ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 MAY 2020 AT 11.10 AM
GROUP CFO, ILKKA MIETTINEN TO LEAVE ROBIT
Group CFO, Ilkka Miettinen has resigned from his position in Robit Plc. He will leave his position directly. Miettinen has acted as a CFO and a member of the Management Team of Robit Plc from 2017.
Arto Halonen takes over the CFO position and deputy for the Group CEO from this day onwards. Ville Peltonen continues as a Group Controller.
“I would like to thank Ilkka Miettinen for all he has done for Robit during the period of integrations and changes. I wish him all the best in the future”, states Group CEO, Tommi Lehtonen.
Management Team will from now on consist of the following persons: Tommi Lehtonen (CEO), Arto Halonen (CFO) and Jaana Rinne (HR Director).
ROBIT PLC
Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO
Further information:
Robit Plc
Tommi Lehtonen
+358 40 724 9143
tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into two product and service ranges: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole. Robit has 9 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com.
Robit Plc
Lempäälä, FINLAND
Robit Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: