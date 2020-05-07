Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Testing Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the World Health Organization, around 600 million people fall ill due to consumption of contaminated food every year. Around 33 million people die due to foodborne diseases every year and 1 out of every 10 humans suffers from a foodborne illness. These statistics are staggering and highlight on the imperativeness of a system that filters healthy food from the inconsumable stock. The food testing market is here to change this and provide access to healthy food that does not affect a person's appetite or health negatively. Over the years, food testing has been pivotal in bringing forth several incidences of contamination in highly consumed products. In 2017, Nestle India was criticized publicly for reported addition of lead in one of their prime products called Maggi. This was made possible through the power of food testing methods which brings forward the presence of contamination in our foods.



The food testing market demand is estimated to grow at a noticeable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%-6% during the forecast period of 2019-2025. This will be a considerable development from its market size in 2018 which stood between $5,800 million to $6,300 million.



Food Testing Market Outlook:



Food testing is an elaborative process which depends on scientific methods to analyze the different problems associated with food. The main objective is to recognize if there is any amount of contamination present in either the raw produce or the final product before it is released into the market for sales. One of the key benefits of food testing is assessing the shelf life of a product. If not for adequate food testing, we wouldn't be depending on expiry dates and constituents list for our dietary requirements. America, with its consistent research, is the geographical leader of the food testing market. It had a regional share of 34%-36% in the year 2018 and is expected to make more progress during the forecast period of 2019-2025. Food testing in America is in accordance with the rules laid out by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), because of which nearly all packaged or frozen foods in the country come with a label called Nutrition facts.' The number of nutrients and calories per 100 gm are listed on this label for encouraging informed purchasing.



Food Testing Market Growth Drivers:



Food Safety Is A Pertinent Issue



Food borne illnesses is one of the primary causes of deaths in the world. With a growing culture of availability of restaurants, supermarkets, and takeout menus, food testing is a prerequisite, one that the food and beverage industry should follow without fail. Frozen food items, for example, require thorough food testing for determination of shelf life and anticipatory microbial activity. Without that, it would be impossible to sell these products in the market.



Society Is Becoming Increasingly Conscious Of Their Food



With a consistent rise in disposable income, consumers have become aware of what they are eating and the nutrient quantity and quality present in the foods they buy. Consumers are inclining towards organic produce which is free from any pesticides, allergens, or pathogens. Nearly all packaged food has a label listed with the ingredients and nutrients present in it. This helps the food testing market grow to a large extent as the entire consumer base's trust lies in what the laboratories are assessing.



Food Testing Market Challenges:



A pertinent challenge with the food testing market is the countries making licenses mandatory for testing companies. Canada for example, with its Safe Food for Canadians Act has made licenses compulsory and other countries are following the same path. Abiding by the law and obtaining a license by the key market players is the only legal way to combat this challenge.



Food Testing Market Key Players Perspective:



Some of the key market players in the food testing market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc. Bureau Veritas, and A Microbac.



Agilent Technologies Inc, the leading player in the food testing market performs a plethora of food testing including Polymerase Chain Reaction testing, chemical and nutritional testing, food packaging testing, GMO detection services, microbiology testing, residue- contaminants testing and most importantly, testing of arsenic in all the food items.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Food testing Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Food testing Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End User profiling

3.2.3. Patent Analysis

3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Food testing Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the Industry

4.4.1. Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Power of Customers

4.4.3. Threat of New entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitution

4.4.5. Degree of Competition



5. Food testing Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Food testing Market - By Testing Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Microbiology analysis

6.2.1. Pathogens

6.2.1.1. E.Coli

6.2.1.2. Salmonella

6.2.1.3. Campylobacter

6.2.1.4. Listeria

6.2.1.5. Other Pathogens

6.2.2. Non-Pathogens

6.3. Pesticides & Fertilizers

6.4. Allergen Analysis

6.5. Lipids, Fats & Oil analysis

6.6. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

6.7. Toxins

6.8. Others



7. Food testing Market - By End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dairy products

7.3. Grains

7.4. Processed foods

7.5. Meat & poultry

7.6. Fruits & vegetables

7.7. Sea foods

7.8. Beverages

7.9. Others



8. Food testing Market - By Testing Technology

8.1. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

8.2. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

8.3. Immunoassay

8.4. Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay

8.5. Chromatography

8.6. Mass Spectrometry

8.7. Microarrays

8.8. Irradiation

8.9. Others



9. Food testing Market - By Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. Brazil

9.3.2. Venezuela

9.3.3. Argentina

9.3.4. Ecuador

9.3.5. Peru

9.3.6. Colombia

9.3.7. Costa Rica

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. U.K.

9.4.2. Germany

9.4.3. Italy

9.4.4. France

9.4.5. Netherlands

9.4.6. Belgium

9.4.7. Spain

9.4.8. Denmark

9.4.9. Rest of Europe

9.5. APAC

9.5.1. China

9.5.2. Australia

9.5.3. South Korea

9.5.4. India

9.5.5. Taiwan

9.5.6. Malaysia

9.5.7. Hong Kong

9.5.8. Rest of APAC

9.6. Middle East& Africa

9.6.1. Israel

9.6.2. South Africa

9.6.3. Saudi Arabia

9.7. Rest of Middle East and Africa



10. Market Entropy

10.1. New Product Launches

10.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs, Partnership



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Agilent Technologies Inc.(U.S)

11.2. Thermo fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S)

11.3. Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

11.4. PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S)

11.5. Company 5

11.6. Company 6

11.7. Company 7

11.8. Company 8

11.9. Company 9



12. Appendix



