5 billion in 2019 to USD 66.8 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2019 and 2021. The rising demand for adhesives and sealants across various applications, such as paper & packaging, medical & hygiene, consumer/DIY, and others, is expected to drive the growth of the adhesives & sealants industry. Impact on logistics & supply chain and shut down of manufacturing facilities due to the impact of COVID-19 are restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the application, the paper & packaging segment is expected to lead the adhesives market during the forecast period.

The paper & packaging application accounts for the largest share in the adhesives & sealants market and is expected to remain the largest market segment between 2019 and 2021.The growth of this segment is likely to be driven by the increased use of adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications.



These applications range from corrugated box construction and the lamination of printed sheets to packaging material used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores used by manufacturers of roll goods and other materials.



The EVA-based resin segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

EVA adhesives market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.EVA adhesives have better adhesion to a wide variety of substrates and better retention of properties at a lower temperature than polyethylene adhesives.



These copolymer systems set quickly, require no cure or fusing for water or solvent removal, and require relatively less equipment, operating, and material costs. These adhesives are more susceptible to cold flow and solvent attack than polyethylene or polyamide adhesives.



APAC is expected to lead the adhesives & sealants market during the forecast period.

The APAC adhesives & sealants industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume.APAC is the largest consumer of adhesives & sealants.



Increasing population and technological advancements in the medical & hygiene and packaging industries are expected to fuel the growth of the adhesives & sealants industry in the region.China, Japan, and India are the major countries in the APAC adhesives & sealants market.



The market is witnessing high growth in the US and Europe owing to the increasing demand for medical infrastructure across the globe, which, in turn, is propelling the demand for adhesives & sealants.



The breakup of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 30%, Directors – 60%, and Others – 10%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, South America – 5%, Middle East & Africa – 10%



Henkel (Germany), H B Fuller (US), Sika (Switzerland), Arkema (France), Huntsman Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Ethicon, Inc (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Wacker Chemie Ag (Germany) are the key players operating in the adhesives & sealants market.



Research Coverage

This report provides detailed segmentation of the adhesives & sealants market based on the resin, application, and region.Based on resin type, the adhesives & sealants industry has been segmented into polyurethane, emulsion, epoxy, plastisol, silicone, and others.



Based on application, the adhesives market has been segmented into paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, consumer/DIY, automotive & transportation, leather & footwear, medical & hygiene, and sealants, assembly & others. Based on region, the adhesives & sealants market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Rest of the World.



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—industry analysis (industry trends), key players in the adhesives & sealants market, and impact of COVID-19 on adhesives & sealants companies & customers.This report is expected to help stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gain insights about their businesses during this period.



The competitive landscape section includes detailed information about strategies, such as donations, increased production, partnerships, which were undertaken by various key players to enhance their position in the adhesives & sealants market during this crisis period.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on adhesives & sealants offered by top players in the adhesives & sealants market

• Product Development/Innovations: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the adhesives & sealants industry

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for adhesives & sealants across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the adhesives & sealants market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, capabilities of leading players in the adhesives & sealants market

