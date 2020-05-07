Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometrics: Driven by Standardized Authentication, Adopted by Consumers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In recent years, user authentication based on biometrics (biometric authentication) has become a new method for consumers to open their smartphones and select mobile apps. Market research indicates biometric use is increasing even as consumers adopt a greater variety of methods choosing among fingerprint, facial recognition, and voice recognition. Biometrics are important because they utilize new mobile security hardware and software to revamp authentication, lower the risk of fraud, address the mandates of the European Union's revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), and induce changes in consumer behavior.



U.S. Biometrics 2020: Driven by Standardized Authentication, Adopted by Consumers provides consumer sentiment, adoption rates, and forecasts on biometric authentication methods, both to unlock smartphones and for payment authentication. Additionally the report examines the FIDO Alliance, discussing how it has standardized authentication and the implications for biometrics and payments.



Authentication using biometrics is rapidly being adopted by consumers, in part as a result of hardware manufacturers enabling its use, and in part because the standard for authentication created by the FIDO Alliance has increased the ease with which authenticators can utilize the mobile biometrics over the web and decrease authentication friction for consumers.



Highlights of the report include:

Historical data, forecast, and analysis (2013-2024) of consumer use of biometric authentication methods (facial recognition, voice recognition, fingerprint) in total and by smartphone brand, based on an annual survey of 3000 U.S. adults.

Biometrics methods for payment authentication (2016-2019) preferred by U.S. payment app users and analysis of results.

Explanation of multifactor biometrics and the role that biometric methods play in the overall authentication process.

Discussion of FIDO Alliance standardizing authentication, the effects on biometrics, and implications for payments and payments players and authentication in general.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Gauging Biometrics Usage in the United States

Smartphone Use

Use of Biometric Security Methods

Usage of Biometrics, by Method

Biometrics Methods Used, by Smartphone Type

Biometric Combination Use

Biometric Use by Percentage of Population

4. Consumer Sentiment Toward Payment Biometrics



5. FIDO Alliance Is Standardizing Authentication

FIDO Is Lowering Authentication Friction and Driving Biometric Usage

6. Conclusions



Companies Mentioned



Android

Apple

BlackBerry

Google

FIDO Alliance

Microsoft

Mozilla Foundation

NXP

PayPal

Samsung

W3C

Yubico

List of Figures

Figure 1: Smartphone usage growth rate in the US is slowing as market saturation nears

Figure 2: Adoption of biometric authentication is on the rise among US smartphone users

Figure 3: Facial and voice recognition are gaining popularity among smartphone users in the US

Figure 4: Facial and voice recognition are crowding out fingerprint readers among users of Android smartphones in the US

Figure 5: Facial and voice recognition are crowding out fingerprint readers among iPhone users

Figure 6: Biometric use among Blackberry, Windows, and other smartphones is roughly even

Figure 7: US smartphone owners have used a combination of biometric authentication methods

Figure 8: Biometric authentication methods are being adopted by US smartphone owners at a fast rate

Figure 9: US smartphone owners' sentiment on using biometrics for payments, 2016-2019

