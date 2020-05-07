Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Restriction Endonuclease Market By Type (I, II, III, IV), By Application (Genetic Engineering, DNA Mapping, Gene Sequencing and Others), By End Type, By Source, By Cleavage Specificity, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Restriction Endonuclease Market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for the market growth is growing investment in research and development activities in end-use industries such as the biotechnology sector and pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, rising incidences of chronic health disorders like diabetes, cancer among others is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the restriction endonuclease market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, increasing government support in terms of providing funds is projected to bolster the market growth through 2025.



The Global Restriction Endonuclease Market is segmented based on type, application, end-type, source, cleavage, end-user, region and company. Based on type, the market can be segmented into Type I, Type II, Type III and Type IV. Out of which, the Type II segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast years as well. This growth can be accredited to its use in molecular biology applications that are carried on everyday such as gene cloning and DNA fragmentation and analysis. Also, because these enzymes cleave DNA at fixed positions, therefore small, well-defined fragments of DNA are produced which assist in characterization of genes and genomes, thereby anticipated to boost the growth of Type II restriction endonucleases segment over the coming years. Moreover, increasing investments in development activities by biotechnology companies is further aiding the segmental growth.



Major players operating in the Global Restriction Endonuclease Market include New England Biolabs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara Bio, Sigma-Aldrich, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Promega, Jena Biosciences, Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt. Ltd., Roche, Merck, Pfizer, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, PerkinElmer, Abcam, Abbexa, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Nippon Gene. The companies operating in the restriction endonuclease market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as developing novel technologies in order to meet the requirements of users and to make the industry highly competitive.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Restriction Endonuclease Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Restriction Endonuclease Market based on type, application, end type, source, cleavage, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Restriction Endonuclease Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Restriction Endonuclease Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Restriction Endonuclease Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Restriction Endonuclease Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of companies across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Restriction Endonuclease Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Restriction Endonuclease Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Global Restriction Endonuclease Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (I, II, III, IV)

5.2.2. By Application ( Genetic Engineering, DNA Mapping, Gene Sequencing and Others)

5.2.3. By End Type (Sticky End, Blunt End)

5.2.4. By Source (Bacteria, Archaea)

5.2.5. By Cleavage Specificity (Isoschizomers, Neoschizomers)

5.2.6. By End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes and Others)

5.2.7. By Company (2019)

5.2.8. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Restriction Endonuclease Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Restriction Endonuclease Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Restriction Endonuclease Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Restriction Endonuclease Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Restriction Endonuclease Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.4. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.2.1. New England Biolabs

13.2.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.2.3. Takara Bio

13.2.4. Sigma-Aldrich

13.2.5. Illumina

13.2.6. Agilent Technologies

13.2.7. Promega

13.2.8. Jena Biosciences

13.2.9. Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.10. Roche

13.2.11. Merck

13.2.12. Pfizer

13.2.13. Amgen

13.2.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

13.2.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical

13.2.16. PerkinElmer

13.2.17. Abcam

13.2.18. Abbexa

13.2.19. Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd

13.2.20. Nippon Gene



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



