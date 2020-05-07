ORION CORPORATION      MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 07 May 2020 at 12.30 EEST

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Jari Karlson

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Karlson, Jari 
Position:Chief Financial Officer
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200507105706_3
   
Issuer
Name:Orion Oyj
LEI:74370029VAHCXDR7B745
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-05-07
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009014377
 
Volume:124
Unit price:47.04000 Euro
Volume:200
Unit price:47.03000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:47.03000 Euro
Volume:316
Unit price:47.03000 Euro
Volume:273
Unit price:47.02000 Euro
Volume:72
Unit price:47.01000 Euro
Volume:122
Unit price:47.01000 Euro
Volume:60
Unit price:47.05000 Euro
Volume:20
Unit price:47.05000 Euro
Volume:22
Unit price:47.05000 Euro
Volume:110
Unit price:47.03000 Euro
Volume:5
Unit price:47.08000 Euro
Volume:11
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:19
Unit price:47.03000 Euro
Volume:17
Unit price:47.02000 Euro
Volume:150
Unit price:47.09000 Euro
Volume:17
Unit price:47.01000 Euro
Volume:55
Unit price:47.08000 Euro
Volume:108
Unit price:47.01000 Euro
Volume:55
Unit price:47.08000 Euro
Volume:294
Unit price:47.14000 Euro
Volume:46
Unit price:47.12000 Euro
Volume:200
Unit price:47.11000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:47.11000 Euro
Volume:2
Unit price:47.11000 Euro
Volume:110
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:68
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:47.08000 Euro
Volume:131
Unit price:47.08000 Euro
Volume:107
Unit price:47.07000 Euro
Volume:124
Unit price:47.07000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:47.06000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:47.05000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:47.04000 Euro
Volume:121
Unit price:47.04000 Euro
Volume:113
Unit price:47.01000 Euro
Volume:46
Unit price:47.06000 Euro
Volume:50
Unit price:47.03000 Euro
Volume:45
Unit price:47.04000 Euro
Volume:46
Unit price:47.02000 Euro
Volume:141
Unit price:47.01000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:4000
Volume weighted average price:47.05673 Euro

Orion Corporation

Timo LappalainenOlli Huotari
President and CEO   SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo
www.orion.fi