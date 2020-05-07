New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type ; Indication ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891655/?utm_source=GNW

However, the lack of access to dental care and unavailability of insurance cover is likely to act as a challenging factor for the market growth.



On the other hand adoption of clinical practice of endodontic is expected to serve significant growth opportunities for the growth of market during the forecast period.



The dentistry industry is witnessing rapid technological developments.The use of adhesive dentistry has increased in the endodontic procedures, which has encouraged the launch of endodontic reparative cement with various combinations of materials.



The results of advancements have attracted the use of novel alkaline endodontic sealers.These sealers are based on calcium hydroxide or on mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA).



Similarly, the developments have also resulted in the introduction of new bioceramic calcium silicate endodontic cement in the market.The newly introduced cement varieties also include resin-based sealers.



For instance, the gutta-percha cement available in the market is coated with methyl polybutadiene diisocyanate and a hydrophilic adhesive resin. It provides a strong chemical union and forms a solid monoblock that offers the best sealing at the site of the root canal. This form of sealers is seen in the EndoREZ system offered by Ultradent Products Inc. The company also offers EndoREZ cement that features the best sealing abilities for the apical region of a tooth. Septodont USA offers Acroseal endodontic cement consisting of epoxy matrix. It benefits through excellent sealing of root canals by adhering to the walls of canals. It is used as a permanent root canal sealer as it has been formed by combining calcium hydroxide. The epoxy matrix helps accelerate periapical healing. It is compatible with all gutta-percha obturation techniques and has zero solubility in water; it thus ensures minimal chances of root canal treatment failure.



The endodontic reparative cement market, based on the product type, is segmented into bioceramic-based, zinc oxide eugenol-based, epoxy resin-based, calcium-hydroxide-based, and others.The bioceramic-based sealers segment is further segmented into mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA), calcium silicate-based, and calcium phosphate-based cements.



The bioceramic-based sealers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The endodontic reparative cement market, based on indication, is segmented into root canal obturation, dental restoration, and cavity lining.The root canal obturation segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



Moreover, it is also estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The endodontic reparative cement market, based on end user, has been segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



Whereas, dental clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report on the endodontic reparative cement market are General Dental Council, Dental Defence Union, Food and Drug Administration, and World Health Organization.

