Highlights:

* The Company recorded revenues of USD 11.3 million, up from USD 10.8 million in the first quarter 2019 and down from USD 37.2 million in the fourth quarter 2019.



* Adjusted EBITDA (including capitalised multi-client expenses and vessel and office lease expenses) of negative USD 0.8 million, up from negative USD 1.2 million in the first quarter 2019.



* The Company increased its quarterly cost base, consisting of all operational costs including multi-client investments and vessel and office lease expenses, from USD 12.0 million in the first quarter last year to USD 12.1 million this quarter.



* Free cash decreased with USD 3.7 million during the quarter, to USD 16.0 million.

* During the quarter, the Atlantic Guardian completed a proprietary survey for Pemex in Mexico. Subsequently the Atlantic Guardian transited to Las Palmas in preparation for a proprietary survey which was eventually terminated. The Petrel Explorer commenced the fully prefunded multi-client survey in the Martin Linge area at the end of the quarter.

About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel.

