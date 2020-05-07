Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virus Testing Kits Market By Test Type (DFA, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based Tests, Agglutination Assays, Solid-Phase Assays, Others), By Virus Type, By Genetic Information (DNA, RNA), By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Virus Testing Kits Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer preference towards self-diagnosis techniques. Additionally, leading companies continuously invest in the research and development sector for the development of novel kits for viral diseases. These above-mentioned factors play a major role in propelling the growth of the virus testing kits market, globally. However, virus testing kits are expensive which might hamper the growth of the market.



The global market for virus testing kits is segmented into test type, virus type, genetic information, end-user, company and region. Based on virus type, the market can be segregated into coronavirus, influenza, hepatitis, HIV, measles, smallpox, dengue, ebola, rota virus, SARS, MERS and others. The coronavirus segment is expected to register the highest growth on the back of outbreak of pandemic caused by this virus.



Based on regional analysis, the market is divided into five regions, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest market share as the leading companies present in the region keep on launching new products.



Abbott Laboratories, Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bundi International Diagnostics Ltd., CerTest Biotec, S.L., CorisBioconcept SPRL, F. Hoffman La Roche, Ltd., Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan NV, Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen NV, Quidel Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., etc., are some of the major leading players in the virus testing kits market, globally.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Virus Testing Kits Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Virus Testing Kits Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Virus Testing Kits Market based on test type, virus type, genetic information, end-user, company and region.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Virus Testing Kits Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Virus Testing Kits Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Virus Testing Kits Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Virus Testing Kits Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Virus Testing Kits Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Virus Testing Kits Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers of virus testing kits across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers virus testing kits which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Virus Testing Kits Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



