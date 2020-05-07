New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 Impact on the Battery Energy Storage Market by Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891552/?utm_source=GNW

7 billion in 2020 to USD 7.3 billion by 2021 during the forecast period. The utilities segment is likely to account for the largest share in the battery energy storage market, by application. According to the US EIA and NREL, utility-owned battery energy storage systems play a crucial role in the operations of current and future energy generation mix of a country. In addition to the system flexibility it provides, a battery energy storage system also offers reliable interconnections in neighboring power systems. The utilities segment is mainly being driven by the increasing financial incentives and regulatory supports from the governments globally.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest growing battery energy storage market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market for battery energy storage during the forecast period.The market in the region is expected to witness a moderate decline during the forecast period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The region is the largest market for battery energy storage and home to some of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Asia Pacific also plans for electrification in remote areas, which are mainly off-grid in several countries.The governments of various countries in this region focus on minimizing the adverse effects of the energy sector on the environment.



Some of the major battery energy storage system manufacturers based in Asia Pacific are Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Hitachi, Panasonic, and NEC Corporation.



The battery energy storage market includes major players, such as ABB (Switzerland), LG Chem (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), AEG Power Solutions (Netherlands), General Electric (US), Hitachi (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Tesla (US), and Schneider Electric (France). The study includes COVID-19-focused profiles and analysis of these players in the battery energy storage sector, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies.



