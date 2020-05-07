In Q1 2020 Inbank earned a net profit of 2.2 million euros. Quarterly return on equity was 18%.

Q1 net profit grew 8% compared to Q1 2019, when Inbank reported a net profit of 2.0 million euros.

Inbank’s loan portfolio increased 40% compared to Q1 2019 reaching 345 million euros. At the same time, the deposit portfolio grew 34%, reaching 370 million euros at the end of Q1.

Total sales for Q1 was 67 million euros, showing an increase of 15% compared to Q1 of the previous year. In terms of growth, the largest market continues to be Poland growing 86% year-on-year.

By the end of Q1, the number of active contracts reached 600,000 and the number of active partners we are working with reached 2,900.

Jan Andresoo, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

“The first two and a half months of 2020 passed as forecasted – the business volumes, growth rate and other key figures were in line with our plans. In January and February we grew our sales by an average of 36% compared to last year. The second half of March was already influenced by the global coronavirus outbreak and the new economic environment. However, all this still had a relatively small effect on our Q1 results.

In light of the rapidly deteriorating economic environment, we also revised our 2020 strategic priorities and made some swift corrections to our focus. We decided to focus significantly more on our core business and projects related to our B2B2C strategy. Although we will be more conservative regarding new investments, we will continue to implement our 2020 strategic priorities to a significant extent.

In addition to decreasing sales, we also witnessed an increase in refinancing and payment holiday applications, which we began to facilitate already at the beginning of the crisis. However, given the situation, those numbers are at expected levels.

In terms of our team, we do not plan any layoffs or reductions in wages. We will more likely see quite a few new talents joining Inbank this year.

We will certainly see a significant deceleration of growth and an increase in the share of impairment losses in 2020, but according to the current analysis, we will manage to get through the crisis while maintaining reasonable profitability”.

Key Financial Indicators 31.03.2020

Total assets EUR 452 million

Loan portfolio EUR 345 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 370 million

Net profit EUR 2.2 million

Total equity EUR 49 million

Return on equity 18%





Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros) Q1

2020 Q1

2019 3 months

2020 3 months

2019 Interest income 10 887 8 155 10 887 8 155 Interest expense -1 936 -1 390 -1 936 -1 390 Net interest income 8 951 6 765 8 951 6 765 Fee income 294 204 294 204 Fee expense -490 -375 -490 -375 Net fee and commission income -196 -171 -196 -171 Other operating income 140 245 140 245 Total net interest, fee and other income 8 895 6 839 8 895 6 839 Personnel expenses -2 399 -1 856 -2 399 -1 856 Marketing expenses -507 -391 -507 -391 Administrative expenses -1 047 -799 -1 047 -799 Depreciations, amortisation -479 -277 -479 -277 Total operating expenses -4 432 -3 323 -4 432 -3 323 Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 4 463 3 516 4 463 3 516 Profit from associates and subsidiaries 416 0 416 0 Impairment losses on loans and advances -2 419 -1 195 -2 419 -1 195 Profit before income tax 2 460 2 321 2 460 2 321 Income tax -279 -299 -279 -299 Profit for the period 2 181 2 022 2 181 2 022 incl. shareholders of parent company 2 181 2 022 2 181 2 022 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -116 -1 -116 -1 Total comprehensive income for the period 2 065 2 021 2 065 2 021 incl. shareholders of parent company 2 065 2 021 2 065 2 021





Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Assets Due from central banks 64 033 83 080 Due from credit institutions 21 809 20 655 Loans and advances 344 799 338 157 Investments in associates 3 317 3 276 Tangible assets 916 840 Right of use asset 687 773 Intangible assets 12 886 11 721 Other financial assets 840 1 692 Other assets 715 588 Deferred tax asset 1 839 1 985 Total Assets 451 841 462 767 Liabilities Customer deposits 370 037 377 518 Other financial liabilities 7 932 13 545 Other liabilities 2 889 2 837 Debt securities issued 4 010 4 010 Subordinated debt securities 17 535 17 537 Total Liabilities 402 403 415 447 Equity Share capital 903 903 Share premium 15 908 15 908 Statutory reserve capital 90 88 Other reserves 1 400 1 463 Retained earnings 31 137 28 958 Total Equity 49 438 47 320 Total Liabilities and equity 451 841 462 767





Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 2,900 active partners and 600,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.



