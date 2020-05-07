ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 MAY 2020 AT 11.10 AM



GROUP CFO, ILKKA MIETTINEN TO LEAVE ROBIT

Group CFO, Ilkka Miettinen has resigned from his position in Robit Plc. He will leave his position directly. Miettinen has acted as a CFO and a member of the Management Team of Robit Plc from 2017.

Arto Halonen takes over the CFO position and deputy for the Group CEO from this day onwards. Ville Peltonen continues as a Group Controller.

“I would like to thank Ilkka Miettinen for all he has done for Robit during the period of integrations and changes. I wish him all the best in the future”, states Group CEO, Tommi Lehtonen.

Management Team will from now on consist of the following persons: Tommi Lehtonen (CEO), Arto Halonen (CFO) and Jaana Rinne (HR Director).

