The future of the digital door lock system market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non commercial construction industries. The global digital door lock system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 34% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for advanced, efficient and cost-effective digital door security systems and solutions, and enhanced home security solutions.



A report of more then 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the digital door lock system market, then read this report.



The study includes the digital door lock system market size and forecast for the global digital door lock system market through 2024, segmented by product type, end use, and region.



Some of the digital door lock system companies profiled in this report include Godrej and Boyce, Nestwell, Hanman, Cisco, Panasonic, Assa Abloy, Vivint, Allegion, Wintec, Honeywell, Hitachi, United Technologies, Tyco, Siemens, Xeeder, and others



Key Features Include

Market size estimates: Global digital door lock system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region

Segmentation analysis: Global digital door lock system market size by product type, end use, and region

Regional analysis: Global digital door lock system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for digital door lock system in the global digital door lock system market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for digital door lock system in the global digital door lock system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global digital door lock system market by product type (biometrics (face recognition, iris recognition, palm recognition, voice recognition, signature recognition, and fingerprint recognition), keypad locks (magnetic stripe locks, electromechanical door locks, and electric strike locks), end-use (residential and commercial (healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the digital door lock system market? What are the business risks and threats to the digital door lock system market? What are emerging trends in this digital door lock system market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the digital door lock system market? What are the new developments in the digital door lock system market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this digital door lock system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this digital door lock system area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in digital door lock system market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Digital Door Lock System Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Digital Door Lock System Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Biometrics

3.3.1.1: Face Recognition

3.3.1.2: Iris Recognition

3.3.1.3: Palm Recognition

3.3.1.4: Voice Recognition

3.3.1.5: Signature Recognition

3.3.1.6: Fingerprint Recognition

3.3.2: Keypad Locks

3.3.2.1: Magnetic Stripe Locks

3.3.2.2: Electromechanical Door Locks

3.3.2.3: Electric Strike Locks

3.4: Global Digital Door Lock System by End Use

3.4.1: Government

3.4.2: Commercial

3.4.3: Industrial

3.4.4: Residential



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Digital Door Lock System Market by Region

4.2: North American Digital Door Lock System Market

4.3: European Digital Door Lock System Market

4.4: APAC Digital Door Lock System Market

4.5: ROW Digital Door Lock System Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Digital Door Lock System Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Digital Door Lock System Market by End Use

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Digital Door Lock System Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Digital Door Lock System Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Digital Door Lock System Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Godrej and Boyce

7.2: Nestwell

7.3: HanmanCisco

7.4: Panasonic

7.5: Assa Abloy

7.6: Vivint

7.7: Allegion

7.8: Wintec

7.9: Honeywell

7.10: Hitachi



