Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Robot Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the medical robot market looks promising with opportunities in the clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals. The global medical robot market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 21% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for accurate and proper laparoscopic surgeries, advantages offered by robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, increase in funding for medical robots research, issuance of IPOS by medical robots companies, and growing hospital investments in medical robots.
A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the medical robot market, then read this report.
The study includes the medical robot market size and forecast for the global medical robot market through 2024, segmented by product, application, end user, and the region.
Some of the medical robot companies profiled in this report include Stryker corporation, Intuitive surgical, Mazor robotics, Hocoma, Hansen Medical, Omnicell, Accuray Incorporated, Engineering Services, Ekso Bionics Holdings, and Kirby Lester.
Some of the features of Global Medical Robots Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Medical Robot Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Medical Robot Market by Product Type
3.3.1: Instruments & Accessories
3.3.2: Medical Robot Systems
3.3.3: Surgical Robots
3.3.4: Rehabilitation Robots
3.3.5: Non invasive Radiosurgery Robots
3.3.6: Hospital & Pharmacy Robots
3.3.7: Other Medical Robotic Systems
3.4: Global Medical Robot Market by Application
3.4.1: Laparoscopic
3.4.2: Orthopedics
3.4.3: Neurology
3.4.4: Special Education
3.4.5: Other
3.5: Global Medical Robot Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1: Clinics
3.5.2: Ambulatory Surgical Centers
3.5.3: Hospital
4. Market Trends And Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Medical Robot Market by Region
4.2: North American Medical Robot Market
4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Hospital
4.3: European Medical Robot Market
4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Hospital
4.4: APAC Medical Robot Market
4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Hospital
4.5: ROW Medical Robot Market
4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Hospital
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities And Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Robot Market by Product Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Robot Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Robot Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Medical Robot Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Medical Robot Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in The Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Stryker Corporation
7.2: Intuitive Surgical
7.3: Mazor Robotics
7.4: Hocoma
7.5: Hansen Medical
7.6: Omnicell
7.7: Accuray
7.8: Engineering Services
7.9: Ekso Bionics Holdings
7.10: Kirby Lester
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uy5wvj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: