7 May 2020
Nykredit today announces its Q1 Interim Reports 2020 of:
Nykredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 48
Nykredit Realkredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 80
Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, comments on Nykredit's Q1 Interim Report 2020:
– As a large customer-owned financial provider – and as a SIFI – an essential part of our corporate responsibility is to be ready to provide loans and liquidity throughout Denmark – not least in times of crisis. Nykredit has therefore for a number of years focused on strengthening operations and capitalisation to ensure our capacity to support our customers and the Danish economy in a crisis. A crisis is now unfolding, and I am proud to say that we have the financial strength to help customers who are temporarily affected as well as to welcome new customers and increase our lending all across the country. I am also proud of the adaptability of all of my Nykredit colleagues, working hard from home, at all hours of the day, to serve our customers. For this I want to extend my sincere thanks to all of my colleagues within the Group.
– The crisis has left a clear mark on the financial results we present today. One reason is that, as a precaution, Nykredit has provided DKK 1.1 billion for loan impairments for the purpose of absorbing a significant part of future covid-19-induced losses. We therefore expect better results in the coming quarters. We expect a full-year profit of between DKK 2.5 billion and DKK 3.5 billion.
Highlights from the Q1 Interim Report 2020:
|DKK million
|Nykredit Group
|Q1/
|Q1/
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Net interest income
|2,394
|2,283
|112
|Net fee income
|542
|484
|58
|Wealth management income
|502
|350
|152
|Net interest from capitalisation
|(105)
|(89)
|-16
|Net income relating to customer benefits programmes1
|(45)
|(80)
|34
|Trading, investment portfolio and other income
|(1,394)
|679
|-2,073
|Income
|1,894
|3,627
|-1,733
|Costs
|1,420
|1,230
|-190
|Business profit before impairment charges
|474
|2,397
|-1,923
|Impairment charges for loans and advances
|1,312
|219
|-1,093
|Business profit (loss)
|(838)
|2,178
|-3,016
|Legacy derivatives
|(421)
|(219)
|-202
|Profit (loss) before tax for the period
|(1,259)
|1,959
|-3,217
|Tax
|(377)
|329
|-706
|Profit (loss) for the period
|(882)
|1,629
|-2,511
For further comments, please contact Nykredit Press Relations at tel +45 44 55 14 50.
* Including secured homeowner loans transferred to Totalkredit
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
København V, DENMARK
