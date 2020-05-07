Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-pandemic Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Marketing Automation Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Marketing automation solutions (MAS) constitute the following four functions: campaign management, sales enablement, lead management, and data and analytics. MAS differentiates from marketing process automation solutions, customer relationship management, digital asset management, and email marketing software. MAS serve the small- and medium-sized business segment and the enterprise segment. MAS is a global technology, and this document focuses and analyzes trends in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific for the MAS market. There are more than 30 vendors for global MAS.

Through primary and secondary research, this document explores the drivers and restraints to the adoption of MAS for businesses during the global COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2025. The virus originated in China in late 2019 and has spread globally in the last four months, resulting in national lockdowns, shelter-in-place declarations, social distancing, and an increase in remote working for businesses and educational institutions.

The document presents two likely scenarios in the conservative and aspirational forecasts from 2020 to 2025 with the COVID-19 pandemic causing a market slowdown and a recovery period of 18-24 months for the conservative forecast, and an assumption that the COVID-19 virus is contained by August 2020 and the global markets will be able to fully recover by the end of 2020 for the aspirational forecast. Each forecast examines drivers, restraints, and trends that will lead to more businesses investing in MAS during the pandemic and the likelihood of future growth past the pandemic. The document also touches on a unique growth opportunity within the market and enterprise solutions industry as a whole with a predicted opportunity size in five years and a timeline for action.

The document seeks to answer the following questions:

What will be the effect of the global pandemic on global MAS adoption?

What technology trends will be focused on during the global pandemic?

How will the drivers and restraints impact the growth of the market?

What are the conservative and aspirational forecasts for the MAS market from 2020 to 2025?

What are customers looking to do with MAS adoption in the wake of the global pandemic?

How will MAS help the global pandemic effects?

What unique growth opportunity is in the market today?

What are select MAS vendors doing to help their customers in the wake of the global pandemic?

What is the future outlook of MAS adoption after the pandemic?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Imperative

The Strategic Imperative

COVID-19 Impact Summary

2. Future of the MAS Market

MAS Market Overview

Key Forecast Criteria

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast Discussion

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast Discussion

Other Forecast Trends

MAS Market Future Outlook

3. Companies to Action

4. Growth Opportunities

Opportunity 1: The Intersection of Programmatic Advertising and Marketing Automation for More Effective Digital Campaigns

5. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Next Steps

Legal Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



HubSpot

Snappy Kraken

Talroo



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/givjuk

