7 May 2020

G4S PLC

Group HR Director

G4S plc (“G4S”), the leading global security company today announces that Catherine Hooper has been appointed as Group HR Director (acting) effective on 8 May 2020. Ms Hooper is currently HR Director, Global Cash Division and has previously held a number of senior HR roles at GB Airways (a franchise of British Airways), Virgin Atlantic and Cornhill Insurance

Jenni Myles, currently Group HR Director has resigned from her position and will be leaving G4S on 8 May 2020 to take on a new role outside G4S.

