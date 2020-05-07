UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company, Ignitis Group) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

We would like to remind that Ignitis Group invites shareholders of the companies of the Group, bondholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar on the May 7, 2020 at 4.00 pm (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by the General Manager and the Chairman of the Board of Ignitis group Mr. Darius Maikštėnas as well as Member of the Board of Ignitis group, the Director of Finance and Treasury Mr. Darius Kašauskas, who will introduce the Ignitis Group financial results for the year 2019 and the plans for 2020 and will answer the participant questions.

How to join the webinar?



To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7099159958988910094. You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the following websites: Ignitis Group website www.ignitisgrupe.lt, websites of the listed group subsidiaries on Nasdaq Vilnius exchange AB „Energijos skirstymo operatorius” and AB „Ignitis gamyba” respectively ww.eso.lt , www.ignitisgamyba.lt, and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?



A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

