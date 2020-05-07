ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 07 May 2020 at 12.30 EEST





Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Jari Karlson

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Karlson, Jari Position: Chief Financial Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200507105706_3 Issuer Name: Orion Oyj LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745 Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-05-07 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009014377 Volume: 124 Unit price: 47.04000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 47.03000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 47.03000 Euro Volume: 316 Unit price: 47.03000 Euro Volume: 273 Unit price: 47.02000 Euro Volume: 72 Unit price: 47.01000 Euro Volume: 122 Unit price: 47.01000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 47.05000 Euro Volume: 20 Unit price: 47.05000 Euro Volume: 22 Unit price: 47.05000 Euro Volume: 110 Unit price: 47.03000 Euro Volume: 5 Unit price: 47.08000 Euro Volume: 11 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 19 Unit price: 47.03000 Euro Volume: 17 Unit price: 47.02000 Euro Volume: 150 Unit price: 47.09000 Euro Volume: 17 Unit price: 47.01000 Euro Volume: 55 Unit price: 47.08000 Euro Volume: 108 Unit price: 47.01000 Euro Volume: 55 Unit price: 47.08000 Euro Volume: 294 Unit price: 47.14000 Euro Volume: 46 Unit price: 47.12000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 47.11000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 47.11000 Euro Volume: 2 Unit price: 47.11000 Euro Volume: 110 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 68 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 47.08000 Euro Volume: 131 Unit price: 47.08000 Euro Volume: 107 Unit price: 47.07000 Euro Volume: 124 Unit price: 47.07000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 47.06000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 47.05000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 47.04000 Euro Volume: 121 Unit price: 47.04000 Euro Volume: 113 Unit price: 47.01000 Euro Volume: 46 Unit price: 47.06000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 47.03000 Euro Volume: 45 Unit price: 47.04000 Euro Volume: 46 Unit price: 47.02000 Euro Volume: 141 Unit price: 47.01000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4000 Volume weighted average price: 47.05673 Euro

