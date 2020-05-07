Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surfactant Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global surfactant market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by volume, by type, by application and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed application, type and regional analysis.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global surfactant market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

BASF SE, Kao Corporation, AkzoNobel, and Clariant AG are some of the key players operating in the global surfactant market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.

Surfactants are the surface-active substance and can be broadly defined as compounds, which concentrate at interfaces, such as water, air or water-oil, when dissolved in water. Soaps and detergents are primary examples of surfactants. As water and oil do not dissolve in each other, surfactants have to be added to the mixture to keep them from separating into layers. In addition, a surfactant is used to stabilize mixtures of oil and water or any two liquids by reducing surface tension.

Surfactants can be further classified into different categories, such as anionic, cationic, non-ionic, amphoteric and other. Furthermore, surfactants can also be bifurcated according to the application such as household cleaning, I & I cleaning, personal care, industrial application, etc. Moreover, the surfactant can be segmented according to substrate, i.e., bio-based surfactant and synthetic surfactant.

The global surfactant market has observed consistent growth in the past few years and it is anticipated that the market would witness moderate growth over the forecasted period (2020-2024) owing to the spread of COVID-19. Moreover, the market is forecast to observe moderate growth owing to various growth augmenting factors such as escalating household expenditure, rapid urbanization, surging middle-class spending, accelerating textile industry, increasing eCommerce sales and rising demand for food & beverages.



Moreover, the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the industry are fluctuating raw material prices, and stringent environmental regulations. Market growth would be further supported by various market trends like rising demand for specialty surfactants, surging demand for microbial surfactants and an escalating adoption of surfactants by pharmaceutical industries.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Surfactant: An Overview

2.2 Categories of Surfactant: An Overview

2.3 Application of Surfactant: An Overview

2.4 Uses of Surfactants

2.5 Surfactant Segmentation: An Overview

2.6 Segmentation of Surfactant by Application

2.7 Segmentation of Surfactant by Substrate

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Surfactant Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Surfactant Market: Type Analysis

3.3 Global Surfactant Market: Application Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 APAC Surfactant Market: An Analysis

4.2 North America Surfactant Market: An Analysis

4.3 Western Europe Surfactant Market: An Analysis



5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19

5.2 Political & Social Factors Impact on the Market

5.3 Economic Impact of Covid-19

5.3.1 Escalating Inflation Rate

5.4 Regional Impact of Covid-19

5.4.1 Impact on Purchase of Homecare Products

5.4.2 Effect on Purchase of Personal Care Products

5.4.3 Adverse Impact on Purchase of Nonedible Products

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Escalating Household Expenditure

6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.3 Surging Middle Class Spending

6.1.4 Accelerating Textile Industry

6.1.5 Increasing E-Commerce Sales

6.1.6 Rising Demand for Food & Beverages

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

6.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulation

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising Demand of Specialty Surfactant

6.3.2 Surging Demand for Microbial Surfactants

6.3.3 Escalating Adoption of Surfactants by Pharmaceutical Industries

6.3.4 Development of SIMULSO SL 7G Hydrotope Surfactant

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Surfactant Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

BASF SE

Kao Corporation

AkzoNobel

Clariant AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjoff3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900