The future of the succinic acid market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, food & beverage, coating, and pharmaceutical industries. The global succinic acid market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 28% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growing awareness of bio-based renewable substitutes, stringent government regulations, and increasing use of succinic acid as a substitute of adipic acid in polyurethane production.



The study includes the succinic acid market size and forecast for the global succinic acid market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, end use industry, and region.



Some of the succinic acid companies profiled in this report include Bioamber, Myriant Corporation, Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd., Linyi Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd., Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Succinity GmbH, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd., and Reverdia, and others



Key Features Include

Market size estimates: Global succinic acid market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product type, application, end use industry, and region

Regional analysis: Global succinic acid market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for succinic acid in the global succinic acid market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, succinic acid in the global succinic acid market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global succinic acid market by product type (bio-based and petro-based), application (polyurethane, resins, coatings & pigments, pharmaceuticals, plasticizers, food & beverage, PBS/PBT, solvents & lubricants, de-icer solutions, personal care, and others), end use industry (industrial, food & beverage, coatings, and pharmaceutical), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the succinic acid market? What are the business risks and threats to the succinic acid market? What are emerging trends in this succinic acid market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the succinic acid market? What are the new developments in the succinic acid market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this succinic acid market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this succinic acid area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, succinic acid market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Succinic Acid Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Succinic Acid Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Bio-based

3.3.2: Petro-based

3.4: Global Succinic Acid Market by Application

3.4.1: Polyurethane

3.4.2: Resins

3.4.3: Coatings & Pigments

3.4.4: Pharmaceuticals

3.4.5: Plasticizers

3.4.6: Food & Beverage

3.4.7: PBS/PBST

3.4.8: Solvents & Lubricants

3.4.9: De-Icer Solutions

3.4.10: Personal Care

3.4.11: Others

3.5: Global Succinic Acid Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Industrial

3.5.2: Food & beverage

3.5.3: Coatings

3.5.4: Pharmaceutical



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Succinic Acid Market by Region

4.2: North American Succinic Acid Market Plasticizers, Food & Beverage, PBS/PBST, Solvents & Lubricants, De-Icer Solutions, Personal Care, and Others

4.3: European Succinic Acid Market Plasticizers, Food & Beverage, PBS/PBST, Solvents & Lubricants, De-Icer Solutions, Personal Care, and Others

4.4: APAC Succinic Acid Market Plasticizers, Food & Beverage, PBS/PBST, Solvents & Lubricants, De-Icer Solutions, Personal Care, and Others

4.5: ROW Succinic Acid Market Plasticizers, Food & Beverage, PBS/PBST, Solvents & Lubricants, De-Icer Solutions, Personal Care, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Succinic Acid Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Succinic Acid Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Succinic Acid Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Succinic Acid Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Succinic Acid Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Bioamber

7.2: Myriant Corporation

7.3: Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.

7.4: Linyi Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.5: Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd.

7.6: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

7.7: Succinity

7.8: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

7.9: Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.

7.10: Reverdia



