Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Restriction Endonuclease Market By Type (I, II, III, IV), By Application (Genetic Engineering, DNA Mapping, Gene Sequencing and Others), By End Type, By Source, By Cleavage Specificity, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Restriction Endonuclease Market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for the market growth is growing investment in research and development activities in end-use industries such as the biotechnology sector and pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, rising incidences of chronic health disorders like diabetes, cancer among others is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the restriction endonuclease market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, increasing government support in terms of providing funds is projected to bolster the market growth through 2025.
The Global Restriction Endonuclease Market is segmented based on type, application, end-type, source, cleavage, end-user, region and company. Based on type, the market can be segmented into Type I, Type II, Type III and Type IV. Out of which, the Type II segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast years as well. This growth can be accredited to its use in molecular biology applications that are carried on everyday such as gene cloning and DNA fragmentation and analysis. Also, because these enzymes cleave DNA at fixed positions, therefore small, well-defined fragments of DNA are produced which assist in characterization of genes and genomes, thereby anticipated to boost the growth of Type II restriction endonucleases segment over the coming years. Moreover, increasing investments in development activities by biotechnology companies is further aiding the segmental growth.
Major players operating in the Global Restriction Endonuclease Market include New England Biolabs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara Bio, Sigma-Aldrich, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Promega, Jena Biosciences, Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt. Ltd., Roche, Merck, Pfizer, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, PerkinElmer, Abcam, Abbexa, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Nippon Gene. The companies operating in the restriction endonuclease market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as developing novel technologies in order to meet the requirements of users and to make the industry highly competitive.
Objective of the Study:
The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of companies across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The author calculated the market size of the Global Restriction Endonuclease Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Restriction Endonuclease Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Global Restriction Endonuclease Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (I, II, III, IV)
5.2.2. By Application ( Genetic Engineering, DNA Mapping, Gene Sequencing and Others)
5.2.3. By End Type (Sticky End, Blunt End)
5.2.4. By Source (Bacteria, Archaea)
5.2.5. By Cleavage Specificity (Isoschizomers, Neoschizomers)
5.2.6. By End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes and Others)
5.2.7. By Company (2019)
5.2.8. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Asia-Pacific Restriction Endonuclease Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7. Europe Restriction Endonuclease Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7.4. Europe: Country Analysis
8. North America Restriction Endonuclease Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.4. North America: Country Analysis
9. South America Restriction Endonuclease Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.4. South America: Country Analysis
10. Middle East and Africa Restriction Endonuclease Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.4. MEA: Country Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.2.1. New England Biolabs
13.2.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.2.3. Takara Bio
13.2.4. Sigma-Aldrich
13.2.5. Illumina
13.2.6. Agilent Technologies
13.2.7. Promega
13.2.8. Jena Biosciences
13.2.9. Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt. Ltd.
13.2.10. Roche
13.2.11. Merck
13.2.12. Pfizer
13.2.13. Amgen
13.2.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals
13.2.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical
13.2.16. PerkinElmer
13.2.17. Abcam
13.2.18. Abbexa
13.2.19. Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd
13.2.20. Nippon Gene
14. Strategic Recommendations
15. About Us & Disclaimer
