7 May 2020

Acron Board of Directors Issues Dividend Recommendations



As part of preparations for the annual general meeting to be held on 29 May 2020 as absentee voting, Acron Board of Directors met on 7 May 2020 and considered the following agenda items:

On reviewing Acron’s 2019 annual financial statements (accounts) On recommendations for Acron’s 2019 profit and loss distribution On paying (declaring) dividends for 2019, their amount and form of payment On considering the auditor’s reports on Acron’s 2019 statements On approving the terms and conditions for an agreement with Acron’s Registrar (Joint Stock Company Independent Registrar Company R.O.S.T.) for arranging, convening and holding a general meeting of securities holders, in particular acting as a counting commission On determining the Board of Directors’ position on agenda items for Acron’s annual general meeting and grounds for passing relevant resolutions On considering the draft Regulation on Acron Board of Directors as amended.

With regard to profit distribution and dividend payment, the Board of Directors recommended that the annual general meeting pay (declare) dividends on Acron outstanding ordinary shares for 2019 in cash at the rate of three hundred and seventy-six roubles (RUB 376) per share. In view of interim dividends for 9M 2019 that have been paid earlier at the rate of one hundred and one roubles (RUB 101) per share, the dividends shall be paid at the rate of two hundred and seventy-five roubles (RUB 275) per share.

The Board of Directors also proposed to set a record date for persons entitled to dividends for 9 June 2020.

All the information to be provided to persons entitled to attend the shareholder meeting will be available on the corporate website, a shareholder’s personal account at https://lk.rrost.ru, and submitted to the central depositary not later than 8 May 2020. It will also be available at the Company’s offices.





Media Contacts

Sergey Dorofeev

Anastasiya Gromova

Tatiana Smirnova

Public Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor Contacts

Ilya Popov

Investor Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron’s subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licences for 11 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty, one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2019, the Group sold 7.6 million tonnes of various products to 78 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2019, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 114,835 million (USD 1,774 million) and net profit of RUB 24,786 million (USD 383 million). Acron’s shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.