Marketing automation solutions (MAS) constitute the following four functions: campaign management, sales enablement, lead management, and data and analytics. MAS differentiates from marketing process automation solutions, customer relationship management, digital asset management, and email marketing software. MAS serve the small- and medium-sized business segment and the enterprise segment. MAS is a global technology, and this document focuses and analyzes trends in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific for the MAS market. There are more than 30 vendors for global MAS.
Through primary and secondary research, this document explores the drivers and restraints to the adoption of MAS for businesses during the global COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2025. The virus originated in China in late 2019 and has spread globally in the last four months, resulting in national lockdowns, shelter-in-place declarations, social distancing, and an increase in remote working for businesses and educational institutions.
The document presents two likely scenarios in the conservative and aspirational forecasts from 2020 to 2025 with the COVID-19 pandemic causing a market slowdown and a recovery period of 18-24 months for the conservative forecast, and an assumption that the COVID-19 virus is contained by August 2020 and the global markets will be able to fully recover by the end of 2020 for the aspirational forecast. Each forecast examines drivers, restraints, and trends that will lead to more businesses investing in MAS during the pandemic and the likelihood of future growth past the pandemic. The document also touches on a unique growth opportunity within the market and enterprise solutions industry as a whole with a predicted opportunity size in five years and a timeline for action.
The document seeks to answer the following questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Imperative
2. Future of the MAS Market
3. Companies to Action
4. Growth Opportunities
5. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine
