This creates growth avenues for the market studied.

- The availability of customized fruit powders is a significant trend that is likely to gain traction in the market studied in the forthcoming years. Increasing demand for super fruit powders is anticipated to be the vital factor driving the growth of the market studied, over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Improved Application in Beverage Industry



Growing consumption of the packaged food and beverage, along with rising health awareness, is anticipated to drive the market studied. Furthermore, increasing utilization of fruit powders across the manufacturing of flavored beverages may further drive the growth of the market studied. The functional beverage and ready-to-drink sectors are providing significant opportunities for the market’s growth. Fruit powders are being used in the beverage and tea industries for juices, fruit juice beverages, nectars, ice tea, and as an additive in alcoholic drinks. The functional beverage is an important segment within the industry, and the developing markets have growth potential for these beverages. Within the functional beverage segment, enhanced water and ready-to-drink beverages are witnessing an increased consumer demand.



Europe Holds the Major Share in Fruit Powder Market



Germany and France dominate the regional market share. The food processing ingredients industry is highly focused on sustainability. This indicates that most companies have an in-built sustainability strategy that creates continuity in the entire flow, from cultivation to food processing. For instance, retail outlets are increasingly demanding a sustainability commitment or label from fruit ingredients manufacturers. Germany provides a favorable geographical location for fruit ingredient manufacturers, as it is centrally located in Europe, with extremely well-developed transportation channels and well-situated food processors, in order to export fruit powder to other European countries. Symrise (Diana Group) and Naturex are some of the companies selling fruit powder in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The global fruit powders market is highly fragmented with various small and medium local players, holding a significant share in the market. Some of the best-performing companies in the marketplace are Kanegrade Ltd, and Dohler Group. Other major players in the market include Paradiesfrucht GmbH, and NutraDry?. Players are focusing on increasing their production capabilities by expanding to meet their domestic demand. Increased private label players, consolidation in distribution channels, and increased market penetration by wholesale and retail buyers have increased the market competition. Additionally, these companies are acquiring other small ingredient companies, so as to improve their presence in the rest of the world.



