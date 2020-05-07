In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statements is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.



Name: Janne Hjort Andersen Reason: Married to CEO Jens Andersen Securities ID: DK0010274844 Solar B Transaction type: Purchase of shares Transaction place: Nasdaq Copenhagen, DCSE Transaction date: 6 May 2020 Transaction volume: 621 shares Market price in DKK: 154,008

