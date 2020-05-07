Selbyville, Delaware, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market recorded a valuation of USD 2.33 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 5.4 per cent over 2019-2026. Mounting prevalence of cardiovascular disease globally are likely to drive the adoption of cardiac biomarker kits in the upcoming years. In addition to this, expanding geriatric population in emerging economies worldwide is poised to drive the worldwide cardiac biomarker kits industry.

The market study is bifurcated into different segments including product types, end-users and competitive landscape. Moreover, the study also includes individual market shares, current and projected growth rates, recent technological developments, and drivers across the aforementioned segments.

The challenges and restraints that might impede the growth of the industry have been presented in the report. Additionally, the study is inclusive of the opportunities in micro markets that industry vendors can take note of and tap accordingly.

Cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits constitute various tools and instruments that are used to detect and evaluate heart functions. They play a pivotal role in early diagnosis and prediction of heart related diseases and offer favorable benefits in initial diagnosis of heart disease and carry the capability of evaluating significant treatment of these diseases.

According to estimates by the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are named as one of the primary reasons for the number of deaths globally. In fact, estimates claim that cardiovascular disorders account for nearly 17.9 million or over 31 per cent of worldwide deaths annually. It has been reported that over more than 75 per cent of the deaths occur in low and middle-income countries whilst over 85 per cent of deaths are a result of severe heart attacks and strokes.

One of the restraining factors hampering the growth of cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market is the high production cost associated with these products.

Overall cardiac biomarker kits industry is diversified into various geographies including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America has emerged has one of the leading regions in the cardiac biomarker kits industry owing to increasing disposable incomes of the population in line with the rising investment in healthcare sector in the region. More so, Asia Pacific is anticipated to stand as the second largest revenue generating ground for the industry due to robust growth in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and presence of ageing population across the region.

The worldwide cardiac biomarker kits industry is divided on the basis of product types, end-users, regions, and competitive landscape.

Cardiac Biomarker Kits Market Product Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Chemiluminescence

Immunofluorescence

Elisa

Immunochromatography

By Disease Indication:

Angina Pectoris

Myocardial Infraction

Cardiac Heart Failure

Others

Cardiac Biomarker Kits Market End-User Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

Cardiac Biomarker Kits Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Cardiac Biomarker Kits Market Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Roche Diagnostics Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens AG

Danaher Corporation

Biomérieux SA

Alere Inc.

LSI Medience Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd.

