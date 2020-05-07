ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 07 May 2020 at 12.30 EEST
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Jari Karlson
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Karlson, Jari
|Position:
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200507105706_3
|Issuer
|Name:
|Orion Oyj
|LEI:
|74370029VAHCXDR7B745
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-05-07
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009014377
|Volume:
|124
|Unit price:
|47.04000 Euro
|Volume:
|200
|Unit price:
|47.03000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|47.03000 Euro
|Volume:
|316
|Unit price:
|47.03000 Euro
|Volume:
|273
|Unit price:
|47.02000 Euro
|Volume:
|72
|Unit price:
|47.01000 Euro
|Volume:
|122
|Unit price:
|47.01000 Euro
|Volume:
|60
|Unit price:
|47.05000 Euro
|Volume:
|20
|Unit price:
|47.05000 Euro
|Volume:
|22
|Unit price:
|47.05000 Euro
|Volume:
|110
|Unit price:
|47.03000 Euro
|Volume:
|5
|Unit price:
|47.08000 Euro
|Volume:
|11
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|19
|Unit price:
|47.03000 Euro
|Volume:
|17
|Unit price:
|47.02000 Euro
|Volume:
|150
|Unit price:
|47.09000 Euro
|Volume:
|17
|Unit price:
|47.01000 Euro
|Volume:
|55
|Unit price:
|47.08000 Euro
|Volume:
|108
|Unit price:
|47.01000 Euro
|Volume:
|55
|Unit price:
|47.08000 Euro
|Volume:
|294
|Unit price:
|47.14000 Euro
|Volume:
|46
|Unit price:
|47.12000 Euro
|Volume:
|200
|Unit price:
|47.11000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|47.11000 Euro
|Volume:
|2
|Unit price:
|47.11000 Euro
|Volume:
|110
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|68
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|47.08000 Euro
|Volume:
|131
|Unit price:
|47.08000 Euro
|Volume:
|107
|Unit price:
|47.07000 Euro
|Volume:
|124
|Unit price:
|47.07000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|47.06000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|47.05000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|47.04000 Euro
|Volume:
|121
|Unit price:
|47.04000 Euro
|Volume:
|113
|Unit price:
|47.01000 Euro
|Volume:
|46
|Unit price:
|47.06000 Euro
|Volume:
|50
|Unit price:
|47.03000 Euro
|Volume:
|45
|Unit price:
|47.04000 Euro
|Volume:
|46
|Unit price:
|47.02000 Euro
|Volume:
|141
|Unit price:
|47.01000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|4000
|Volume weighted average price:
|47.05673 Euro
Orion Corporation
|Timo Lappalainen
|Olli Huotari
|President and CEO
|SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo
www.orion.fi
Orion Oyj
Espoo, FINLAND
