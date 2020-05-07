Valmet Oyj’s press release on May 7, 2020 at 11.00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply the seventh tissue line delivery including an extensive automation package to Turkish tissue producer Hayat Kimya. The company has decided to invest in a second machine at their mill in Mersin, Turkey, to meet the increasing demand for their high-quality tissue products. The new line will add 70,000 tonnes of tissue to their current production of facial, toilet and towel tissue.

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the first quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Hayat Kimya has followed their straight expansion plan by the installation of a new tissue machine every second year. Previously Valmet has delivered six Valmet Advantage DCT 200TS tissue production lines to Hayat Kimya’s mills in Turkey, Russia and Egypt. Valmet also conducted an extensive rebuild of the customer’s TM1 machine in Turkey during 2015.

“We have developed a great collaboration between Hayat and Valmet teams during the years, and we are happy to continue our long relationship also in this project. When everybody knows each other, the technology and the process, it is easy to achieve great results together,” says Lütfi Aydin, Director, Paper Group, Hayat Kimya.

“We at Valmet feel honored to receive yet another order from Hayat Kimya. The close cooperation between our companies has been the key for success,” says Björn Magnus, Sales Director, Tissue Mills business unit, Paper business line, Valmet.

From left: Björn Magnus, Paolo Vezil (Valmet), Avni Kigili (Hayat Kimya), Haluk Arican (Valmet), Yahya Kigili (Hayat Kimya), Jan Erikson (Valmet), Lütfi Aydin (Hayat Kimya), Magnus Holmberg (Valmet) and Kemal Arslan (Hayat Kimya)

Technical information

The new tissue machine TM8 will have a width of 5.6 m and a design speed of 2,200 m/min. The raw material to be used in the tissue production will be virgin fiber. The new production line is optimized to save energy and to enhance the quality of the final product.

Valmet’s scope of delivery will comprise a complete tissue production line featuring stock preparation systems and a Valmet Advantage DCT 200 TS tissue machine . The machine will be equipped with an OptiFlo headbox and a cast alloy Yankee cylinder . It will also be featured with the Advantage tissue technology including ViscoNip press , an AirCap Heli hood and air system prepared for co-generation, WetDust dust system , sheet transfer system and a SoftReel L reel. The line also includes a Valmet F(O)CUS Rewinder . The stock preparation line will consist of OptiSlush pulpers , OptiFiner conical refiners and OptiScreen machine screens.

Furthermore, the delivery will include an extensive Valmet automation package with Valmet DNA machine controls , process controls and Valmet IQ quality controls . Complete engineering, installation supervision, training, start-up and commissioning are also included in the delivery.

Information about Hayat Kimya

Hayat Kimya A.S. is part of the Hayat Group. The Hayat Group primarily operates in the home care, hygiene and tissue categories for the consumer goods industry. Hayat has continued to invest significantly since their entrance into the tissue category 14 years ago and today the Group carries "The Largest Tissue Manufacturer of Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe" title with 490,000 tonnes production capacity/year.

Jan Erikson, Vice President, Sales, Tissue Mills business unit, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +46 70 517 14 90

Björn Magnus, Sales Director, Tissue Mills business unit, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +46 703 17 79 83

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

