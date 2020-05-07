Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Checkout: Brick-and-Mortar Retail Goes Full Digital" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report discusses why cashierless stores will expand even after the novel coronavirus subsides



U.S. consumers continue to seek convenience and immediacy in their daily shopping habits, whether in person or online. Self-service shopping strikes a chord with consumers especially in convenience stores and small grocery venues. Mobile scan and pay apps or hands-free, autonomous point-of-sale (POS) checkout systems are becoming more available across the retail landscape.

Autonomous Checkouts: Brick-and-Mortar Retail Goes Full Digital provides analysis and insight on the current state of autonomous POS checkout systems, supported by results from primary survey data on consumer behavior in the United States.



Amazon Go has achieved a proof of concept for autonomous checkout since its start in January 2018. Now other systems developers are entering the market anticipating growing acceptance of auto checkout by both merchants and consumers. Rising store labor and overhead costs, and now consumers' changing shopping habits driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, can position autonomous checkout on a rising path to higher market presence.



Highlights of this research report include:

The publisher's definition of autonomous store checkout, which explain the elements that distinguish it from self-checkout

U.S. consumer behavior and the mobile payment experience

Expansion of autonomous checkout developers beyond Amazon Go

Strategic checklist for merchants considering autonomous checkout

Future direction of autonomous checkout systems

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Are Consumers Ready? Evidence from the Mobile Payments Experience



4. Auto Checkout Technology Comes to Market

It's About the Lines

One Experience, or Many

5. The Emerging Developer Marketplace

Developers Take Ownership

From the Outside, a Lot in Common, but on the Inside?

6. Is There a Winning Business Case for Autonomous Checkout?



7. Strategic Questions for Merchants



8. Conclusions and Implications



9. References

Related Research

Endnotes

Figures & Tables



Definition of autonomous checkout

Mobile payments in-store are motivated by convenience and speed, as auto checkout will be

Use of retailer smartphone apps in-store has increased in the US These apps have features that characterize auto checkout as well

Short checkout lines and, surprisingly, cash acceptance, are among the in-store experiences that US shoppers rank in the top 10

Preference to pay with cards is strongest at supermarkets and big box retailers, while C-stores have many devoted cash users

Waiting in line and paying consume 30% of an average transaction at a convenience store

Customer experience functions of autonomous checkout

Profile of leading autonomous platform developers

Companies Mentioned



Ahold Delhaize

AiFi

Albert Heijn

Amazon

Carrefour

Giant Eagle

Grabango

Lojas Americanas

Loop Neighborhood

Standard Cognition

Trigo

Valora

Zabka

Zippin

