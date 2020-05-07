On the 6th of May 2020, ContextVision held its ordinary Shareholders' Annual General Meeting in Stockholm.

The annual financial report regarding 2019 was presented and approved by the AGM.

Disposition of financial results according to the proposal of the Board of Directors was approved.

The Managing Director and the Board of Directors were discharged from liability.

The proposed guidelines for remuneration to the Board of Directors and senior executives was approved.

Board compensation was decided according to the following: The chairman of the board will be paid SEK 300.000 for the period until next AGM. Other members of the board, whom are not also main shareholders, will be paid SEK 200.000 for the period until next AGM.

The audit fee will be based on current account.

Erik Danielsen, Martin Hedlund, Sven Günther-Hanssen and Magne Jordanger were reelected as board members. Martin Ingvar was elected as new member of the board.

No deputy members were elected.

Ernst & Young were reelected as auditor for the coming year, with acting auditor Andreas Troberg.

No other matters were processed at the meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Ann-Charlotte Linderoth (CFO) tel +46 (0)8 7503550, e-mail ann-charlotte.linderoth@contextvision.se



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company specialized in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, we are a trusted partner to leading manufacturers of ultrasound, X-ray and MRI equipment around the world.

Our expertise is to develop powerful software products, based on proprietary technology and artificial intelligence for image-based applications. Our cutting-edge technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

ContextVision is now entering the fast-growing digital pathology market. We are re-investing significantly in our product portfolio of decision support tools and we are dedicated to becoming a leading resource for pathologists to radically develop cancer diagnosis and improve patient care.

The company, established in 1983, is based in Sweden with local representation in the U.S., Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker COV.

