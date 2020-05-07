New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market by Technology, Offering, Application And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05253738/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of gathering precise field data restrains the market growth. Developing countries, such as China, Brazil, and India, are likely to provide an opportunity for the players in the AI in agriculture market due to the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles/drones by these countries in their agricultural farms.



By technology, the machine learning segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the AI in agriculture market during the forecast period.

Machine learning-enabled solutions are being significantly adopted by agricultural organizations and farmers worldwide to enhance farm productivity and to gain a competitive edge in business operations. In the coming years, the application of machine learning in various agricultural practices is expected to rise exponentially.

• By offering, the AI-as-a-Service segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2026.



Increasing demand for machine learning tool kits and applications that are available in AI-based services, along with benefits, such as advanced infrastructure at minimal cost, transparency in business operations, and better scalability, is leading to the growth of the AI-as-a-Service segment.

• By application, the precision farming segment held the largest market size in 2019.



Precision farming involves the usage of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, such as machine learning, computer vision, and predictive analytics tools, for increasing agriculture productivity.It comprises a technology-driven analysis of data acquired from the fields for increasing crop productivity.



Precision farming helps in managing variations in the field accurately, thus enabling the growth of more crops using fewer resources and at reduced production costs. Precision devices integrated with AI technologies help in collecting farm-related data, thereby helping the farmers make better decisions and increase the productivity of their lands



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 57%, Directors – 29%, and Others – 14%

• By Region: Americas – 40%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific (APAC)– 20%, and Rest of the World (RoW) – 10%



International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) (US), Deere & Company (John Deere) (US), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) (US), Farmers Edge Inc. (Farmers Edge) (Canada), The Climate Corporation (Climate Corp.) (US), ec2ce (ec2ce) (Spain), Descartes Labs, Inc. (Descartes Labs) (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems (AgEagle) (US), and aWhere Inc. (aWhere) (US) are the prominent players in the AI in agriculture market



Research Coverage:

The AI in agriculture market has been segmented based on technology, offering, application, and geography.



