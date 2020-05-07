Thursday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the first quarter of 2020. Best-ever first-quarter performance by the Schouw & Co. Group with year-on-year revenue and EBITDA improvements.



Highlights

Best-ever Q1 performance with both revenue and EBITDA improving

Diversified operations have a mitigating effect on coronavirus implications

All businesses aligning activities and costs to the current situation

Capital resources strengthened by DKK 1bn, ensuring substantial latitude

Full-year financial guidance remains suspended

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.

“The near future is indeed a time of uncertainty considering the global coronavirus pandemic, but if we look back on the first quarter of 2020 we see a distinct, positive effect of our strategic efforts and recent years’ substantial investments. I am therefore very pleased that we are presenting our best-ever first quarter performance with improvements in both revenue and earnings.

Our full-year financial guidance remains suspended, but our diversified portfolio of leading businesses, the Group’s strong financial resources and the many measures our portfolio businesses have taken to adapt to current conditions mean that Schouw & Co. is well-positioned and ready to conduct business in these unprecedented times.”

Conference call (in English) in relation to the interim report

Thursday, 7 May 2020 at 14:00 CEST

Phone number for participants (no pin required): DK: +4582333194, UK: +443333009263, US: +18338230590

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, tel. +45 8611 2222

