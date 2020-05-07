Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Checkout: Brick-and-Mortar Retail Goes Full Digital" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report discusses why cashierless stores will expand even after the novel coronavirus subsides
U.S. consumers continue to seek convenience and immediacy in their daily shopping habits, whether in person or online. Self-service shopping strikes a chord with consumers especially in convenience stores and small grocery venues. Mobile scan and pay apps or hands-free, autonomous point-of-sale (POS) checkout systems are becoming more available across the retail landscape.
Autonomous Checkouts: Brick-and-Mortar Retail Goes Full Digital provides analysis and insight on the current state of autonomous POS checkout systems, supported by results from primary survey data on consumer behavior in the United States.
Amazon Go has achieved a proof of concept for autonomous checkout since its start in January 2018. Now other systems developers are entering the market anticipating growing acceptance of auto checkout by both merchants and consumers. Rising store labor and overhead costs, and now consumers' changing shopping habits driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, can position autonomous checkout on a rising path to higher market presence.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Are Consumers Ready? Evidence from the Mobile Payments Experience
4. Auto Checkout Technology Comes to Market
5. The Emerging Developer Marketplace
6. Is There a Winning Business Case for Autonomous Checkout?
7. Strategic Questions for Merchants
8. Conclusions and Implications
9. References
