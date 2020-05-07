New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Component, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05201334/?utm_source=GNW

9 billion in 2020 to USD 152.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by various factors, such as the growing need to secure Operational Technology (OT) networks, increased government regulations, and rising security breaches and attacks that pose a threat to physical systems.

• By solution, the cybersecurity segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The last few years have seen a huge rise in the complexities and sophistication of financially-motivated cyberattacks especially targeted toward critical infrastructure.Critical infrastructures face greater risks of cyber threats and cyberattacks due to dependence of society on it.



These cyber threats are rapidly increasing and harming critical assets of critical infrastructures.Cyberattacks on industrial sites can disrupt their functioning and result in million-dollar losses.



CIP cybersecurity solutions help combat advanced threats and vulnerabilities and secure critical infrastructure.Therefore, cybersecurity plays a significant role in the CIP market.



Hence, cybersecurity solutions are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



By physical safety and security, the physical identity and access control segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Physical identity and access control enables organizations to streamline access requests and approval processes across multiple users and physical access systems.Identity Document (ID) management is important for the authorization and authentication of individuals within enterprise premises, so that misuse of sensitive information and data leaks can be prevented.



The physical identity and access control systems are growing because of the technological advancements, such as biometrics and digital identities.Biometrics is one of the fastest-growing technologies that is used to secure the perimeter of critical infrastructures.



ID management systems play a major role in almost all verticals to secure enterprise premises from unauthorized entry.Also, the management of vehicular access to critical infrastructures is also managed through Radio-Frequency Identifications (RFIDs) and tags under physical identity and access control.



Hence, physical identity and access control is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.



Middle East and Africa to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Middle East and Africa (MEA) has a great scope for the growth of the CIP market. The CIP market in MEA is anticipated to grow significantly, due to increasing government investments in improving overall security posture and increased sophistication of cyberattacks.

The fast expansion of regional enterprises in MEA is another crucial variant contributing to the growth of the market. In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with people from key companies.



