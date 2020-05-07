NEW YORK, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (“Lexington”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $16.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share.

Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $49.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share.

Acquired four industrial properties for an aggregate cost of $195.5 million.

Disposed of two office properties for an aggregate gross price of $29.6 million.

Raised net proceeds of $17.3 million by issuing approximately 1.6 million common shares through the ATM program at an average price of $11.24 per share.

Repurchased 1.3 million common shares at an average price of $8.28 per share.

Completed 337 thousand square feet of new lease and lease extensions.

Increased industrial portfolio to 83.2% of gross real estate assets.

Subsequent Events

Collected 99.8% of April 2020 Cash Base Rents.

Raised net proceeds of $37.1 million by issuing approximately 3.8 million common shares through the ATM program.

Acquired one industrial asset for a cost of approximately $34.7 million.

Sold one office property for a gross sales price of $10.7 million.

Adjusted Company FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. It and certain other non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled later in this press release.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lexington Realty Trust, commented, “Our portfolio has performed well during the Covid-19 pandemic, demonstrating resilience that is a hallmark of our investment strategy. In this environment, we believe investment opportunities are likely to be more favorable than they have been in the recent past and we plan to use disposition proceeds, retained cash flow, our balance sheet flexibility and access to capital to grow our industrial portfolio. Furthermore, the pandemic has accelerated e-commerce growth, demonstrated the value of more resilient supply chains, and increased the possibility of greater domestic production of goods going forward. These trends bode well for our industrial growth strategy.”

COVID-19 RENT UPDATE

As of May 6, 2020, 99.8% of April Cash Base Rents have been paid. Information regarding historical collections should not be considered an indication of expected future collections.

Lexington has received rent relief requests from certain tenants. The amount of rent relief requests Lexington has received represented 5.5% of its 2019 annual Cash Base rents. Lexington estimates the portion of tenants warranting relief represented less than 1% of its 2019 annual Cash Base Rents. Lexington is currently evaluating these requests, but, absent material tenant defaults, Lexington does not expect any material impact to its rental revenues resulting from rent relief requests. However, Lexington can give no assurances on the outcomes of the negotiation of rent relief requests, the success of any tenant’s financial prospects or the amount of relief requests that it will ultimately receive or grant.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total gross revenues were $80.8 million, compared with total gross revenues of $81.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease is primarily attributable to sales, partially offset by property acquisitions and higher fee income.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net income attributable to common shareholders was $16.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 of $26.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.

Adjusted Company FFO

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Lexington generated Adjusted Company FFO of $49.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 of $47.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share.

Dividends/Distributions

As previously announced, during the first quarter of 2020, Lexington declared a regular quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $0.1050 per common share/unit, which was paid on April 15, 2020 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of March 31, 2020. Lexington also declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share on its Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which is expected to be paid on May 15, 2020 to Series C Preferred Shareholders of record as of April 30, 2020.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

ACQUISITION TRANSACTIONS Property Type Market Sq. Ft. Initial Basis

($000) Approximate Lease Term (Yrs) Industrial-warehouse/distribution Chicago, IL 705,661 $ 53,642 10 Industrial-warehouse/distribution Phoenix, AZ 160,140 19,164 6 Industrial-warehouse/distribution Chicago, IL 473,280 39,153 10 Industrial-warehouse/distribution Dallas, TX 1,214,526 83,495 10 2,553,607 $ 195,454

The above properties were acquired at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and cash capitalization rates of 5.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Project (% owned) Market Property Type Estimated Sq. Ft. Estimated Project Cost ($000) GAAP Investment Balance as of 03/31/2020 ($000)(1) Lexington Amount Funded as of 3/31/2020 ($000) Estimated Completion Date Consolidated: Fairburn (90%) Atlanta, GA Industrial 910,000 $ 53,812 $ 14,641 $ 11,474 4Q 20 Rickenbacker (100%) Columbus, OH Industrial 320,000 20,300 3,657 3,421 1Q 21 $ 74,112 $ 18,298 $ 14,895 Non-consolidated: ETNA Park 90 (90%)(2) Columbus, OH Industrial TBD TBD $ 8,670 $ 8,984 TBD ETNA Park 70 East (90%)(2) Columbus, OH Industrial TBD TBD 5,058 5,089 TBD $ 13,728 $ 14,073

GAAP investment balance is in real estate under construction for consolidated projects and investments in non-consolidated entities for non-consolidated projects. Plans and specifications have not been completed and the estimated square footage, project cost and completion date cannot be determined.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS(1) Primary Tenant Location Property Type Gross Disposition

Price

($000) Annualized Net Income(2) ($000) Annualized

NOI(2)

($000) Month of Disposition % Leased Multi-Tenant (3) Charleston, SC Office $ 6,830 $ (1,142 ) $ 17 March 23 % Burns & McDonnell Engineering Kansas City, MO Office 22,775 1,277 1,589 March 100 % $ 29,605 $ 135 $ 1,606

In addition, a joint venture, in which Lexington has a 20% interest, disposed of one office property for $16.9 million and satisfied $13.0 million of non-recourse debt. Quarterly period prior to sale, annualized.

Sold in a foreclosure sale. Disposition price reflects non-recourse debt balance.

The consolidated 2020 property dispositions resulted in weighted-average GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 5.9% and 5.4%, respectively.

LEASING LEASE EXTENSIONS Location Primary Tenant(1) Prior

Term Lease

Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Office 1 Wall NJ NJ Natural Gas 06/2021 06/2037 157,511 2 Baton Rouge LA New Cingular Wireless(2) 10/2022 11/2023 23,750 2 Total office lease extensions 181,261





NEW LEASES Location Lease Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Moody AL Wal-Mart 02/2023 155,766 1 Total industrial leases 155,766 3 TOTAL NEW AND EXTENDED LEASES 337,027

(1) Leases greater than 10,000 square feet.

(2) Effective November 7, 2020, the square footage leased by the tenant will be reduced from 70,100 square feet to 23,750 square feet.

As of March 31, 2020, Lexington's portfolio was 97.2% leased.

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

During the first quarter of 2020, Lexington issued 1.6 million common shares under its ATM program raising net proceeds of $17.3 million. During the second quarter of 2020, Lexington issued an additional 3.8 million common shares under its ATM program raising net proceeds of $37.1 million.

In the first quarter of 2020, Lexington repurchased 1.3 million common shares at an average price of $8.28 per share under its share repurchase authorization. As of March 31, 2020, there were approximately 9.0 million common shares remaining to be repurchased under the authorization.

Year to date, Lexington has issued approximately 4.0 million common shares, net, at an average price of $11.06 per share.

During the first quarter, Lexington borrowed $130.0 million on its unsecured revolving credit facility. As of the date of this earnings release, Lexington has $470.0 million of availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility subject to covenant compliance.

2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Lexington now estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be within an expected range of $0.77 to $0.80 per diluted common share.

Additionally, Lexington is reaffirming that its Adjusted Company FFO for the year ended December 31, 2020 is expected to be within a range of $0.74 to $0.77 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information, including Lexington's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Definitions

Lexington has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.

Lexington believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating Lexington's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity.

Cash Base Rent: Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and includes ancillary income. Lexington believes Cash Base Rent provides a meaningful indication of an investments ability to fund cash needs.

Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash interest, net, (6) non-cash charges, net, (7) cash paid for tenant improvements, and (8) cash paid for lease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), Lexington believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund cash needs. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: Lexington believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. Lexington believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

Lexington presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into Lexington’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. Lexington also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of Lexington's real estate portfolio. Lexington believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of Lexington’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost (or sale) price.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. Lexington defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments and lease termination income), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, Lexington's NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. Lexington believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Gross revenues: Rental revenue $ 78,735 $ 79,975 Other revenue 2,092 1,273 Total gross revenues 80,827 81,248 Expense applicable to revenues: Depreciation and amortization (40,509 ) (37,595 ) Property operating (10,276 ) (10,567 ) General and administrative (7,825 ) (8,527 ) Non-operating income 190 481 Interest and amortization expense (14,795 ) (17,208 ) Debt satisfaction gains (charges), net 1,393 (103 ) Impairment charges — (588 ) Gains on sales of properties 9,805 20,957 Income before provision for income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated entities 18,810 28,098 Provision for income taxes (653 ) (437 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated entities 263 619 Net income 18,420 28,280 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (266 ) (253 ) Net income attributable to Lexington Realty Trust shareholders 18,154 28,027 Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C (1,572 ) (1,572 ) Allocation to participating securities (46 ) (50 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 16,536 $ 26,405 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ 0.07 $ 0.11 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 253,038,161 232,538,495 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.11 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 257,347,277 236,142,143

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets: Real estate, at cost $ 3,473,384 $ 3,320,574 Real estate - intangible assets 420,843 409,756 Investments in real estate under construction 18,298 13,313 Real estate, gross 3,912,525 3,743,643 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 914,600 887,629 Real estate, net 2,997,925 2,856,014 Assets held for sale 7,873 — Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 37,201 38,133 Cash and cash equivalents 83,525 122,666 Restricted cash 6,533 6,644 Investment in non-consolidated entities 57,210 57,168 Deferred expenses, net 19,749 18,404 Rent receivable – current 3,646 3,229 Rent receivable – deferred 67,205 66,294 Other assets 12,585 11,708 Total assets $ 3,293,452 $ 3,180,260 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, net $ 377,703 $ 390,272 Revolving credit facility borrowings 130,000 — Term loan payable, net 297,565 297,439 Senior notes payable, net 497,079 496,870 Trust preferred securities, net 127,421 127,396 Dividends payable 31,720 32,432 Liabilities held for sale 18 — Operating lease liabilities 38,293 39,442 Accounts payable and other liabilities 42,479 29,925 Accrued interest payable 13,992 7,897 Deferred revenue - including below market leases, net 19,446 20,350 Prepaid rent 15,066 13,518 Total liabilities 1,590,782 1,455,541 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares: Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770; 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding 94,016 94,016 Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 400,000,000 shares, 255,232,130 and 254,770,719 shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively 26 25 Additional paid-in-capital 2,982,363 2,976,670 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (1,374,286 ) (1,363,676 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,924 ) (1,928 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,683,195 1,705,107 Noncontrolling interests 19,475 19,612 Total equity 1,702,670 1,724,719 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,293,452 $ 3,180,260

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 16,536 $ 26,405 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic 253,038,161 232,538,495 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ 0.07 $ 0.11 Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 16,536 $ 26,405 Impact of assumed conversions 107 1 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 16,643 $ 26,406 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 253,038,161 232,538,495 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested share-based payment awards and options 1,160,994 53,274 Operating partnership units 3,148,122 3,550,374 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 257,347,277 236,142,143 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.11

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & COMPANY FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: Basic and Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 16,536 $ 26,405 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 39,717 36,867 Impairment charges - real estate — 588 Noncontrolling interests - OP units 107 1 Amortization of leasing commissions 792 728 Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment 2,214 2,533 Gains on sales of properties, including non-consolidated entities (10,354 ) (21,605 ) FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic 49,012 45,517 Preferred dividends 1,572 1,572 Amount allocated to participating securities 46 50 FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted 50,630 47,139 Transaction costs 21 — Debt satisfaction (gains) charges, net, including non-consolidated entities (1,372 ) 103 Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted 49,279 47,242 FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: Adjustments: Straight-line adjustments (1,419 ) (2,330 ) Lease incentives 269 273 Amortization of above/below market leases (295 ) (6 ) Lease termination payments, net 492 (744 ) Non-cash interest, net 428 806 Non-cash charges, net 1,658 1,727 Tenant improvements (1,492 ) (995 ) Lease costs (3,951 ) (1,124 ) Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment (111 ) (176 ) Company Funds Available for Distribution $ 44,858 $ 44,673 Per Common Share and Unit Amounts Basic: FFO $ 0.19 $ 0.19 Diluted: FFO $ 0.19 $ 0.20 Adjusted Company FFO $ 0.19 $ 0.20 Basic: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic EPS 253,038,161 232,538,495 Operating partnership units(1) 3,148,122 3,550,374 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic FFO 256,186,283 236,088,869 Diluted: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted EPS 257,347,277 236,142,143 Unvested share-based payment awards and options 24,799 16,499 Preferred shares - Series C 4,710,570 4,710,570 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted FFO 262,082,646 240,869,212

(1) Includes OP units other than OP units held by Lexington.

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES



2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Range Estimated: Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share(1) $ 0.77 $ 0.80 Depreciation and amortization 0.62 0.62 Impact of capital transactions (0.65 ) (0.65 ) Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share $ 0.74 $ 0.77

(1) Assumes all convertible securities are dilutive.