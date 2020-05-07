Selbyville, Delaware, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the underfloor heating market, which estimates the global market valuation for underfloor heating will cross US$ 6.5 billion by 2026. Shifting focus from conventional heating systems toward the adoption of heating solutions will positively influence the industry growth over the forecast timeline.

High efficiency & thermal comfort and low operating costs are few prominent factors stimulating the underfloor heating market growth. Rising demand for efficient floor space heating owing to extreme climatic conditions will augment the business growth. Furthermore, reduced installation cost and less component utilization will increase the product adoption substantially over the forecast timeline.

The hydronic underfloor heating system will witness significant penetration on account of growing heating requirements across residential sectors. Hydronic underfloor heating systems offers tailored comfort while reducing the flow dust and other allergens which is the major issue with other heating systems. In addition, it has various advantages that includes easy installations, cost competitiveness as compared to other available market alternatives, thereby driving the product demand.

Stringent carbon emission regulations coupled with the increasing demand for energy efficient heating systems in the industrial sector will stimulate industry growth over the forecast timeline. Rising deploying of underfloor heating system across industrial facilities owing to various benefits including more space utilization, energy efficient operations and low power consumption will fuel the demand for underfloor heating market.

Increasing investments toward the refurbishment of existing buildings on account of complying with the stringent energy efficiency standards will fuel industry growth. In addition, the growing disposable income along with rising consumer focus toward energy conservation will further augment the industry outlook

Asia Pacific market is set to witness significant growth owing to the rising commercialization and expansion in residential construction sector. In addition, the introduction of various state government incentives including government grants and low interest loans will further supplement the industry growth over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, these systems provide highly efficient heating with integrated thermostats and sensors that regulate the temperature to desired limits, thereby accelerating the product demand.

Some key findings of the underfloor heating market report include:

The demand for electric underfloor heating systems is surging across residential and commercial facilities due to increasing per capita income, and introduction of environmental legislations by various regulatory bodies.





Uniform distribution of heat, ease of temperature control, and high energy efficiency are few of the key factors favoring industry growth.





The introduction of various regulatory mandates towards the reduction in carbon emission and installation of energy efficient heating system will drive the industry growth.





Major players operating across the underfloor heating market include Honeywell, Danfoss, Amuheat, Mitsubishi, and Uponor amongst others.

Partial chapters of the report's table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Underfloor heating market 3600 synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Product trends

2.1.3 Facility trends

2.1.4 Application trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Underfloor Heating Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.4.1 Danfoss

3.4.2 Baxi

3.4.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

3.4.4 Uponor

3.4.5 Warmup

3.4.6 Honeywell Elster

3.5 Electric vs hydronic underfloor heating

3.5.1 Electric underfloor heating

3.5.2 Hydronic underfloor heating

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 North America

3.6.1.1 U.S.

3.6.1.1.1 Federal Energy Management Program

3.6.1.1.2 Building Energy Codes

3.6.1.1.3 Green Building Codes

3.6.1.1.3.1 The International Code Council (ICC)

3.6.1.1.3.2 ASHRAE Standard 189.1

3.6.1.1.4 Utility Rebates and Incentive Programs

3.6.1.1.5 New California Building Efficiency Standards

3.6.1.2 Canada

3.6.1.2.1 National Energy Code

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.2.1 The Heating & Cooling Strategy

3.6.2.2 Key Laws

3.6.2.2.1 Energy Efficiency Plan 2011

3.6.2.2.1.1 Specific measures and policies

3.6.2.2.2 Energy efficiency policies

3.6.2.2.3 Energy efficiency progress

3.6.2.2.3.1 DIRECTIVE (EU) 2018/844

3.6.2.2.4 Energy Efficiency Labels

3.6.2.3 Germany

3.6.2.3.1 German Energy Saving Ordinance (EnEV)

3.6.2.4 Spain

3.6.2.5 The Nordic Countries

3.6.2.5.1 Sweden

3.6.2.5.2 Finland

3.6.2.5.3 Denmark

3.6.2.5.4 Norway

3.6.3 Asia Pacific

3.6.3.1 China

3.7 COVID – 19 impact on the overall industry outlook, 2020 – 2026

3.7.1 Optimistic view

3.7.2 Realistic view

3.7.3 Pessimistic view

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Introduction of energy efficiency standards

3.8.1.2 Increasing standard of living

3.8.1.3 Strict government regulations

3.8.1.4 Extreme climatic conditions

3.8.1.5 Increasing demand for space heating

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 High upfront cost

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.11.1 Strategy dashboard

3.11.1.1 Danfoss

3.11.1.2 Schneider Electric

3.11.1.3 Honeywell

3.11.1.4 Warmup

3.11.1.5 Robert Bosch

3.11.1.6 Uponor

3.11.1.7 REHAU

3.12 PESTEL Analysis

