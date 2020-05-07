New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component, Application Type, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05286710/?utm_source=GNW

2 billion in 2020 to USD 45.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.1% during the forecast period. The increasing need of digitalization and maturity of agile DevOps practices are expected to enhance the use of low-code development platform market across the globe. Dependency on vendor supplied customization restraining the growth of the low-code development platform market.

• By component, the platform segment to hold a larger market size in 2020



The low-code development platform simplifies the designing, modeling, and implementing of business application and refining and optimizing processes, which involves human interaction or multiple business disciplines. Therefore, the platform segment registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



By application type, the web-based segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Web application is considered as a face of an organization and by using the low-code development platform organizations can roll out user-defined web-based applications quickly.Instead of writing the programming language for the development of web-based applications, employees with less development experience can also create sophisticated applications.



Therefore, web-based segment holds the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global low-code development platform market during the forecast period.APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, and Australia and New Zealand, which are expected to register high growth rates in the low-code development platform market.



Industries such as government and defense, Information Technology (IT), healthcare, manufacturing, retail and eCommerce, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) are expected to adopt low-code development platform solutions at the highest rate in the region. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.

Major vendors offering low-code development platform software include Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), Appian (US), Oracle (US), Pegasystems (US), Magic Software Enterprises (US), AgilePoint (US), OutSystems (US), Zoho (India), Quick Base (US), LANSA (US), Fujitsu RunMyProcess (France), Netcall (UK), WaveMaker (US), and K2 (US).



The market study covers the low-code development platform market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by component, application type, deployment type, organization size, industry, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall low-code development platform market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

