
|0.84
|0.82
|0.68
|0.66
|ArcelorMittal Italia
|7.93
|10.61
|13.45
|13.73
|11.05
|Total (Steel and Mining) including ArcelorMittal Italia
|1.01
|1.25
|1.36
|1.26
|1.14
Key sustainable development highlights for 1Q 2020:
We are attempting to harness our skills and resources in a useful and collaborative way to help address the challenges presented by COVID-19. Specifically, we have focused our actions on collaborating to address the severe lack of the required safety and medical equipment for the public health effort, including 3D printing face shields and ventilators in Europe and Brazil.
Our businesses across the world have now made cash and in-kind donations to various community and public health initiatives. We have also been utilizing our global network to help facilitate the transfer of equipment to and from regions most impacted; and coordinating private sector support to fight the pandemic in West Africa.
Analysis of results for 1Q 2020 versus 4Q 2019 and 1Q 2019
Total steel shipments in 1Q 2020 were 1.2% lower at 19.5Mt as compared with 19.7Mt for 4Q 2019 primarily due to lower steel shipments in Brazil (-13.5%) and ACIS (-12.4%), offset in part by an improvement in NAFTA (+10.1%) whilst Europe remained broadly stable. Total steel shipments in 1Q 2020 were 10.7% lower as compared with 21.8Mt for 1Q 2019. Excluding the impact of the remedy asset sales related to the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition (completed June 30, 2019) steel shipments were 6.5% lower as compared to 1Q 2019.
During the latter part of 1Q 2020, the global escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent measures introduced by governments worldwide to contain it has negatively impacted economic activity and industrial supply chains in many parts of the world. Consequently, the Company is experiencing a significant decline in industrial activity in all the geographic markets in which it operates. The Company has responded swiftly by significantly reducing production (including temporarily idling steelmaking and finishing assets) globally in alignment with reduced demand and government requirements. As a result, the Company expects a significant negative impact on volumes until industrial activity normalizes.
Sales in 1Q 2020 were $14.8 billion as compared to $15.5 billion for 4Q 2019 and $19.2 billion for 1Q 2019. Sales in 1Q 2020 were 4.3% lower as compared to 4Q 2019 primarily due to lower steel shipments (-1.2%) due in part to COVID-19 impacts, and lower market-priced iron ore shipments (-11.0%). Sales in 1Q 2020 were 22.6% lower as compared to 1Q 2019 primarily due to lower average steel selling prices (-13.8%), lower steel shipments (-10.7%) due in part to COVID-19 impacts, and lower market-priced iron ore shipments (-6.2%) offset in part by higher seaborne iron ore reference prices (+9.1%).
Depreciation for 1Q 2020 was lower at $771 million as compared to $802 million for 4Q 2019 and higher than $733 million in 1Q 2019. FY 2020 depreciation is expected to be approximately $3.0 billion (based on current exchange rates).
Impairment charges12 for 1Q 2020 were $92 million and relate to the permanent closure of the coke plant in Florange (France), at the end of April 2020. Impairment charges for 4Q 2019 were $830 million and related to impairment of the fixed assets of ArcelorMittal USA ($0.7 billion) and in South Africa ($0.1 billion). Impairment charges for 1Q 2019 were $150 million related to the remedy asset sales for the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition.
Exceptional items of $457 million for 1Q 2020 primarily include inventory related charges in NAFTA and Europe due to a weaker steel pricing outlook driven by COVID-19 impacts. Exceptional items of $828 million for 4Q 2019, primarily include inventory related charges in NAFTA and Europe following a period of exceptionally weak steel pricing. Exceptional items for 1Q 2019 were nil.
Operating loss for 1Q 2020 was $353 million as compared to $1,535 million in 4Q 2019 and an operating income of $769 million in 1Q 2019. Operating results for 1Q 2020 and 4Q 2019 were impacted by impairment charges and exceptional items as discussed above.
Income from associates, joint ventures and other investments for 1Q 2020 was $142 million as compared to $20 million for 4Q 2019 and $208 million in 1Q 2019. 1Q 2020 income was positively impacted by income from AMNS India9. 1Q 2019 was positively impacted by the dividend declared by Erdemir of $93 million.
Net interest expense in 1Q 2020 decreased to $115 million as compared to $140 million in 4Q 2019 and $161 million in 1Q 2019. Interest costs decrease in 1Q 2020 was primarily due to savings after bond repayments at the end of 4Q 2019.
Foreign exchange and other net financing losses in 1Q 2020 were $451 million as compared to $117 million for 4Q 2019 and $231 million in 1Q 2019. Foreign exchange loss for 1Q 2020 was $111 million as compared to foreign exchange gain of $130 million and loss of $48 million, in 4Q 2019 and 1Q 2019, respectively. 1Q 2020 includes non-cash mark-to-market losses of $118 million related to the mandatory convertible bonds call option following the market price decrease of the underlying share; such losses amounted to $52 million in 4Q 2019 and $6 million in 1Q 2019. 1Q 2020 also includes early bond redemption premium expenses of $66 million.
ArcelorMittal recorded an income tax expense of $340 million in 1Q 2020 as compared to $125 million for 4Q 2019 and $135 million for 1Q 2019. Income tax expense in 1Q 2020 includes deferred tax expense of $178 million.
ArcelorMittal recorded a net loss for 1Q 2020 of $1.1 billion (or $1.11 basic loss per common share), as compared to a net loss for 4Q 2019 of $1.9 billion (or $1.86 basic loss per common share), and a net income for 1Q 2019 of $0.4 billion (or $0.41 basic earnings per common share).
Analysis of segment operations
NAFTA
|(USDm) unless otherwise shown
|1Q 20
|4Q 19
|3Q 19
|2Q 19
|1Q 19
|Sales
|4,304
|4,020
|4,395
|5,055
|5,085
|Operating (loss) / income
|(120)
|(912)
|(24)
|(539)
|216
|Depreciation
|(126)
|(152)
|(147)
|(137)
|(134)
|Impairment
|—
|(700)
|—
|(600)
|—
|Exceptional items
|(241)
|(200)
|—
|—
|—
|EBITDA
|247
|140
|123
|198
|350
|Crude steel production (kt)
|5,503
|5,261
|5,658
|5,590
|5,388
|Steel shipments (kt)
|5,536
|5,029
|5,135
|5,438
|5,319
|Average steel selling price (US$/t)
|715
|731
|792
|836
|874
NAFTA segment crude steel production increased by 4.6% to 5.5Mt in 1Q 2020 as compared to 5.3Mt in 4Q 2019, partly due to recovery following planned outages both in flat and long product operations during 4Q 2019 due to weak demand.
Steel shipments in 1Q 2020 increased by 10.1% to 5.5Mt as compared to 5.0Mt in 4Q 2019, primarily due to a 12.2% increase in flat steel shipments following the end of destocking which had suppressed demand in the prior quarter. Steel shipments started to decline towards the second half of March 2020 due to weaker demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales in 1Q 2020 increased by 7.1% to $4.3 billion as compared to $4.0 billion in 4Q 2019, primarily due to a 10.1% increase in steel shipments offset in part by a decline in average steel selling prices (with flat and long products down 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively).
Exceptional items for 1Q 2020 of $241 million primarily include inventory related charges due to a weaker steel pricing outlook driven by COVID-19 impacts. Exceptional items of $200 million in 4Q 2019 primarily included inventory related charges following a period of exceptionally weak steel pricing.
Operating loss in 1Q 2020 was $120 million as compared to a loss of $912 million in 4Q 2019 and an operating income of $216 million in 1Q 2019. Operating results for 1Q 2020 and 4Q 2019 were impacted by exceptional items noted above, and operating results for 4Q 2019 were also impacted by impairment charges related to a further impairment of the fixed assets of ArcelorMittal USA.
Despite the negative impact of COVID-19, EBITDA in 1Q 2020 of $247 million was higher as compared to $140 million in 4Q 2019 primarily driven by the positive impact of higher steel shipment volumes offset in part by a negative price-cost effect. EBITDA in 1Q 2020 decreased by 29.5% as compared to $350 million in 1Q 2019 primarily due to negative price-cost effect offset in part by higher steel shipments.
The escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic during the latter part of 1Q 2020 has impacted ArcelorMittal's key end markets in the US and Canada. The Company has responded immediately by significantly adapting its capacity. The Company has to date announced the safe and orderly temporary blow down of blast furnace No.3 at ArcelorMittal Dofasco, Canada, blast furnace No.6 at ArcelorMittal Cleveland and blast furnace No.4 at Indiana Harbor in the United States with the necessary precautions taken to preserve the assets for future production.
In order to mitigate in part the effect of weaker demand on production levels, the Company is temporarily reducing fixed costs (including alignment of the workforce to demand) and implementing other cost saving measures.
Brazil
|(USDm) unless otherwise shown
|1Q 20
|4Q 19
|3Q 19
|2Q 19
|1Q 19
|Sales
|1,592
|1,902
|1,929
|2,126
|2,156
|Operating income
|150
|177
|196
|234
|239
|Depreciation
|(69)
|(63)
|(62)
|(79)
|(70)
|Exceptional items
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|EBITDA
|219
|240
|258
|313
|309
|Crude steel production (kt)
|2,679
|2,489
|2,669
|2,830
|3,013
|Steel shipments (kt)
|2,351
|2,717
|2,810
|2,785
|2,880
|Average steel selling price (US$/t)
|642
|628
|676
|705
|704
Brazil segment crude steel production increased by 7.6% to 2.7Mt in 1Q 2020 as compared to 2.5Mt for 4Q 2019, which had been impacted by planned maintenance in the Long products business.
Steel shipments in 1Q 2020 decreased by 13.5% to 2.4Mt as compared to 2.7Mt in 4Q 2019, primarily due to seasonality and lower flat product exports. Overall long products shipments decreased by 7.7% while flat products declined by 17.7%.
Sales in 1Q 2020 declined by 16.3% to $1.6 billion as compared to $1.9 billion in 4Q 2019. Sales in 1Q 2020 were impacted by 13.5% lower steel shipments offset in part by 2.2% higher average steel selling prices.
Operating income in 1Q 2020 declined to $150 million as compared to $177 million in 4Q 2019 and $239 million in 1Q 2019.
EBITDA in 1Q 2020 decreased by 8.8% to $219 million as compared to $240 million in 4Q 2019 primarily due to lower steel shipments (including initial COVID-19 impacts) offset in part by a positive price-cost effect. EBITDA in 1Q 2020 was 29.2% lower as compared to $309 million in 1Q 2019 primarily due to lower steel shipment volumes (-18.4%).
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and government response and containment efforts have been felt in Latin America regions later than in some other regions. Nevertheless, end markets and in particular automotive have now been increasingly impacted. The Company is in the process of reducing production further with the idling of ArcelorMittal Tubarão's blast furnace #3 from April 21, 2020, together with production curtailments in Argentina and in long product capacity in Brazil, to match demand levels.
In order to mitigate in part the effect of weaker demand on the production levels, the Company is temporarily reducing fixed costs (including alignment of the workforce to demand) and implementing other cost saving measures.
Europe
|(USDm) unless otherwise shown
|1Q 20
|4Q 19
|3Q 19
|2Q 19
|1Q 19
|Sales
|7,654
|8,035
|8,796
|10,396
|10,494
|Operating (loss) / income
|(426)
|(649)
|(168)
|(301)
|11
|Depreciation
|(347)
|(323)
|(311)
|(313)
|(309)
|Impairment charges
|(92)
|(28)
|—
|(347)
|(150)
|Exceptional items
|(191)
|(456)
|—
|—
|—
|EBITDA
|204
|158
|143
|359
|470
|Crude steel production (kt)
|9,912
|9,030
|10,432
|12,079
|12,372
|Steel shipments (kt)
|9,300
|9,290
|9,698
|11,811
|11,553
|Average steel selling price (US$/t)
|638
|654
|686
|704
|729
Europe segment crude steel production increased by 9.8% to 9.9Mt in 1Q 2020 as compared to 9.0Mt in 4Q 2019 with increases in both long and flat products as production began to normalize following destock-driven curtailment in 4Q 2019. Europe segment crude steel production decreased by 19.9% to 9.9Mt in 1Q 2020 as compared to 12.4Mt in 1Q 2019 (12.2% lower excluding the impact of remedy assets associated with the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition).
Steel shipments in 1Q 2020 remained stable at 9.3Mt as compared to 4Q 2019 primarily driven by higher flat steel shipments (+2.9%) offset by lower long products shipments (-6.6%). Steel shipments were 19.5% lower in 1Q 2020 as compared to 1Q 2019 (12.0% lower excluding the impact of remedy assets associated with the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition). Steel shipments in Europe started to decline in the latter part of March due to the COVID-19 containment measures implemented in the various countries.
Sales in 1Q 2020 were $7.7 billion, 4.7% lower as compared to $8.0 billion in 4Q 2019, with average steel selling prices 2.3% lower, primarily due to lower flat products prices (down 3.1%).
The coke plant in Florange, France, was closed at the end of April 2020, in order to reduce costs. As a result, impairment charges of $92 million were booked in 1Q 2020. Impairment charges for 4Q 2019 were $28 million. Impairment charges for 1Q 2019 were $150 million related to the remedy asset sales for the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition.
Exceptional items for 1Q 2020 of $191 million primarily include inventory related charges due to a weaker steel pricing outlook driven by COVID-19 impacts. Exceptional items for 4Q 2019 of $456 million primarily included inventory related charges following a period of exceptionally weak steel pricing. Exceptional charges for 1Q 2019 were nil.
Operating loss in 1Q 2020 was $426 million as compared to a loss of $649 million for 4Q 2019 and an operating income of $11 million in 1Q 2019. Operating results for 1Q 2020, 4Q 2019 and 1Q 2019 were impacted by impairment charges and exceptional items as discussed above.
Despite the effects COVID-19, EBITDA in 1Q 2020 of $204 million was 29.5% higher as compared to $158 million in 4Q 2019. This was largely due to a positive sales mix (higher flat products shipments and lower long products shipments). EBITDA in 1Q 2020 decreased by 56.5% as compared to $470 million in 1Q 2019 primarily due to 19.5% lower steel shipments (12.0% lower excluding the impact of the remedy asset sales related to the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition).
The COVID-19 pandemic containment measures began impacting European industrial activity in mid-March. The Company first announced measures on March 19, 2020 to reduce production and the temporary idling of steelmaking and finishing assets across its European operations. Production reduction measures have been undertaken in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium and Poland.
In order to mitigate in part the effect of weaker demand on the production levels, the Company is temporarily reducing fixed costs (including alignment of the workforce to demand) and implementing other cost saving measures.
ACIS
|(USDm) unless otherwise shown
|1Q 20
|4Q 19
|3Q 19
|2Q 19
|1Q 19
|Sales
|1,446
|1,632
|1,654
|1,906
|1,645
|Operating (loss) / income
|(60)
|(238)
|35
|114
|64
|Depreciation
|(86)
|(105)
|(93)
|(85)
|(81)
|Impairment
|—
|(102)
|—
|—
|—
|Exceptional items
|(21)
|(76)
|—
|—
|—
|EBITDA
|47
|45
|128
|199
|145
|Crude steel production (kt)
|2,998
|2,973
|3,450
|3,252
|3,323
|Steel shipments (kt)
|2,614
|2,985
|2,718
|3,182
|2,662
|Average steel selling price (US$/t)
|471
|460
|532
|536
|541
ACIS segment crude steel production in 1Q 2020 remained broadly stable at 3.0Mt as compared to 4Q 2019 primarily due to lower production in Kazakhstan (due to weather related disruptions) offset by improved volumes in Ukraine and South Africa.
Steel shipments in 1Q 2020 decreased by 12.4% to 2.6Mt as compared to 3.0Mt as at 4Q 2019, mainly due to the decline of shipments in Ukraine (4Q 2019 was positively impacted by timing of shipments postponed from 3Q 2019).
Sales in 1Q 2020 decreased by 11.4% to $1.4 billion as compared to $1.6 billion in 4Q 2019 primarily due to lower steel shipments (-12.4%) offset in part by higher average steel selling prices (+2.5%).
The 4Q 2019 results included impairment charges of $0.1 billion related to the Newcastle steel works in South Africa as well as $76 million of exceptional items related to South Africa including the closure costs of Saldanha and retrenchment costs related to the Section 189 process.
Operating loss in 1Q 2020 was $60 million as compared to loss of $238 million in 4Q 2019 (including the impairment charges and exceptional items as discussed above) and an operating income of $64 million in 1Q 2019.
EBITDA was broadly stable at $47 million in 1Q 2020 as compared to $45 million in 4Q 2019 primarily due to a positive price-cost effect offset by lower steel shipment volumes (due in small part to COVID-19 impact). EBITDA in 1Q 2020 was lower as compared to $145 million in 1Q 2019, primarily due to negative price-cost effect and COVID-19 impact.
The direct COVID-19 impact in the CIS region was limited in 1Q 2020 although more stringent lockdown measures have since been implemented, and production has since been reduced in the Ukraine and Kazakhstan due to demand weakness. ArcelorMittal South Africa has taken several steps (including significant production cuts across all operations) to support the country's lockdown (i.e. restrictions on activity limited only to essential services) that has since ended on April 30, 2020, which required the closure of all offices and operations across the country, except essential operational staff required for care and maintenance to avoid damage to plant and equipment. Since May 1, 2020 South Africa is operating within a partial lockdown environment which will be lifted in phases. ArcelorMittal will adopt a phased response to restarting operations and only then ramping up production as the demand for steel returns.
ArcelorMittal South Africa has implemented several cost reduction measures in response. These actions follow the critical steps already taken during 2019 to ensure the sustainability of ArcelorMittal South Africa. Similarly, in the CIS, in order to mitigate in part, the effect of weaker demand on production levels, the Company is temporarily reducing fixed costs (including alignment of the workforce to demand) and implementing other cost saving measures.
Mining
|(USDm) unless otherwise shown
|1Q 20
|4Q 19
|3Q 19
|2Q 19
|1Q 19
|Sales
|990
|1,105
|1,182
|1,423
|1,127
|Operating income
|168
|185
|260
|457
|313
|Depreciation
|(129)
|(116)
|(112)
|(113)
|(107)
|EBITDA
|297
|301
|372
|570
|420
|Own iron ore production (Mt)
|14.4
|14.8
|13.6
|14.6
|14.1
|Iron ore shipped externally and internally at market price (a) (Mt)
|8.6
|9.6
|8.4
|9.9
|9.2
|Iron ore shipment - cost plus basis (Mt)
|4.8
|5.8
|6.2
|5.6
|4.6
|Own coal production (Mt)
|1.3
|1.4
|1.4
|1.5
|1.2
|Coal shipped externally and internally at market price (a) (Mt)
|0.8
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|Coal shipment - cost plus basis (Mt)
|0.6
|0.7
|0.8
|0.7
|0.7
(a) Iron ore and coal shipments of market-priced based materials include the Company’s own mines and share of production at other mines
Own iron ore production in 1Q 2020 decreased by 3.0% to 14.4Mt as compared to 14.8Mt in 4Q 2019. The lower production was due to seasonal factors, unplanned maintenance and slowdown related to COVID-19 restrictions at ArcelorMittal Mines Canada4 (AMMC), offset in part by improved production at ArcelorMittal Liberia. Own iron ore production in 1Q 2020 increased by 2.3% as compared to 1Q 2019 primarily due to higher production in Brazil (mainly due to temporary suspension of Serra Azul operation in 1Q 2019 post the Brumadinho incident) and Kazakhstan offset in part by lower AMMC production as explained above.
Market-priced iron ore shipments in 1Q 2020 decreased by 11.0% to 8.6Mt as compared to 9.6Mt in 4Q 2019, primarily driven by lower shipments in AMMC (due to seasonality, unplanned maintenance and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions). Market-priced iron ore shipments in 1Q 2020 were 6.2% lower as compared to 1Q 2019 driven by lower shipments in AMMC and Liberia offset by higher shipments in Brazil and Ukraine.
Own coal production in 1Q 2020 of 1.3Mt decreased by 2.6% as compared to 4Q 2019 primarily due to lower production at Princeton (US) and Temirtau (Kazakhstan). Own coal production in 1Q 2020 increased by 8.9% to 1.3Mt as compared to 1.2Mt in 1Q 2019 primarily due to higher production at Temirtau (Kazakhstan).
Market-priced coal shipments in 1Q 2020 improved to 0.8Mt as compared to 0.7Mt in 4Q 2019 and 1Q 2019.
Operating income in 1Q 2020 decreased by 8.8% to $168 million as compared to $185 million in 4Q 2019 and decreased by 46.2% as compared to $313 million in 1Q 2019.
EBITDA in 1Q 2020 was broadly stable at $297 million as compared to $301 million in 4Q 2019, as the impact of lower market-priced iron ore shipments (-11.0%) in part due to COVID-19 impact on the market was largely offset by lower freight costs. EBITDA in 1Q 2020 was 29.2% lower as compared to $420 million in 1Q 2019, primarily due to lower market-priced iron ore shipments (-6.2%), lower coking coal reference prices and significantly lower iron ore pellet premia offset in part by higher seaborne iron ore reference prices (+9.1%).
The impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on the group's mining operations has to date been largely at ArcelorMittal Mines Canada. A directive from the Québec Government restricted mining activities to a minimum level in the province of Québec, Canada, from March 24, 2020 until May 3, 2020. ArcelorMittal Mining Canada has now resumed normal operations. Nevertheless, it is not expected to be possible to recover all the volumes that have been impacted (including volume loss due to unplanned maintenance) and accordingly market-priced iron ore shipments for FY 2020 are now expected to be 5-10% lower as compared to FY 2019 (from previous guidance of stable year on year).
Liquidity and Capital Resources
For 1Q 2020 net cash provided by operating activities was $594 million as compared to $2,932 million in 4Q 2019 and $971 million in 1Q 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities in 1Q 2020 includes a small working capital investment of $109 million, significantly reduced compared to 1Q 2019 due to cash conservation measures taken plus a reduction in activity levels compared to a working capital release of $2.6 billion in 4Q 2019 and a working capital investment of $553 million in 1Q 2019.
Net cash used in investing activities during 1Q 2020 was $755 million as compared to $1,751 million during 4Q 2019 and $693 million in 1Q 2019. Capex of $850 million in 1Q 2020 compares to $815 million in 4Q 2019 and $947 million in 1Q 2019. As described previously, the Company has responded to the COVID-19 impact with actions taken to reduce production and is adapting its capex plans to the operating environment. All non-essential capex has been suspended, while the Mexico hot strip mill project, the agreed Italian projects and certain projects to reduce CO2 emissions continue.
Maintenance capex spend is expected to be lower to match the reduced operating rates. Consequently, the previous FY 2020 capex guidance of approximately $3.2 billion has now been reduced to $2.4 billion.
Net cash provided by other investing activities in 1Q 2020 of $95 million includes $127 million from the sale of the 50% stake in Global Chartering Limited (GCL)8 offset in part by the revised quarterly lease payment under the amended ArcelorMittal Italia agreement signed in March 2020. Net cash used in other investing activities in 4Q 2019 of $936 million primarily included the final $0.6 billion equity contribution to the AMNS India JV and $0.4 billion cash outflow upon the close out of the Indian rupee rolling hedge entered into in connection with the acquisition of ESIL7.
Net cash used in financing activities in 1Q 2020 was $386 million as compared to net cash provided by financing activities in 4Q 2019 of $19 million and net cash used in financing activities in 1Q 2019 of $344 million. Net cash used in financing activities in 1Q 2020 includes a net outflow primarily related to the make whole redemption of the remaining outstanding amount ($659 million) of its 6.250% Notes due February 25, 2022.
In 4Q 2019, net cash provided by financing activities included net inflow of $126 million primarily related to the bond issuances of €1.5 billion ($1,640 million), offset by debt repurchases via tender offer and a make whole redemption of bond. In 1Q 2019, net outflow of debt repayments and issuances of $136 million included $1 billion repayment of amounts borrowed in connection with the purchase of the Uttam Galva and KSS Petron debts, $0.9 billion repayment of the €750 million 5-year, 3% bond at maturity; offset in part by $1.6 billion cash received from two new bond issuances and $0.2 billion of commercial paper issuance.
During 1Q 2020, the Company paid dividends of $103 million mainly to minority shareholders of ArcelorMittal Mines Canada (AMMC) as compared to $21 million in 4Q 2019 mainly paid to the minority shareholders in Bekaert (Brazil). During 1Q 2019, the Company paid dividends of $46 million to minority shareholders in AMMC (Canada).
Outflows from lease payments and other financing activities (net) were $59 million for 1Q 2020, $86 million for 4Q 2019 and $72 million in 1Q 2019.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $4.3 billion as compared to $5.0 billion as of December 31, 2019 and $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2019. Gross debt declined to $13.8 billion as of March 31, 2020, as compared to $14.3 billion as of December 31, 2019 and increased as compared to $13.4 billion as of March 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, net debt increased marginally to $9.5 billion as compared to $9.3 billion as of December 31, 2019.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had liquidity of $9.8 billion, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $4.3 billion and $5.5 billion of available credit lines5. Confirming the continued strong support of its key relationship banks, on May 5, 2020 ArcelorMittal and a syndicate of banks signed a new $3 billion credit facility5 further supplementing its liquidity. Both the $5.5 billion and $3.0 billion credit facilities contain a financial covenant not to exceed 4.25x Net debt / LTM EBITDA. As of March 31, 2020, the average debt maturity was 5.2 years.
Key recent developments
Dividend
Against the backdrop of significant cost savings measures being taken across the business, the Board determined it both appropriate and prudent to suspend dividend payments until such a time as the operating environment normalizes. As a result, no dividend from 2019 results will be proposed to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting now scheduled in June 2020.
Outlook and guidance
The Company has moved swiftly to secure its assets and match production to the evolving orderbook, with steel shipments for 2Q 2020 expected to be within the range of 13.5Mt to 14.5Mt; the actions taken to reduce all costs in line with reduced operating rates are expected to yield a reduction in fixed costs10 by 25%-30% in 2Q 2020 as compared to 1Q 2020, essentially maintaining fixed costs per-tonne at the 1Q 2020 level; as a result EBITDA for 2Q 2020 is expected to be within the range of $0.4 billion to $0.6 billion.
Given this uncertainty, the Company has withdrawn its forecasts for apparent steel consumption and consequently expects steel shipments in 2020 to be below the 2019 level.
The Company will continue to make ongoing decisions to adjust production in various geographies in accordance with the level of steel demand and government requirements.
The Company expects certain cash needs of the business (including capex, interest, cash taxes, pensions and certain other cash costs but excluding working capital movements) to total $3.5 billion in 2020 versus the $4.5 billion previous guidance. This includes a reduction of FY 2020 capex to $2.4 billion (down from the previous guidance of $3.2 billion). Interest expense in 2020 is expected to remain at $0.5 billion while cash taxes, pensions and other cash costs are expected to be $0.6 billion (versus previous guidance of $0.8 billion).
Whilst it cannot at this stage provide specific guidance for working capital needs in 2020 (due to the fact that it will be determined by the extent market conditions recover in 2H 2020) the Company still expects to release the $1 billion in working capital as previously targeted.
While the impacts of COVID-19 have introduced unanticipated challenges, the achievement of the Company's $7 billion net debt objective remains a key near term target.
Despite the challenges caused by COVID-19, the Company’s $2 billion asset portfolio optimization program continues to progress. Given that suitable and viable buyers have expressed serious interest in certain assets, the Company remains confident in completing the program by mid-2021.
ArcelorMittal Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position1
|In millions of U.S. dollars
| Mar 31,
2020
| Dec 31,
2019
| Mar 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|4,298
|4,995
|2,246
|Trade accounts receivable and other
|3,456
|3,569
|5,131
|Inventories
|15,626
|17,296
|20,583
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,551
|2,756
|3,000
|Assets held for sale6
|—
|—
|1,950
|Total Current Assets
|25,931
|28,616
|32,910
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|4,911
|5,432
|5,549
|Property, plant and equipment
|33,522
|36,231
|36,647
|Investments in associates and joint ventures
|6,334
|6,529
|5,000
|Deferred tax assets
|8,669
|8,680
|8,318
|Other assets
|1,961
|2,420
|4,236
|Total Assets
|81,328
|87,908
|92,660
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|3,147
|2,869
|2,739
|Trade accounts payable and other
|11,968
|12,614
|14,232
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|5,645
|5,804
|5,699
|Liabilities held for sale6
|—
|—
|828
|Total Current Liabilities
|20,760
|21,287
|23,498
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|10,650
|11,471
|10,591
|Deferred tax liabilities
|2,075
|2,331
|2,337
|Other long-term liabilities
|11,820
|12,336
|11,945
|Total Liabilities
|45,305
|47,425
|48,371
|Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent
|34,249
|38,521
|42,286
|Non-controlling interests
|1,774
|1,962
|2,003
|Total Equity
|36,023
|40,483
|44,289
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|81,328
|87,908
|92,660
ArcelorMittal Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations1
|Three months ended
|In millions of U.S. dollars unless otherwise shown
| Mar 31,
2020
| Dec 31,
2019
| Sept 30,
2019
| Jun 30,
2019
| Mar 31,
2019
|Sales
|14,844
|15,514
|16,634
|19,279
|19,188
|Depreciation (B)
|(771)
|(802)
|(766)
|(766)
|(733)
|Impairment charges (B)
|(92)
|(830)
|—
|(947)
|(150)
|Exceptional items3 (B)
|(457)
|(828)
|—
|—
|—
|Operating (loss) / income (A)
|(353)
|(1,535)
|297
|(158)
|769
|Operating margin %
|(2.4)
|%
|(9.9)
|%
|1.8
|%
|(0.8)
|%
|4.0
|%
|Income from associates, joint ventures and other investments
|142
|20
|25
|94
|208
|Net interest expense
|(115)
|(140)
|(152)
|(154)
|(161)
|Foreign exchange and other net financing loss
|(451)
|(117)
|(524)
|(173)
|(231)
|(Loss) / income before taxes and non-controlling interests
|(777)
|(1,772)
|(354)
|(391)
|585
|Current tax expense
|(162)
|(260)
|(121)
|(225)
|(180)
|Deferred tax (expense) / benefit
|(178)
|135
|(64)
|211
|45
|Income tax expense
|(340)
|(125)
|(185)
|(14)
|(135)
|(Loss) / income including non-controlling interests
|(1,117)
|(1,897)
|(539)
|(405)
|450
|Non-controlling interests income / (loss)
|(3)
|15
|—
|(42)
|(36)
|Net (loss) / income attributable to equity holders of the parent
|(1,120)
|(1,882)
|(539)
|(447)
|414
|Basic (loss) / earnings per common share ($)
|(1.11)
|(1.86)
|(0.53)
|(0.44)
|0.41
|Diluted (loss) / earnings per common share ($)
|(1.11)
|(1.86)
|(0.53)
|(0.44)
|0.41
|Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions)
|1,012
|1,012
|1,012
|1,014
|1,014
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions)
|1,012
|1,012
|1,012
|1,014
|1,017
|OTHER INFORMATION
|EBITDA (C = A-B)
|967
|925
|1,063
|1,555
|1,652
|EBITDA Margin %
|6.5
|%
|6.0
|%
|6.4
|%
|8.1
|%
|8.6
|%
|Own iron ore production (Mt)
|14.4
|14.8
|13.6
|14.6
|14.1
|Crude steel production (Mt)
|21.1
|19.8
|22.2
|23.8
|24.1
|Steel shipments (Mt)
|19.5
|19.7
|20.2
|22.8
|21.8
ArcelorMittal Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash flows1
|Three months ended
|In millions of U.S. dollars
| Mar 31,
2020
| Dec 31,
2019
| Sept 30,
2019
| Jun 30,
2019
| Mar 31,
2019
|Operating activities:
|(Loss)/income attributable to equity holders of the parent
|(1,120)
|(1,882)
|(539)
|(447)
|414
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:
|Non-controlling interests (income) / loss
|3
|(15)
|—
|42
|36
|Depreciation and impairment
|863
|1,632
|766
|1,713
|883
|Exceptional items3
|457
|828
|—
|—
|—
|Income from associates, joint ventures and other investments
|(142)
|(20)
|(25)
|(94)
|(208)
|Deferred tax expense / (benefit)
|178
|(135)
|64
|(211)
|(45)
|Change in working capital
|(109)
|2,600
|(203)
|353
|(553)
|Other operating activities (net)
|464
|(76)
|265
|430
|444
|Net cash provided by operating activities (A)
|594
|2,932
|328
|1,786
|971
|Investing activities:
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (B)
|(850)
|(815)
|(941)
|(869)
|(947)
|Other investing activities (net)
|95
|(936)
|125
|305
|254
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(755)
|(1,751)
|(816)
|(564)
|(693)
|Financing activities:
|Net (payments) / proceeds relating to payable to banks and long-term debt
|(224)
|126
|804
|468
|(136)
|Dividends paid
|(103)
|(21)
|(61)
|(204)
|(46)
|Share buyback
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(90)
|Lease payments and other financing activities (net)
|(59)
|(86)
|(84)
|(84)
|(72)
|Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities
|(386)
|19
|659
|180
|(344)
|Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(547)
|1,200
|171
|1,402
|(66)
|Cash and cash equivalents transferred from/(to) assets held for sale
|—
|—
|—
|21
|(11)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(131)
|131
|(155)
|17
|(15)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|(678)
|1,331
|16
|1,440
|(92)
|Free cash flow (C=A+B)
|(256)
|2,117
|(613)
|917
|24
Appendix 1: Product shipments by region(1)
|(000'kt)
|1Q 20
|4Q 19
|3Q 19
|2Q 19
|1Q 19
|Flat
|4,853
|4,325
|4,454
|4,732
|4,750
|Long
|846
|819
|847
|873
|721
|NAFTA
|5,536
|5,029
|5,135
|5,438
|5,319
|Flat
|1,277
|1,553
|1,513
|1,563
|1,699
|Long
|1,085
|1,176
|1,312
|1,236
|1,194
|Brazil
|2,351
|2,717
|2,810
|2,785
|2,880
|Flat
|7,023
|6,827
|7,225
|8,824
|8,647
|Long
|2,170
|2,323
|2,333
|2,883
|2,821
|Europe
|9,300
|9,290
|9,698
|11,811
|11,553
|CIS
|1,827
|2,087
|1,657
|2,064
|1,617
|Africa
|786
|890
|1,060
|1,113
|1,049
|ACIS
|2,614
|2,985
|2,718
|3,182
|2,662
Note: “Others and eliminations” are not presented in the table
Appendix 2a: Capital expenditures(1)
|(USDm)
|1Q 20
|4Q 19
|3Q 19
|2Q 19
|1Q 19
|NAFTA
|205
|191
|210
|144
|182
|Brazil
|67
|96
|68
|80
|84
|Europe
|323
|273
|390
|337
|353
|ACIS
|122
|108
|153
|115
|137
|Mining
|121
|133
|107
|125
|115
|Total
|850
|815
|941
|869
|947
Note: “Others” are not presented in the table
Appendix 2b: Capital expenditure projects
The following tables summarize the Company’s principal growth and optimization projects involving significant capex.
Completed projects in most recent quarter
|Segment
|Site / unit
|Project
|Capacity / details
|Actual completion
|Europe
|Sosnowiec (Poland)
|Modernization of Wire Rod Mill
|Upgrade rolling technology improving the mix of HAV products and increase volume by 90kt
|4Q 2019
|ACIS
|ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Ukraine)
|New LF&CC 3
|Facilities upgrade to switch from ingot to continuous caster route. Additional billets of up to 145kt over ingot route through yield increase
|2Q 2019
|ACIS
|ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Ukraine)
|New LF&CC 2
|Facilities upgrade to switch from ingot to continuous caster route. Additional billets of up to 145kt over ingot route through yield increase
|1Q 2020
Ongoing projects
|Segment
|Site / unit
|Project
|Capacity / details
|Forecasted completion
|NAFTA
|Mexico
|New Hot strip mill
|Production capacity of 2.5Mt/year
|2021(a)
|NAFTA
|ArcelorMittal Dofasco (Canada)
|Hot Strip Mill Modernization
|Replace existing three end of life coilers with two states of the art coilers and new runout tables
|2021(b)
|NAFTA
|Burns Harbor (US)
|New Walking Beam Furnaces
|Two new walking beam reheat furnaces bringing benefits on productivity, quality and operational cost
|2021
|Brazil
|ArcelorMittal Vega Do Sul
|Expansion project
|Increase hot dipped / cold rolled coil capacity and construction of a new 700kt continuous annealing line (CAL) and continuous galvanising line (CGL) combiline
|2023(c)
|Brazil
|Juiz de Fora
|Melt shop expansion
|Increase in meltshop capacity by 0.2Mt/year
|On hold(d)
|Brazil
|Monlevade
|Sinter plant, blast furnace and melt shop
| Increase in liquid steel capacity by 1.2Mt/year;
Sinter feed capacity of 2.3Mt/year
|On hold(d)
|Mining
|Liberia
|Phase 2 expansion project
|Increase production capacity to 15Mt/year
|Under review(e)
a) On September 28, 2017, ArcelorMittal announced a major $1.0 billion, investment programme at its Mexican operations, which is focused on building ArcelorMittal Mexico’s downstream capabilities, sustaining the competitiveness of its mining operations and modernizing its existing asset base. The programme is designed to enable ArcelorMittal Mexico to meet the anticipated increased demand requirements from domestic customers, realize in full ArcelorMittal Mexico’s production capacity of 5.3 million tonnes and significantly enhance the proportion of higher added-value products in its product mix, in-line with the Company’s Action 2020 plan. The main investment will be the construction of a new hot strip mill. Upon completion, the project will enable ArcelorMittal Mexico to produce c. 2.5 million tonnes of flat rolled steel, long steel c. 1.8 million tonnes and the remainder made up of semi-finished slabs. Coils from the new hot strip mill will be supplied to domestic, non-auto, general industry customers. The hot strip mill project commenced late 4Q 2017 and is expected to be completed in 2021.
b) Investment in ArcelorMittal Dofasco (Canada) to modernize the hot strip mill. The project is to install two new state of the art coilers and runout tables to replace three end of life coilers. The strip cooling system will be upgraded and include innovative power cooling technology to improve product capability. The project is expected to be completed in 2021.
c) In August 2018, ArcelorMittal announced the resumption of the Vega Do Sul expansion to provide an additional 700kt of cold-rolled annealed and galvanized capacity to serve the growing domestic market. The ~$0.3 billion investment programme to increase rolling capacity with construction of a new continuous annealing line and CGL combiline (and the option to add a ca. 100kt organic coating line to serve construction and appliance segments), and upon completion, will strengthen ArcelorMittal’s position in the fast growing automotive and industry markets through Advanced High Strength Steel products. The investments will look to facilitate a wide range of products and applications whilst further optimizing current ArcelorMittal Vega facilities to maximize site capacity and its competitiveness, considering comprehensive digital and automation technology. Given the exceptional circumstances the project has been slowed and project completion is now expected at the end of 2023.
d) Although the Monlevade wire rod expansion project and Juiz de Fora rebar expansion were completed in 2015, both the melt shop expansion (in Juiz de Fora) and the sinter plant, blast furnace and meltshop (in Monlevade) projects are currently on hold and are expected to be completed upon Brazil domestic market recovery.
e) ArcelorMittal had previously announced a Phase 2 project that envisaged the construction of 15 million tonnes of concentrate sinter fines capacity and associated infrastructure. The Phase 2 project was initially delayed due to the declaration of force majeure by contractors in August 2014 due to the Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa, and then reassessed following rapid iron ore price declines over the ensuing period. ArcelorMittal Liberia has completed the detailed feasibility study and is working on the final investment submission.
Appendix 3: Debt repayment schedule as of March 31, 2020
|(USD billion)
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|≥2024
|Total
|Bonds
|0.5
|0.3
|0.8
|1.4
|1.8
|3.7
|8.5
|Commercial paper
|1.1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1.1
|Other loans
|1.4
|0.7
|0.5
|0.8
|0.2
|0.6
|4.2
|Total gross debt
|3.0
|1.0
|1.3
|2.2
|2.0
|4.3
|13.8
Appendix 4: Reconciliation of gross debt to net debt
|(USD million)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|Gross debt (excluding that held as part of the liabilities held for sale)
|13,797
|14,340
|13,330
|Gross debt held as part of the liabilities held for sale
|—
|—
|96
|Gross debt
|13,797
|14,340
|13,426
|Less:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(4,298)
|(4,995)
|(2,246)
|Cash and cash equivalents held as part of the assets held for sale
|—
|—
|(21)
|Net debt (including that held as part of the assets and the liabilities held for sale)
|9,499
|9,345
|11,159
|Net debt / LTM EBITDA
|2.1
|1.8
|1.2
Appendix 5: Terms and definitions
Unless indicated otherwise, or the context otherwise requires, references in this earnings release report to the following terms have the meanings set out next to them below:
Adjusted net (loss) / income: refers to reported net (loss)/income less impairment and exceptional items.
Apparent steel consumption: calculated as the sum of production plus imports minus exports.
Average steel selling prices: calculated as steel sales divided by steel shipments.
Cash and cash equivalents: represents cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.
Capex: represents the purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangibles.
Crude steel production: steel in the first solid state after melting, suitable for further processing or for sale.
EBITDA: operating results plus depreciation, impairment charges and exceptional items.
EBITDA/tonne: calculated as EBITDA divided by total steel shipments.
Exceptional items: income / (charges) relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual and are not representative of the normal course of business of the period.
Foreign exchange and other net financing (loss): include foreign currency exchange impact, bank fees, interest on pensions, impairment of financial assets, revaluation of derivative instruments and other charges that cannot be directly linked to operating results.
Free cash flow (FCF): refers to net cash provided by operating activities less capex.
Gross debt: long-term debt and short-term debt (including that held as part of the liabilities held for sale).
Liquidity: cash and cash equivalents plus available credit lines excluding back-up lines for the commercial paper program.
LTIF: lost time injury frequency rate equals lost time injuries per 1,000,000 worked hours, based on own personnel and contractors.
MT: refers to million metric tonnes
Market-priced tonnes: represent amounts of iron ore and coal from ArcelorMittal mines that could be sold to third parties on the open market. Market-priced tonnes that are not sold to third parties are transferred from the Mining segment to the Company’s steel producing segments and reported at the prevailing market price. Shipments of raw materials that do not constitute market-priced tonnes are transferred internally and reported on a cost-plus basis.
Mining segment sales: i) “External sales”: mined product sold to third parties at market price; ii) “Market-priced tonnes”: internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities and reported at prevailing market prices; iii) “Cost-plus tonnes” - internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities on a cost-plus basis. The determinant of whether internal sales are reported at market price or cost-plus is whether the raw material could practically be sold to third parties (i.e. there is a potential market for the product and logistics exist to access that market).
Net debt: long-term debt and short-term debt less cash and cash equivalents (including those held as part of assets and liabilities held for sale).
Net debt/LTM EBITDA: refers to Net debt divided by EBITDA (as used in the Company’s financial reporting) over the last twelve months.
Net interest expense: includes interest expense less interest income
On-going projects: refer to projects for which construction has begun (excluding various projects that are under development), even if such projects have been placed on hold pending improved operating conditions.
Operating results: refers to operating income/(loss).
Operating segments: NAFTA segment includes the Flat, Long and Tubular operations of USA, Canada and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes the Flat, Long and Tubular operations of Brazil and its neighbouring countries including Argentina, Costa Rica and Venezuela. The Europe segment comprises the Flat, Long and Tubular operations of the European business, as well as Downstream Solutions. The ACIS segment includes the Flat, Long and Tubular operations of Kazakhstan, Ukraine and South Africa. Mining segment includes iron ore and coal operations.
Own iron ore production: includes total of all finished production of fines, concentrate, pellets and lumps and includes share of production.
Seaborne iron ore reference prices: refers to iron ore prices for 62% Fe CFR China
Shipments: information at segment and group level eliminates intra-segment shipments (which are primarily between Flat/Long plants and Tubular plants) and inter-segment shipments respectively. Shipments of Downstream Solutions are excluded.
Steel-only EBITDA: calculated as EBITDA total less Mining segment EBITDA.
Steel-only EBITDA/tonne: calculated as steel-only EBITDA divided by total steel shipments.
Working capital change (working capital investment / release): Movement of change in working capital - trade accounts receivable plus inventories less trade and other accounts payable.
Appendix 6: Adjusted net (loss) / income
|(USDm)
|1Q 20
|4Q 19
|3Q 19
|2Q 19
|1Q 19
|Net (loss) / income
|(1,120)
|(1,882)
|(539)
|(447)
|414
|Impairment
|(92)
|(830)
|—
|(947)
|(150)
|Exceptional items
|(457)
|(828)
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted net (loss) / income
|(571)
|(224)
|(539)
|500
|564
Footnotes
