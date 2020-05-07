LOS ANGELES, CA, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSI) (“Oaktree Strategic Income” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, said, “OCSI’s results reflect the unprecedented challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The broad-based sell-off in the credit markets during March impacted the prices of our liquid debt investments at quarter-end and was the primary contributor to the decline in NAV. Since then, following the unprecedented measures taken by policymakers to stimulate the economy, we have experienced a rebound in the prices of these investments through the end of April. While it is difficult to determine the ultimate impact that COVID-19 will have, we believe the overall credit quality of our mostly first lien portfolio remains strong.”
Matt Pendo, President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “OCSI entered this difficult environment on solid footing with leverage below our long-term target range. However, due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we reduced our cash distribution to $0.125 per share and our investment adviser will permanently waive incentive fees payable in the March quarter. We believe these actions are prudent and will help position OCSI to navigate through these challenging times.”
Distribution Declaration
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.125 per share, payable on June 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.
Distributions are paid primarily from distributable (taxable) income. To the extent taxable earnings for a fiscal taxable year fall below the total amount of distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a return of capital to the Company’s stockholders.
Results of Operations
|For the three months ended
|March 31, 2020 (unaudited)
|December 31, 2019 (unaudited)
|March 31, 2019 (unaudited)
|Operating results:
|Interest income
|$
|9,665,605
|$
|11,211,885
|$
|12,294,014
|PIK interest income
|296,894
|3,563
|6,004
|Fee income
|380,114
|387,665
|181,806
|Total investment income
|10,342,613
|11,603,113
|12,481,824
|Net expenses
|5,780,838
|6,875,533
|7,265,064
|Net investment income
|4,561,775
|4,727,580
|5,216,760
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
|(74,777,439
|)
|1,406,674
|8,478,667
|Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|$
|(70,215,664
|)
|$
|6,134,254
|$
|13,695,427
|Net investment income per common share
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.18
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per common share
|$
|(2.53
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.28
|Earnings (loss) per common share — basic and diluted
|$
|(2.38
|)
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.46
|As of
|March 31, 2020
(unaudited)
|December 31, 2019 (unaudited)
|September 30, 2019
|Select balance sheet and other data:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|21,931,375
|$
|9,525,141
|$
|5,646,899
|Investment portfolio at fair value
|524,379,311
|584,453,747
|597,104,447
|Total debt outstanding
|327,156,800
|306,156,800
|294,656,800
|Net assets
|211,233,898
|286,016,910
|284,450,006
|Net asset value per share
|7.17
|9.71
|9.65
|Total debt to equity ratio
|1.55x
|1.07x
|1.04x
|Net debt to equity ratio
|1.44x
|1.04x
|1.02x
Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $10.3 million and included $9.7 million of interest income from portfolio investments, $0.3 million of payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income and $0.4 million of fee income. Total investment income was $1.3 million lower as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to the Company's debt investment in OCSI Glick JV being placed on non-accrual status as of March 31, 2020.
Net expenses for the quarter totaled $5.8 million, down $1.1 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This was primarily attributable to a $0.9 million decrease in incentive fees as a result of the investment adviser's permanent waiver of Part I incentive fees for the quarter.
Net realized and unrealized losses on the investment portfolio for the quarter were $74.8 million, and included $66 million of unrealized losses related to liquid investments1 and $5 million of unrealized losses in private investments on investments still held at March 31, 2020.
______________________
1 Includes Level 2 and Level 3 debt securities that are valued based on broker quotations, as well as the Company's investment in OCSI Glick JV, as its underlying investment portfolio is primarily composed of liquid debt investments.
Portfolio and Investment Activity
|As of
|($ in thousands)
|March 31, 2020 (unaudited)
|December 31, 2019 (unaudited)
|March 31, 2019 (unaudited)
|Investments at fair value
|$
|524,379
|$
|584,454
|$
|592,147
|Number of portfolio companies
|88
|84
|81
|Average portfolio company debt size
|$
|6,000
|$
|7,100
|$
|7,400
|Asset class:
|Senior secured debt
|92.8
|%
|90.7
|%
|90.5
|%
|OCSI Glick JV
|7.2
|%
|9.3
|%
|9.5
|%
|Non-accrual debt investments:
|Non-accrual investments at fair value
|$
|37.8
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Non-accrual investments as a percentage of debt investments
|7.2
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Number of investments on non-accrual
|1
|—
|1
|Interest rate type:
|Percentage floating-rate
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Yields:
|Weighted average yield on debt investments1
|6.0
|%
|7.2
|%
|8.0
|%
|Cash component of weighted average yield on debt investments
|5.5
|%
|7.0
|%
|7.8
|%
|Weighted average yield on total portfolio investments2
|6.0
|%
|7.2
|%
|8.0
|%
|Investment activity:
|New investment commitments
|$
|93,900
|$
|34,900
|$
|64,400
|New funded investment activity3
|$
|101,300
|$
|37,900
|$
|67,900
|Proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales
|$
|83,800
|$
|46,000
|$
|38,900
|Net new investments4
|$
|17,500
|$
|(8,100
|)
|$
|29,000
|Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies
|18
|9
|9
|Number of new investment commitments in existing portfolio companies
|9
|2
|5
|Number of portfolio company exits
|14
|9
|7
__________
|1 Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments, including the Company's share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV.
|2 Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments and dividend income, including the Company's share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV.
|3 New funded investment activity includes drawdowns on existing revolver commitments.
|4 Net new investments consists of new funded investment activity less proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales.
As of March 31, 2020, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio was $524.4 million and was composed of investments in 88 companies, including the OCSI Glick JV.
As of March 31, 2020, 92.8% of the Company's portfolio at fair value consisted of senior secured floating-rate debt investments, including 90.6% of first liens and 2.2% of second liens, and 7.2% consisted of a subordinated note investment in the OCSI Glick JV.
The Company's investments in the OCSI Glick JV totaled $37.8 million at fair value as of March 31, 2020, down 30% from $54.2 million as of December 31, 2019. The sequential decline in the value of the Company's investments in the OCSI Glick JV was primarily driven by the OCSI Glick JV’s use of leverage and unrealized price declines in the underlying investment portfolio resulting from the broader market volatility. Excluding the impact of leverage, OCSI Glick JV ’s underlying investment portfolio at fair value declined 14% during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
As of March 31, 2020, the OCSI Glick JV had $153.2 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 44 portfolio companies. As of March 31, 2020, OCSI Glick JV had $26.8 million of undrawn capacity (subject to borrowing base and other limitations) on its senior revolving credit facility.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company restructured its subordinated notes in the OCSI Glick JV to realign the vehicle for current market conditions. In connection with restructuring, the Company and its joint venture partner extended the notes’ maturity to October 20, 2028, reduced the spread from 6.50% to 4.50%, and the notes will not pay interest on its previously scheduled April 15, 2020 and July 15, 2020 coupon dates so cash will remain in the entity to support its NAV. Given that the notes will not pay interest for two quarters, the Company has placed them on non-accrual. The Company did not recognize any income from the OCSI Glick JV during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, with the exception of two portfolio companies that modified their scheduled interest payment to PIK in order to preserve liquidity and the OCSI Glick JV, all of the Company's portfolio companies made their scheduled interest payments during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had total principal value of debt outstanding of $327.2 million under its credit facilities. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities for the March 31, 2020 reporting period.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $21.9 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $77.8 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities (subject to borrowing base and other limitations). Unfunded investment commitments were $19.6 million, or $5.6 million when excluding unfunded investment commitments to the OCSI Glick JV. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believe its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities in the current economic climate.
As of March 31, 2020, the weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 3.8%, down from 4.0% as of December 31, 2019, primarily reflecting decreases to LIBOR.
The Company’s total debt to equity ratio was 1.55x and 1.07x as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The Company's net debt to equity ratio was 1.44x and 1.04x as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Effective March 22, 2020, the Company amended its Deutsche Bank Facility to extend the revolving period and maturity date to September 30, 2020 and March 30, 2021, respectively, decrease the size of the facility from $250 million to $200 million and modify the interest rate to three-month LIBOR plus 2.25% through September 30, 2020, following which the interest rate will reset to three-month LIBOR plus 2.40% for the remaining term of the facility.
Recent Developments
As of April 30, 2020, the Company had $28 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $81 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities (subject to borrowing base and other limitations). Unfunded investment commitments were $18 million, or $4 million when excluding unfunded commitments to the OCSI Glick JV.
About Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions for middle-market companies in both the syndicated and private placement markets. The Company seeks to generate a stable source of current income while minimizing the risk of principal loss and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The Company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Specialty Lending is externally managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Strategic Income's website at www.oaktreestrategicincome.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. The forward-looking statements may include statements as to: our future operating results and distribution projections; our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; and the impact of the investments that we expect to make. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “should,” “estimate,” “project” and “intend” indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment; risks associated with possible disruption in our operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities) and conditions in our operating areas, particularly with respect to business development companies or regulated investment companies; general considerations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in our publicly disseminated documents and filings.
We have based the forward-looking statements included in this presentation on information available to us on the date of this presentation, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Although we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that we may make directly to you or through reports that we in the future may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
|March 31, 2020 (unaudited)
|December 31, 2019 (unaudited)
|September 30, 2019
|ASSETS
|Investments at fair value:
|Control investments (cost March 31, 2020: $73,157,303; cost December 31, 2019: $73,168,024; cost September 30, 2019: $73,189,664)
|$
|37,833,930
|$
|54,169,710
|$
|54,326,418
|Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (cost March 31, 2020: $546,774,334; cost December 31, 2019: $538,934,038; cost September 30, 2019: $553,679,070)
|486,545,381
|530,284,037
|542,778,029
|Total investments at fair value (cost March 31, 2020: $619,931,637; cost December 31, 2019: $612,102,062; cost September 30, 2019: $626,868,734)
|524,379,311
|584,453,747
|597,104,447
|Cash and cash equivalents
|21,931,375
|9,525,141
|5,646,899
|Restricted cash
|9,321,466
|8,469,933
|8,404,733
|Interest, dividends and fees receivable
|1,489,472
|3,031,841
|3,813,730
|Due from portfolio companies
|539,587
|806,914
|350,597
|Receivables from unsettled transactions
|28,775,575
|4,105,042
|5,091,671
|Deferred financing costs
|2,308,557
|1,923,373
|2,139,299
|Derivative asset at fair value
|316,967
|—
|20,876
|Other assets
|731,202
|817,916
|761,462
|Total assets
|$
|589,793,512
|$
|613,133,907
|$
|623,333,714
|LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS
|Liabilities:
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|$
|1,569,469
|$
|932,315
|$
|901,410
|Base management fee and incentive fee payable
|1,442,121
|1,255,344
|1,368,431
|Due to affiliate
|1,041,237
|1,404,411
|1,457,007
|Interest payable
|2,532,742
|2,545,744
|2,750,587
|Payables from unsettled transactions
|44,817,245
|14,653,671
|37,724,473
|Derivative liability at fair value
|—
|168,712
|—
|Director fees payable
|—
|—
|25,000
|Credit facilities payable
|327,156,800
|306,156,800
|294,656,800
|Total liabilities
|378,559,614
|327,116,997
|338,883,708
|Commitments and contingencies
|Net assets:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 29,466,768 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019
|294,668
|294,668
|294,668
|Additional paid-in-capital
|369,199,332
|369,199,332
|369,199,332
|Accumulated overdistributed earnings
|(158,260,102
|)
|(83,477,090
|)
|(85,043,994
|)
|Total net assets (equivalent to $7.17, $9.71 and $9.65 per common share as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively)
|211,233,898
|286,016,910
|284,450,006
|Total liabilities and net assets
|$
|589,793,512
|$
|613,133,907
|$
|623,333,714
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
March 31, 2020
|Three months ended
December 31, 2019
|Three months ended
March 31, 2019
|Six months ended
March 31, 2020
|Six months ended
March 31, 2019
|Interest income:
|Control investments
|$
|—
|$
|1,436,726
|$
|1,472,785
|$
|1,436,726
|$
|2,958,208
|Non-control/Non-affiliate investments
|9,638,008
|9,744,449
|10,769,097
|19,382,457
|20,420,246
|Interest on cash and cash equivalents
|27,597
|30,710
|52,132
|58,307
|119,127
|Total interest income
|9,665,605
|11,211,885
|12,294,014
|20,877,490
|23,497,581
|PIK interest income:
|Non-control/Non-affiliate investments
|296,894
|3,563
|6,004
|300,457
|13,749
|Total PIK interest income
|296,894
|3,563
|6,004
|300,457
|13,749
|Fee income:
|Non-control/Non-affiliate investments
|380,114
|387,665
|181,806
|767,779
|229,441
|Total fee income
|380,114
|387,665
|181,806
|767,779
|229,441
|Total investment income
|10,342,613
|11,603,113
|12,481,824
|21,945,726
|23,740,771
|Expenses:
|Base management fee
|1,442,121
|1,505,526
|1,451,393
|2,947,647
|2,866,160
|Part I incentive fee
|271,520
|992,138
|1,096,144
|1,263,658
|1,950,522
|Professional fees
|263,188
|373,186
|375,601
|636,374
|834,213
|Directors fees
|105,000
|105,000
|105,278
|210,000
|210,278
|Interest expense
|3,477,099
|3,426,891
|3,771,530
|6,903,990
|6,994,484
|Administrator expense
|229,039
|249,914
|231,033
|478,953
|665,900
|General and administrative expenses
|264,391
|273,479
|283,338
|537,870
|615,564
|Total expenses
|6,052,358
|6,926,134
|7,314,317
|12,978,492
|14,137,121
|Fees waived
|(271,520
|)
|(50,601
|)
|(49,253
|)
|(322,121
|)
|(476,647
|)
|Net expenses
|5,780,838
|6,875,533
|7,265,064
|12,656,371
|13,660,474
|Net investment income
|4,561,775
|4,727,580
|5,216,760
|9,289,355
|10,080,297
|Unrealized appreciation (depreciation):
|Control investments
|(16,325,059
|)
|(135,068
|)
|1,684,985
|(16,460,127
|)
|(2,230,258
|)
|Non-control/Non-affiliate investments
|(51,578,952
|)
|2,251,040
|6,989,963
|(49,327,912
|)
|(8,780,850
|)
|Foreign currency forward contract
|485,679
|(189,588
|)
|122,463
|296,091
|47,895
|Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
|(67,418,332
|)
|1,926,384
|8,797,411
|(65,491,948
|)
|(10,963,213
|)
|Realized gains (losses):
|Non-control/Non-affiliate investments
|(7,334,148
|)
|(277,225
|)
|(77,774
|)
|(7,611,373
|)
|1,369,532
|Foreign currency forward contract
|(24,959
|)
|(242,485
|)
|(240,970
|)
|(267,444
|)
|8,120
|Net realized gains (losses)
|(7,359,107
|)
|(519,710
|)
|(318,744
|)
|(7,878,817
|)
|1,377,652
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
|(74,777,439
|)
|1,406,674
|8,478,667
|(73,370,765
|)
|(9,585,561
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|$
|(70,215,664
|)
|$
|6,134,254
|$
|13,695,427
|$
|(64,081,410
|)
|$
|494,736
|Net investment income per common share — basic and diluted
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.34
|Earnings (loss) per common share — basic and diluted
|$
|(2.38
|)
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.46
|$
|(2.17
|)
|$
|0.02
|Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted
|29,466,768
|29,466,768
|29,466,768
|29,466,768
|29,466,768
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
