First Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Reported revenues were $354.3 million, representing a decrease of (1.5)% on a reported basis and (0.1)% on an organic basis, compared to the prior year. These results are in line with the preliminary results provided on April 7, 2020;





GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.11, compared to GAAP earnings of $0.38 in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.48, compared to $0.65 in the prior year. The decline in earnings was largely attributable to the negative impact of COVID-19;





For the first two and a half months of the first quarter of 2020, revenue was trending at the higher end of the Company’s expectations. The Company estimates the revenue impact from the decline in surgical procedures related to COVID-19 during the second half of March to be between $20 and $25 million;





Consistent with our previous communication on April 7, 2020, the Company's full-year 2020 guidance, provided on February 19, 2020, remains withdrawn due to the uncertainty related to the decline and recovery in surgical procedures resulting from COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had such a profound impact on families, communities and the global healthcare system. Throughout this period, Integra has remained focused on safeguarding the health and well-being of our people, while continuing to deliver lifesaving products to our customers and patients," said Peter Arduini, Integra's president and chief executive officer. "I remain extremely proud of our people’s spirit, resilience and professionalism, supporting each other, while navigating through these unprecedented times.”

The Company reported GAAP gross margin of 62.3%, compared to 64.2% in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted gross margin was 68.3% compared to 68.4% in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $75.7 million, or 21.4% of revenue, compared to $87.4 million, or 24.3% of revenue, in the prior year.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $9.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to GAAP net income of $32.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $41.3 million, compared to $56.4 million in the prior year.

The decreases in gross margin, EBITDA and net income are primarily attributable to COVID-19, which resulted in lower than expected revenues, as non-emergent surgical procedures were deferred, primarily in the U.S. This decline in U.S. revenue relative to growth in international revenue resulted in an unfavorable gross margin compared to original expectations. Additionally, lower revenue levels relative to our selling, general and administrative costs, research and development costs and a higher tax rate contributed to the declines in net income, and were similarly driven by COVID-19.

Integra's financial position and liquidity remain strong. In early February, the Company renegotiated the terms of its $2.2 billion bank facility, extended the maturity of its credit agreement by two years to 2025, and issued a $575 million convertible note with a 0.5% fixed interest rate. The Company ended the quarter with $358 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.15 billion in undrawn revolver capacity, and a net debt bank leverage ratio of 3.1x. The Company previously reported in February that it had entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement to repurchase, in aggregate, approximately $92.4 million of the Company’s common stock. Approximately 80% of the shares to be repurchased were received by the company in the first quarter, and the Company expects that all repurchases under the ASR will be completed by the end of the second quarter.

Impact of COVID-19

Integra's primary focus during this global crisis remains on supporting patients, providing customers with life-saving products and protecting the well-being of its employees.

For the first two and a half months of the first quarter of 2020, revenue was trending at the higher end of our expectations. However, as noted in the Company's April 7, 2020 press release, surgical procedures declined significantly in the second half of March as healthcare providers reallocated resources to address the increasing demands caused by COVID-19.

The Company has estimated the revenue impact from the decline in surgical procedures to be approximately $20 to $25 million in the first quarter. Based on April trends and the ongoing impact from restrictions on surgical procedures and shelter-in-place policies, the Company expects a more substantial negative impact on second quarter performance.

In February, the Company implemented contingency plans to address the operational impact of COVID-19, focusing primarily on the Asia Pacific region. During March, the rapid and evolving spread of the virus resulted in an unprecedented challenge to the global healthcare industry. In response to the challenge, the Company expanded its contingency plans to enable its manufacturing and distribution sites around the world to continue operating at levels required to meet demand and to provide for the safety of its employees. In addition, in April, the Company initiated significant cost-savings measures, which include the following:

Reduced executive management and board cash compensation

Reduced cash compensation for all other employees through reduced commissions, reduction in hours and/or furloughs

Hiring freeze, elimination of overtime, cessation of third-party services and temporary contractor relationships, and

Significant reduction in capital expenditures and discretionary spending including travel, events and marketing programs

These comprehensive spending cuts were necessary to protect our financial strength in the face of near-term challenges. Yet, despite those challenges, the Company remains focused on managing the business for the long-term, including preserving full time jobs needed to support the expected rebound in surgical procedure volumes. Our adaptability and resiliency in the face of this unprecedented crisis is made possible in part by prior investments in technology infrastructure and operations as well as our talented and committed global workforce. And despite the current cost-reduction measures, we continue to prioritize and invest in our critical R&D and clinical programs.

2020 Full-Year Outlook

Given the existing uncertainty related to COVID-19, the Company’s guidance for the full-year 2020, issued on February 19, 2020, remains withdrawn as announced on April 7, 2020.

In the future, the company may record, or expects to record, gains or losses, expenses, or charges as described in the Discussion of Adjusted Financial Measures below, which will be excluded from the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share for historical periods and in adjusted earnings per share guidance.

Discussion of Adjusted Financial Measures

In addition to our GAAP results, we provide certain non-GAAP measures, including organic revenues, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion. Organic revenues consist of total revenues excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, revenues from current-period acquisitions and product divestitures and discontinuances. Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income excluding: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) other income (expense); (iii) interest income and expense; (iv) income tax expense (benefit); and (v) those operating expenses also excluded from adjusted net income. The measure of adjusted net income consists of GAAP net income, excluding: (i) structural optimization charges; (ii) acquisition and integration-related charges; (iii) COVID-19 related charges; (iv) EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges; (v) litigation charges; (vi) discontinued product lines charges; (vii) intangible asset amortization expense; (viii) expenses related to debt refinancing; (ix) convertible debt non-cash interest; and (x) income tax impact from adjustments. The adjusted earnings per diluted share measure is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to diluted shares by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The measure of free cash flow consists of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. The adjusted free cash flow conversion measure is calculated by dividing free cash flow by adjusted net income.

Reconciliations of GAAP revenues to organic revenues, GAAP adjusted net income to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, and GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share all for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, and the free cash flow and free cash flow conversion for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, appear in the financial tables in this release.

The Company believes that the presentation of organic revenues and the other non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why Integra believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K regarding this earnings press release filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This Current Report on Form 8-K is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on our website at www.integralife.com.

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Total revenues, net $ 354,324 $ 359,690 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 133,476 128,912 Research and development 20,816 18,321 Selling, general and administrative 165,952 174,870 Intangible asset amortization 6,977 5,279 Total costs and expenses 327,221 327,382 Operating income 27,103 32,308 Interest income 2,570 2,428 Interest expense (17,752 ) (13,149 ) Other income (loss), net (479 ) 3,236 Income before taxes 11,442 24,823 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,262 (7,933 ) Net income $ 9,180 $ 32,756 Net income per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.11 $ 0.38 Diluted net income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share 85,892 86,258

The following table presents revenues disaggregated by the major sources for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Change Neurosurgery $ 184,943 $ 179,520 3.0 % Instruments(1) 46,497 55,048 (15.5 )% Total Codman Specialty Surgical $ 231,440 $ 234,568 (1.3 )% Wound Reconstruction and Care 72,267 74,963 (3.6 )% Extremity Orthopedics 21,472 22,685 (5.3 )% Private Label 29,145 27,474 6.1 % Total Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies 122,884 125,122 (1.8 )% Total reported revenues $ 354,324 $ 359,690 (1.5 )% Impact of changes in currency exchange rates 1,691 — Less contribution of revenues from acquisitions (242 ) — Less contribution of revenues from divested products (132 ) (1,438 ) Less contribution of revenues from discontinued products (6,815 ) (9,030 ) Total organic revenues(2) $ 348,826 $ 349,222 (0.1 )%

(1) Prior period amounts were reclassified between categories within the Codman Specialty Surgical segment to conform to the current period presentation.

(2) Organic revenues have been adjusted to exclude foreign currency (current period), acquisitions and to account for divested and discontinued products.

Items included in GAAP net income and location where each item is recorded are as follows:



(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Item Total Amount COGS(a) SG&A(b) R&D(c) Amort.(d) OI&E(e) Tax(f) Structural optimization charges 2,896 502 2,394 — — — — Acquisition and integration-related charges(1) 6,166 2,583 4,634 (1,051 ) — — — COVID-19 related charges 4,706 2,996 1,710 — — — — Litigation charges 345 — 345 — — — — EU Medical Device Regulation charges 2,187 41 2,146 — — — — Discontinued product lines charges 3,185 3,185 — — — — — Intangible asset amortization expense 18,666 11,689 — — 6,977 — — Convertible debt non-cash interest 2,529 — — — — 2,529 — Expenses related to debt refinancing 2,740 — — — — 2,740 — Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items (11,255 ) — — — — — (11,255 ) Total adjustments $ 32,165 $ 20,996 $ 11,229 $ (1,051 ) $ 6,977 $ 5.269 $ (11,255 ) Depreciation expense 10,484 — — — — — —

a) COGS - Cost of goods sold

b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative

c) R&D - Research & development

d) Amort. - Intangible asset amortization

e) OI&E - Other income & expense

f) Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)

(1) Acquisition and integration-related charges are associated with the Codman Neurosurgery, Arkis Biosciences, and Rebound Therapeutics acquisitions and include banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other expenses.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

(In thousands)

Item Total Amount COGS (a) SG&A (b) R&D (c) Amort. (d) Tax (e) Structural optimization charges 4,797 1,092 3,705 — — — Acquisition and integration-related charges(1) 19,463 1,391 16,397 1,675 — — Litigation charges 1,249 — 1,249 — — — EU Medical Device Regulation charges 1,109 — 1,109 — — — Discontinued product line charges 1,400 1,400 — — — — Intangible asset amortization expense 16,628 11,349 — — 5,279 — Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items (2) (20,994 ) — — — — (20,994 ) Total adjustments $ 23,652 $ 15,232 $ 22,460 $ 1,675 $ 5,279 $ (20,994 ) Depreciation expense 10,464 — — — — —

a) COGS - Cost of goods sold

b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative

c) R&D - Research & Development

d) Amort. - Intangible asset amortization

e) Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)

(1) Acquisition and integration-related charges are associated with the Codman Neurosurgery acquisitions and include banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other expenses.

(2) Includes a one-time tax benefit of $10.8 million related to a federal tax holiday in Switzerland granted in March 31, 2019.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP net income $ 9,180 $ 32,756 Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense 29,150 27,092 Other income (expense), net 479 (3,236 ) Interest expense, net 9,913 10,721 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,262 (7,933 ) Discontinued product lines charges 3,185 1,400 Structural optimization charges 2,896 4,797 Litigation charges 345 1,249 EU Medical Device Regulation charges 2,187 1,109 Acquisition and integration-related charges(1) 6,166 19,463 COVID-19 related charges $ 4,706 — Convertible debt non-cash interest 2,529 — Expenses related to debt refinancing 2,740 — Total of non-GAAP adjustments 66,558 54,662 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,738 $ 87,418

(1) Acquisition and integration-related charges are associated with the Codman Neurosurgery, Arkis Biosciences, and Rebound Therapeutics acquisitions and include banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other expenses.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME TO MEASURES OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP net income $9,180 $32,756 Non-GAAP adjustments: Structural optimization charges 2,896 4,797 Acquisition and integration-related charges(1) 6,166 19,463 COVID-19 related charges 4,706 — EU Medical Device Regulation charges 2,187 1,109 Litigation charges 345 1,249 Discontinued product lines charges 3,185 1,400 Intangible asset amortization expense 18,666 16,628 Expenses related to debt refinancing 2,740 — Convertible debt non-cash interest 2,529 — Estimated income tax impact from adjustments and other items (2) (11,255 ) (20,994 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments 32,165 23,652 Adjusted net income $ 41,345 $ 56,408 Adjusted diluted net income per share $0.48 $0.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share $ 85,892 86,258

(1) Acquisition and integration-related charges are associated with the Codman Neurosurgery, Arkis Biosciences, and Rebound Therapeutics acquisitions and include banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other expenses.

(2) Includes a one-time tax benefit of $10.8 million related to a federal tax holiday in Switzerland granted in March 31, 2019

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 357,712 $ 198,911 Accounts receivable, net 245,546 275,296 Inventories, net 338,082 316,054 Senior credit facility 1,018,032 1,198,561 Accounts receivable securitization 98,500 104,500 Long-term convertible securities 460,159 — Stockholders' equity $ 1,341,803 $ 1,416,736





CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,814 $ 29,484 Net cash used in investing activities (21,485 ) (15,806 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 162,005 5,393 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,533 ) (884 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 158,801 $ 18,187





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO MEASURES OF FREE CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,813 $ 29,484 Purchases of property and equipment (16,519 ) (16,086 ) Free cash flow 4,294 13,398 Adjusted net income(1) $ 41,345 $ 56,408 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 10.4 % 23.8 % Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 222,769 $ 187,640 Purchases of property and equipment (69,971 ) (78,440 ) Adjusted free cash flow 152,798 109,200 Adjusted net income(1) $ 222,310 $ 213,716 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 68.7 % 51.1 %

(1) Adjusted net income for quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 are reconciled above. Adjusted net income for remaining quarters in the trailing twelve months calculation have been previously reconciled and are publicly available in the Quarterly Earnings Call Presentations on our website at investor.integralife.com under Events & Presentations.

The Company calculates adjusted free cash flow conversion by dividing its free cash flow by adjusted net income. The Company believes this measure is useful in evaluating the significance of the cash special charges in its adjusted earnings measures.