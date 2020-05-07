Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Access Control Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the global market for network access control (NAC). The traditional focus of NAC has been authentication, authorization, and accounting. At its core, NAC is all about enabling mobility and dynamic security. However, the enterprise network no longer sits within four secure walls: it extends to wherever employees and data travel. Mobility, digitization, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are changing the way we live and work. The result is that networks are expanding and resulting in increasing complexity of managing resources and disparate security solutions. NAC is evolving to have improved visibility and monitoring of network devices, more security features, orchestration with other security products such as next-generation firewalls, security information, and event management, and web content filters.



Today's NAC security solutions must deliver profiling, policy enforcement, guest access, bring-your-own-device (BYOD) onboarding, and more to offer IT offload enhanced threat protection, and improved user experience. Growth is driven by the growth of the IoT, BYOD, increasing mobility, and organizations migrating workloads to the cloud. There is exponential growth in the number and diversity of endpoint devices and diverse operating systems. The increasing level of malware and cyberattacks is also driving NAC investments. Network visibility is critical: every device on a network is a potential attack or reconnaissance point that must be discovered and secured.



A major trend is the convergence of information and operational technology (IT/OT), wherein NAC is helping to break down silos. Zero Trust Architecture is a security model that is gaining attention, NAC is a foundational technology providing visibility and control, segmentation, orchestration, and integration with other security technologies. NAC is evolving from a physical appliance deployed on-premises. Virtual appliances, software deployment, and NAC as software as a service are growing. NAC must have visibility across the enterprise: campus, data center, private cloud, public cloud, and OT networks. In addition to the IEEE 802.1X standard, most NAC vendors are supporting other protocols, such as Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP). Several mergers and acquisitions and spinouts have occurred in the last couple of years. Companies have been consolidating and realigning product lines in order to leverage their intellectual property and expertise across a broad range of security solutions.



A concept that is gaining momentum is the Zero Trust Network (ZTN). Based on the basic principle of never trust, always verify, ZTN is a general approach for leveraging various security technologies to enable perimeter enforcement and strict access controls. NAC is a foundational technology for ZTN. NAC orchestrates and integrates a variety of network and security infrastructure to achieve a ZTN.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. External Challenges - Drivers and Restraints

4. Trends and Predictions for the NAC Market

5. NAC Market Forecasts and Trends

6. NAC Market Share and Competitive Analysis

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

8. SMB to Large Segment Breakdown

9. Enterprise Segment Breakdown

10. Large Enterprise Segment Breakdown

11. North America Breakdown

12. EMEA Breakdown

13. APAC Breakdown

14. Latin America Breakdown

15. The Last Word

16. Vendor Profiles

17. Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Aruba Networks

Auconet

Cisco

Extreme Networks

Forescout

Fortinet

Genians

Impulse (OPSWAT)

InfoExpress

macmon secure GmbH

NETSHIELD

Portnox

Pulse Secure

