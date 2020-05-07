Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:



Revenue increased 5.1% to $190.0 million

Same-store sales declined 2.7%, driven by the effects of COVID-19 late in the quarter

Pre-owned boat sales increased 19.4% to $43.0 million

Finance & insurance income increased 27.2% to $8.1 million

Net income increased $5.9 million to $3.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $9.9 million, flat compared to prior year

BUFORD, Ga., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“Rising second quarter sales and a proven, adaptable business model contributed to a strong fiscal second quarter. Same-store sales through mid-March outpaced the prior year delivering approximately 10% growth year-over-year, but slowed significantly in the last two weeks of March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the U.S. Further, robust growth in finance & insurance income and pre-owned boat sales underscores the resiliency of our diversified portfolio,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of OneWater. “Through the end of April, we have outperformed our expectations despite this unprecedented environment, as nearly all of our dealerships have remained open in some capacity. Our sales team quickly pivoted their selling strategies leveraging our proprietary technology tools, virtual walkthroughs and one-on-one appointments while adhering to social distancing guidelines, to deliver solid April boat sales, ahead of previous years.”

Mr. Singleton continued, “Our top priority remains the health and safety of our team members and customers as we navigate through this difficult environment. We have taken decisive actions to align our cost structure and remain focused on adapting to our new normal to meet shifting consumer demand. We believe while some form of social distancing will be with us through the summer months, boating provides a wonderful opportunity for people to get outdoors with their families while staying safe, which we believe will support continued boat sales, whether new or pre-owned. We believe we are well-positioned to take advantage of new opportunities in our markets as they present themselves and emerge from this crisis stronger.”

For the three months ended March 31 2020 2019 $ Change % Change (unaudited, $ in thousands) Revenues New boat sales $ 127,913 $ 126,928 $ 985 0.8% Pre-owned boat sales 42,992 36,015 6,977 19.4% Finance & insurance income 8,083 6,354 1,729 27.2% Service, parts & other sales 10,975 11,474 (499 ) (4.3)% Total revenues $ 189,963 $ 180,771 $ 9,192 5.1%



Second Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue for the fiscal second quarter 2020 was $190.0 million, an increase of 5.1% compared to $180.8 million in fiscal second quarter 2019, primarily driven by strong sales of pre-owned units and finance & insurance. During the fiscal second quarter 2020 we realized a 19.4% increase in pre-owned boat sales to $43.0 million from $36.0 million, in the prior year, and an increase of 27.2% in finance & insurance income to $8.1 million from $6.4 million, in the prior year period. Sales from stores recently acquired contributed to the fiscal second quarter increase in revenues but were partially offset by a 2.7% decrease in same-store sales.

Gross profit totaled $44.6 million for the fiscal second quarter 2020, compared to $39.7 million for the fiscal second quarter 2019, driven by the increased pre-owned unit sales and higher finance & insurance income. Gross profit margin of 23.5% increased 150 basis points compared to the prior year due primarily to a shift in the mix and size of boat models sold, the margin profile of recently acquired locations and the Company’s emphasis on expanding gross profit margins.

Fiscal second quarter 2020 selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $32.1 million, or 16.9% of sales, compared to $27.5 million, or 15.2% of sales, in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales was due mainly to the acquired stores in the back half of fiscal year 2019.

Net income for the fiscal second quarter of 2020 totaled $3.0 million, compared to net loss of $3.0 million, in the fiscal second quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily due to the timing of a $12.3 million reduction in income related to the non-cash change in fair value of warrants recognized in the prior year, partially offset by higher interest expense, income taxes and transaction costs in the current year. Post-IPO, OneWater’s share count changed dramatically as a result of the stock split and share offering. Additionally, the warrant liability and redeemable preferred interest were also converted and repaid, respectively, at the IPO.

Fiscal second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (see reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures) was essentially flat at $9.9 million, compared to the fiscal second quarter of 2019.

At March 31, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $20.4 million, an increase of $4.9 million compared to $15.5 million at March 31, 2019 and nearly double the balance at December 31, 2019. The Company also had $10.0 million of availability on its revolving line of credit at March 31, 2020. Total inventory at March 31, 2020 increased to $333.4 million compared to $298.5 million at March 31, 2019, primarily due to the inventory related to the dealerships we acquired during the second half of fiscal year 2019.

2020 Guidance

In light of the significant uncertainty that exists as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 26, 2020, OneWater announced it withdrew its fiscal year 2020 guidance.

Conference Call and Webcast

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 63 stores throughout 11 different states, eight of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release and our related earnings call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of our operating performance. Management believes these measures may be useful in performing meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results, to understand the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and how management views the business. Reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Because our non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies, our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. We have not reconciled non‐GAAP forward-looking measures to their corresponding GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are unavailable or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable efforts.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense – other, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and other expense (income), further adjusted to eliminate the effects of items such as the change in the fair value of warrants, contingent consideration and transaction costs.

Our board of directors, management team and lenders use Adjusted EBITDA to assess our financial performance because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other items (such as the fair value adjustment of the warrants, gain or loss on settlement contingent consideration and transaction costs) that impact the comparability of financial results from period to period. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure will provide useful information to investors and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Same-Store Sales

We define same-store sales as sales from our stores excluding new and acquired stores. New and acquired stores become eligible for inclusion in the comparable store base at the end of the store’s thirteenth month of operations under our ownership and revenues are only included for identical months in the same-store base periods. Stores relocated within an existing market remain in the comparable store base for all periods. Additionally, amounts related to closed stores are excluded from each comparative base period. We use same-store sales to assess the organic growth of our revenue on a same-store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same-store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial results and provides relevant information to assess our performance.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made during the above referenced conference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenue, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: decline in demand for our products and services, the seasonality and volatility of the boat industry, our acquisition strategies, the inability to comply with the financial and other covenants and metrics in our credit facilities, cash flow and access to capital, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the timing of development expenditures, and other risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the prospectus filed in connection with our initial public offering. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures below.

ONEWATER MARINE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March

31, Six Months Ended March

31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues New boat sales $ 127,913 $ 126,928 $ 226,015 $ 194,492 Pre-owned boat sales 42,992 36,015 80,813 55,929 Finance & insurance income 8,083 6,354 12,408 8,518 Service, parts & other sales 10,975 11,474 24,425 25,110 Total revenues 189,963 180,771 343,661 284,049 Gross Profit New boat gross profit 24,125 22,148 40,626 34,390 Pre-owned boat gross profit 7,183 6,177 12,784 9,210 Finance & insurance gross profit 8,083 6,354 12,408 8,518 Service, parts & other gross profit 5,193 5,046 10,955 10,926 Total gross profit 44,584 39,725 76,773 63,044 Selling, general and administrative expenses 32,146 27,548 60,586 49,177 Depreciation and amortization 791 585 1,551 1,192 Transaction costs 2,925 444 3,362 742 Gain on settlement of contingent consideration - (1,655 ) - (1,655 ) Income from operations 8,722 12,803 11,274 13,588 Other expense (income) Interest expense – floor plan 2,525 2,210 5,184 3,997 Interest expense – other 2,457 1,294 4,310 2,522 Change in fair value of warrant liability - 12,295 (771 ) 7,600 Other expense (income), net 289 (45 ) 167 (90 ) Total other expense, net 5,271 15,754 8,890 14,029 Income (loss) before income tax expense 3,451 (2,951 ) 2,384 (441 ) Income tax expense 472 - 472 - Net income (loss) 2,979 (2,951 ) 1,912 (441 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (103 ) (270 ) (350 ) (546 ) Net loss attributable to One Water Marine Holdings, LLC $ (3,221 ) $ (987 ) Plus: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of One Water Marine Holdings, LLC (1,791 ) (477 ) Net income attributable to OneWater Marine Inc. $ 1,085 $ 1,085 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – basic (1) $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – diluted (1) $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Basic weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding (1) 6,088 6,088 Diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding (1) 6,088 6,088 (1) Represents earnings per share of Class A common stock and weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the period from February 11, 2020 through March, 31, 2020, the period following the organizational transactions and OneWater Marine Inc.’s initial public offering.





ONEWATER MARINE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except par value and share data)

(Unaudited) March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Cash $ 20,401 $ 15,489 Restricted cash 567 1,536 Accounts receivable 19,839 25,981 Inventories 333,377 298,519 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,817 1,153 Total current assets 386,001 342,678 Property and equipment, net 16,699 21,835 Other assets: Deposits 364 333 Deferred tax asset 2,845 - Identifiable intangible assets 61,304 55,724 Goodwill 113,059 104,267 Total other assets 177,572 160,324 Total assets $ 580,272 $ 524,837 Accounts payable $ 7,819 $ 12,824 Other payables and accrued expenses 8,547 12,535 Customer deposits 13,471 11,111 Notes payable – floor plan 294,262 263,235 Current portion of long-term debt 7,012 3,344 Total current liabilities 331,111 303,049 Other long-term liabilities 1,540 900 Warrant liability - 59,823 Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 108,954 62,954 Total liabilities 441,605 426,726 Redeemable preferred interest in subsidiary - 83,620 Members' equity - 9,351 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 6,087,906 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 61 - Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 8,462,392 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 85 - Additional paid-in capital 56,730 - Retained earnings 1,085 - Total stockholders’ equity attributable to OneWater Marine Inc. and members’ equity 57,961 9,351 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 80,706 5,140 Total stockholders’ and members’ equity 138,667 14,491 Total liabilities, stockholders’ and members' equity $ 580,272 $ 524,837









ONEWATER MARINE INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months ended

March 31 Six months ended

March 31 Description 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 2,979 $ (2,951 ) $ 1,912 $ (441 ) Interest expense – other 2,457 1,294 4,310 2,522 Income taxes 472 - 472 - Depreciation and amortization 791 585 1,551 1,192 Gain on settlement of contingent consideration - (1,655 ) - (1,655 ) Transaction costs (1) 2,925 444 3,362 742 Change in fair value of warrant liability (2) - 12,295 (771 ) 7,600 Other expense (income), net 289 (45 ) 167 (90 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,913 $ 9,967 $ 11,003 $ 9,870

_____________________________

(1) Consists of transaction costs related to the Company’s fiscal year 2019 acquisitions and costs related to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”).

(2) Represents the non-cash expense recognized during the period for the change in the fair value of the warrants, which were exercised at the IPO, that were previously accounted for as a liability on our balance sheets.