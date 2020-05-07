Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Door Lock System Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the digital door lock system market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non commercial construction industries. The global digital door lock system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 34% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for advanced, efficient and cost-effective digital door security systems and solutions, and enhanced home security solutions.
A report of more then 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the digital door lock system market, then read this report.
The study includes the digital door lock system market size and forecast for the global digital door lock system market through 2024, segmented by product type, end use, and region.
Some of the digital door lock system companies profiled in this report include Godrej and Boyce, Nestwell, Hanman, Cisco, Panasonic, Assa Abloy, Vivint, Allegion, Wintec, Honeywell, Hitachi, United Technologies, Tyco, Siemens, Xeeder, and others
Key Features Include
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Digital Door Lock System Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Digital Door Lock System Market by Product Type
3.3.1: Biometrics
3.3.1.1: Face Recognition
3.3.1.2: Iris Recognition
3.3.1.3: Palm Recognition
3.3.1.4: Voice Recognition
3.3.1.5: Signature Recognition
3.3.1.6: Fingerprint Recognition
3.3.2: Keypad Locks
3.3.2.1: Magnetic Stripe Locks
3.3.2.2: Electromechanical Door Locks
3.3.2.3: Electric Strike Locks
3.4: Global Digital Door Lock System by End Use
3.4.1: Government
3.4.2: Commercial
3.4.3: Industrial
3.4.4: Residential
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Digital Door Lock System Market by Region
4.2: North American Digital Door Lock System Market
4.3: European Digital Door Lock System Market
4.4: APAC Digital Door Lock System Market
4.5: ROW Digital Door Lock System Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Digital Door Lock System Market by Product Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Digital Door Lock System Market by End Use
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Digital Door Lock System Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Digital Door Lock System Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Digital Door Lock System Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Godrej and Boyce
7.2: Nestwell
7.3: HanmanCisco
7.4: Panasonic
7.5: Assa Abloy
7.6: Vivint
7.7: Allegion
7.8: Wintec
7.9: Honeywell
7.10: Hitachi
