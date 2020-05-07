Announcement no. 17-2020
7 May 2020
Earlier today, the Board of Directors of North Media A/S approved the interim report for the first quarter of 2020. Highlights of the report (Q1 2019 comparative numbers in brackets):
Good progress in first quarter despite the certain impact from the COVID-19 crisis
Capital resources remaining solid
Updated guidance for 2020
“We’ve had a good start to the year. FK Distribution has transitioned from two to one weekly distribution round faster than we had expected, and Boligportal and BEKEY have both retained their strong momentum. However, COVID-19 is causing a lot of market uncertainty, and FK Distribution has seen a slight drop in leaflet volumes since the outbreak. It is difficult to predict how the rest of the year will unfold, but based on current trends, we believe an operating profit in line with the 2019 figure is realistic,” said Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO.
For further information, please contact:
Kåre Stausø Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
Attachment
North Media A/S
Søborg, DENMARK
17-20 Q1 2020 delårsrapport UKFILE URL | Copy the link below
North Media A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: