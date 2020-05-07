First clinical data from tiragolumab, Roche’s novel anti-TIGIT cancer immunotherapy, in combination with Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) in patients with PD-L1-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Updated overall survival data for Alecensa® (alectinib), in people living with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive metastatic NSCLC

Key highlights to be shared on Roche’s ASCO virtual newsroom, 29 May 2020, 08:00 CEST





Basel, 7 May 2020 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that new data from clinical trials of 19 approved and investigational medicines across 21 cancer types, will be presented at the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program organised by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), which will be held 29-31 May, 2020. A total of 120 abstracts that include a Roche medicine will be presented at this year's meeting.



"At ASCO, we will present new data from many investigational and approved medicines across our broad oncology portfolio," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “These efforts exemplify our long-standing commitment to improving outcomes for people with cancer, even during these unprecedented times. By integrating our medicines and diagnostics together with advanced insights and novel platforms, Roche is uniquely positioned to deliver the healthcare solutions of the future."



Together with its partners, Roche is pioneering a comprehensive approach to cancer care, combining new diagnostics and treatments with innovative, integrated data and access solutions for approved medicines that will both personalise and transform the outcomes of people affected by this deadly disease.



Key presentations

First results of tiragolumab, Roche’s novel cancer immunotherapy designed to bind to TIGIT, will be shared. These results, from the phase II CITYSCAPE study, examine tiragolumab in combination with Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) compared with Tecentriq alone as an initial treatment for people with PD-L1-positive locally advanced unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In addition, updated five-year overall survival rates with Alecensa® (alectinib) in people living with treatment-naive anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive metastatic/advanced NSCLC will be presented. With five approved lung cancer medicines and an extensive pipeline across multiple subtypes, Roche's ultimate aim is to provide an effective treatment option for each person diagnosed with the disease, tailored to the unique characteristics of their tumours.



Studies featured from partnerships with Flatiron Health and Foundation Medicine demonstrate how the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) may help inform treatment decisions, optimise testing and enable personalised therapy, including an ongoing additional study designed to prospectively link longitudinal, real-world clinical data with genomic, imaging and outcomes data for patients with advanced lung cancers. The study is monitoring circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) using FoundationOne® Liquid, and tumour tissue samples will be genomically profiled using FoundationOne® CDx.



Based on this year’s virtual format, Roche will be launching a virtual newsroom for journalists to access further information on our contribution to the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program, as well as the latest innovations and developments in Roche’s approach to accelerating progress in cancer care. The newsroom will be available on Friday 29 May, 08:00 CEST, and open to journalists from outside the United States.



To access Roche’s ASCO virtual newsroom, please register via this link: https://asco2020media.roche.com



Follow Roche on Twitter via @Roche and keep up to date with ASCO news and updates by using the hashtag #ASCO20.



Overview of key presentations featuring Roche medicines at ASCO 2020

Medicine Abstract title Abstract number Lung cancer Tiragolumab Primary analysis of a randomized, double-blind, phase II study of the anti-TIGIT antibody tiragolumab (tira) plus atezolizumab (atezo) versus placebo plus atezo as first-line (1L) treatment in patients with PD-L1-selected NSCLC (CITYSCAPE) #9503

Oral abstract session



Alecensa (alectinib) Updated overall survival (OS) and safety data from the randomized, phase III ALEX study of alectinib (ALC) versus crizotinib (CRZ) in untreated advanced ALK+ NSCLC #9518

Poster: 284

Poster discussion session Tecentriq (atezolizumab) Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in the randomized, phase III IMpower110 study of atezolizumab (atezo) vs chemotherapy in 1L metastatic NSCLC #9594

Poster: 360

Poster session Tecentriq IMpower150: exploratory analysis of brain metastases development #9587

Poster: 353

Poster session Tecentriq IMpower150: exploratory efficacy analysis in patients (pts) with bulky disease N/A

e-publication Flatiron Health data in lung cancer Real World Data A multi-stakeholder platform to prospectively link longitudinal real-world clinico-genomic, imaging, and outcomes data for patients with metastatic lung cancer #TPS2087

Poster: 79

Poster session



Real World Data Genomic testing among patients (pts) with newly diagnosed advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC) in the United States: a contemporary clinical practice patterns study #9592

Poster: 358

Poster session Solid tumours Rozlytrek (entrectinib) Updated entrectinib data in children and adolescents with recurrent or refractory solid tumors, including primary CNS tumor #107

Clinical science symposium Rozlytrek Efficacy and safety of entrectinib in patients (pts) with NTRK-Fusion-Positive (NTRK-fp) solid tumors: An updated integrated analysis #3605

Poster: 335

Poster session Genitourinary and gastrointestinal cancers Tecentriq IMvigor010: primary analysis from a phase III randomized study of adjuvant atezolizumab (atezo) versus observation (obs) in high-risk muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma (MIUC) #5000

Oral abstract session



Tecentriq Tumor, immune, and stromal characteristics associated with clinical outcomes with atezolizumab (atezo) + platinum-based chemotherapy (PBC) or atezo monotherapy (mono) versus PBC in metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) from the phase III IMvigor130 study #5011

Clinical science symposium Tecentriq Phase Ib/II open-label, randomized evaluation of 2L atezolizumab + PEGPH20 versus control in MORPHEUS-pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (M-PDAC) and MORPHEUS-gastric cancer (M-GC) #4540

Poster: 148

Poster session Tecentriq, Avastin (bevacizumab) Complete responses (CR) in patients receiving atezolizumab (atezo) + bevacizumab (bev) vs sorafenib (sor) in IMbrave150: a phase III clinical trial for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) #4596

Poster: 204

Poster session Ipatasertib Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) dynamics associate with treatment response and radiological progression-free survival (rPFS): Analyses from a randomized phase II trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) #5508

Oral abstract session



Blood cancer Venclexta (venetoclax)



Impact of premature venetoclax (Ven) discontinuation/interruption on outcomes in relapsed/refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL): Phase III MURANO study results #8028

Poster: 361

Poster session Venclexta, Gazyva (obinutuzumab) Fixed-duration venetoclax-obinutuzumab for previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia: follow-up of efficacy and safety results from the multicenter, open-label, randomized, phase III CLL14 trial #8027

Poster: 360

Poster session Gazyva Comparison of efficacy and safety with obinutuzumab plus chemotherapy versus rituximab plus chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated follicular lymphoma – Updated results from the phase III Gallium Study #8023

Poster: 356

Poster session Breast cancer Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine), Perjeta (pertuzumab) Primary analysis of KAITLIN: A phase III study of trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) + pertuzumab versus trastuzumab + pertuzumab + taxane, after anthracyclines as adjuvant therapy for high-risk HER2-positive early breast cancer (EBC) #500

Oral abstract session



Kadcyla Biomarker data from KATHERINE: A phase III study of adjuvant trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) versus trastuzumab (H) in patients with residual invasive disease after neoadjuvant therapy for HER2-positive breast cancer #502

Oral abstract session







About Roche in Oncology

Roche has been working to transform cancer care for more than 50 years, bringing the first specifically designed anti-cancer chemotherapy drug, fluorouracil, to patients in 1962. Roche’s commitment to developing innovative medicines and diagnostics for cancers remains steadfast.



The Roche Group’s portfolio of innovative cancer medicines includes: Alecensa® (alectinib); Avastin® (bevacizumab); Cotellic® (cobimetinib); Erivedge® (vismodegib); Gazyva®/Gazyvaro® (obinutuzumab); Herceptin® (trastuzumab); Kadcyla® (trastuzumab emtansine); MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab); Perjeta® (pertuzumab); Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq); Tarceva® (erlotinib); RozlytrekTM (entrectinib); Tecentriq® (atezolizumab); Venclexta®/Venclyxto® (venetoclax); Xeloda® (capecitabine); Zelboraf® (vemurafenib). Furthermore, the Roche Group has a robust investigational oncology pipeline focusing on new therapeutic targets and novel combination strategies. For more information on Roche’s approach to cancer, visit www.roche.com.



About Roche in Personalised Healthcare

For more than 20 years, Roche has helped lay the scientific groundwork for personalised healthcare with treatments that target the underlying biology of cancer and other diseases. Now, with profound changes in data and technology transforming how medicines are discovered, developed and delivered to patients, we are uniquely positioned to extend this approach across all of healthcare. With our ability to integrate research and development, personalised diagnosis, disease monitoring and treatment access, we are advancing personalised healthcare for every aspect of the patient experience.



Our strategy is rooted in groundbreaking science that can accelerate drug discovery and development. We are also leveraging technologies such as real-world datasets, artificial intelligence, genomic profiling and digital health across our therapeutic portfolio, with an initial emphasis on oncology, neurology, ophthalmology and diagnostics. Through collaborations with academic institutions, industry partners, patients, physicians and regulatory agencies, our goal is to dramatically improve the performance of the entire healthcare ecosystem and the lives of every patient.



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.



Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .



All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



