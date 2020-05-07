Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prison Management Systems Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prison management systems market is poised to grow by $ 271.39 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on the prison management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of cloud-based software and pricing strategies of vendors.



The prison management systems market analysis includes deployment segments and geographic landscapes.



The prison management systems market is segmented as below:



By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

This study identifies the innovative upgrades to software as one of the prime reasons driving the prison management systems market growth during the next few years.



The prison management systems market covers the following areas:

Prison management systems market sizing

Prison management systems market forecast

Prison management systems market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading prison management systems market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., Eagle Advantage Solutions Inc., International Business Machines Corp., M2SYS Technology, Montgomery Technology Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Serco Group Plc, Sun Ridge Systems Inc., Syscon Justice Systems and Tyler Technologies Inc.. Also, the prison management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems Inc.

Eagle Advantage Solutions Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

M2SYS Technology

Montgomery Technology Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Serco Group Plc

Sun Ridge Systems Inc.

Syscon Justice Systems

Tyler Technologies Inc.

