May 7, 2020, Denver, CO - The Neutral, an A.I. powered news site that combines original journalism with traditionally Left, Right and Center stories from reputable publications, launches today to provide readers a balanced view on trending news stories.

Machine learning and AI offer an opportunity to identify breaking and trending stories, quickly identify multiple perspectives, and then weave those perspectives together into an original journalistic overview. Each story is visually linked with at least two perspectives At its core, The Neutral offers an opportunity for readers to consider ideas that are different from their own.

The business model for The Neutral is different from most news sites. Readers will notice that there is no outside advertising, page takeovers, or popups, resulting in an eye-catching, easy to read news experience free of interruptions.

“The Neutral Zone” is a differentiator for The Neutral that provides a fact-based, unbiased overview of the topic, written by journalists. Each story then offers several articles across a range of viewpoints, each from reputable, vetted sources. It references and refers readers to new and interesting stories and points of view enabling readers to broaden their knowledge. The goal of the site is to drive viewers to the original sources of content and encourage cross-sharing of information. No opinion or “perspective” articles are used within an article.

The Neutral is powered by Turbine Labs, a leading enterprise A.I. intelligence platform. Leigh Fatzinger, Turbine Labs’ Founder and CEO is passionate about supporting high-quality journalism, bringing diverse perspectives together, and showcasing the potential that comes from integrating original journalism and artificial intelligence. Turbine Labs will serve as the Publisher of The Neutral.

When readers share The Neutral content on social media, they’re presented with an opportunity to further the spread of unbiased and multi-sided information, thus exposing media outlets to an exponential reach they may not have otherwise had.

“The traditional media model has been broken for years, and unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt it another critical blow. Even prior to the pandemic, there were almost 15 times as many baristas in this country as journalists, and newspapers are shuttering at an alarming rate,” said Fatzinger.

“Our job is to explore new ways of supporting journalism that doesn’t rely on advertising or subscriptions in this kind of environment, and we believe The Neutral can help. First by getting readers out of their bias bubbles, and second, by exposing them to sources they may not otherwise look for,” he said.

The Neutral Site isn’t the primary journalist, but gives precedence and sheds light on news outlets you may have not have seen.

At launch the new site will focus on the following areas:

COVID-19

Neutral Hope: uplifting and inspirational

Neutral Politics

Neutral World

Neutral Business

Neutral Tech

Readers can also sign up for a daily email digest of top news and information to keep all information accessible and always at-a-glance. The email digests currently include: “The Neutral COVID-19,” “The Neutral: Election 2020,” and “The Neutral: Hope.”

The Neutral Site is now live at www.theneutral.com.

ABOUT THE NEUTRAL

The Neutral is a different kind of news property, focused on finding a balanced perspective around topics and events that are most important to you. The Neutral combines original journalism, advanced machine learning, and artificial intelligence to surface and highlight contrasting perspectives from fact-based news sources. And to complete each story, statements are included from vetted influencers on all sides of the political, economic, and social spectrum. Getting your news on The Neutral will always be free. The Neutral is owned and powered by Turbine Labs (www.turbinelabs.com).

