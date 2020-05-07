Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Robot Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the medical robot market looks promising with opportunities in the clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals. The global medical robot market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 21% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for accurate and proper laparoscopic surgeries, advantages offered by robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, increase in funding for medical robots research, issuance of IPOS by medical robots companies, and growing hospital investments in medical robots.



A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the medical robot market, then read this report.



The study includes the medical robot market size and forecast for the global medical robot market through 2024, segmented by product, application, end user, and the region.



Some of the medical robot companies profiled in this report include Stryker corporation, Intuitive surgical, Mazor robotics, Hocoma, Hansen Medical, Omnicell, Accuray Incorporated, Engineering Services, Ekso Bionics Holdings, and Kirby Lester.



Some of the features of Global Medical Robots Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global medical robot market size estimation in terms of value($M) shipment.

Global medical robot market size estimation in terms of value($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product, application, end user, and region.

Global market size by product, application, end user, and region. Regional analysis: Global medical robot market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global medical robot market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for medical robot in the global medical robot market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for medical robot in the global medical robot market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for medical robot in the global medical robot market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for medical robot in the global medical robot market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global medical robot market by product (instruments and accessories, medical robot systems, surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, noninvasive radiosurgery robots, hospital and pharmacy robot, and other medical robotic systems), application (laparoscopic, orthopedics, neurology, special education and other applications), end-user (clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Rest of the World (ROW))? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the medical robot market? What are the business risks and threats to the medical robot market? What are emerging trends in this medical robot market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the medical robot market? What are the new developments in the medical robot market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this medical robot market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this medical robot area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, medical robot market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Medical Robot Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Medical Robot Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Instruments & Accessories

3.3.2: Medical Robot Systems

3.3.3: Surgical Robots

3.3.4: Rehabilitation Robots

3.3.5: Non invasive Radiosurgery Robots

3.3.6: Hospital & Pharmacy Robots

3.3.7: Other Medical Robotic Systems

3.4: Global Medical Robot Market by Application

3.4.1: Laparoscopic

3.4.2: Orthopedics

3.4.3: Neurology

3.4.4: Special Education

3.4.5: Other

3.5: Global Medical Robot Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Clinics

3.5.2: Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3.5.3: Hospital



4. Market Trends And Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Medical Robot Market by Region

4.2: North American Medical Robot Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Hospital

4.3: European Medical Robot Market

4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Hospital

4.4: APAC Medical Robot Market

4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Hospital

4.5: ROW Medical Robot Market

4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Hospital



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities And Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Robot Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Robot Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Robot Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Medical Robot Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Medical Robot Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in The Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Stryker Corporation

7.2: Intuitive Surgical

7.3: Mazor Robotics

7.4: Hocoma

7.5: Hansen Medical

7.6: Omnicell

7.7: Accuray

7.8: Engineering Services

7.9: Ekso Bionics Holdings

7.10: Kirby Lester



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uy5wvj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900