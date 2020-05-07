Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fruits and vegetables ingredients market is poised to grow by USD 58.46 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on the fruits and vegetables ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in veganism and convenience factors. Also, the increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.



The fruits and vegetables ingredients market analysis include type segments and geographic landscape.



The fruits and vegetables ingredients market is segmented as below:



By Type

Concentrates

Pastes and purees

NFC juices

Pieces and powders

By Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

This study identifies the increasing preparation of juices and smoothies at home as one of the prime reasons driving the fruits and vegetables ingredients market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing trend of the usage of organic fruits and vegetable ingredients and the introduction of new products and varieties will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The fruits and vegetables ingredients market cover the following areas:

Fruits and vegetables ingredients market sizing

Fruits and vegetables ingredients market forecast

Fruits and vegetables ingredients market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fruits and vegetables ingredients market vendors that include AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Diana Food SAS, Dohler GmbH, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Olam International Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., and SunOpta Inc. Also, the fruits and vegetables ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Energy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

