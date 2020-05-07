TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey from Restaurants Canada has revealed that most foodservice businesses might not have enough cash flow to successfully reopen their doors to diners.
As jurisdictions across the country move forward with lifting emergency measures, restaurants will need more support remaining viable until they are on a path to full recovery.
Survey reveals most restaurants will struggle to resume dine-in operations
About seven out of 10 survey respondents said they are either very or extremely worried that their business won’t have enough liquidity to pay vendors, rent and other expenses over the next three months.
While the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program might provide some restaurants with relief, rent obligations continue to be a challenge for many:
Restaurants Canada is calling for solutions to support reopening
Restaurants Canada has published an open letter calling on all levels of government to help foodservice businesses remain viable as they reopen their doors to diners and ramp up operations.
In the letter, Restaurants Canada President and CEO Shanna Munro commends the country’s restaurateurs for their responsiveness and innovation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic before calling for more government support: “The creativity and resiliency of our industry won’t be enough to prevent widespread permanent closures as restaurants continue to struggle with insufficient cash flow and insurmountable debt.”
The letter goes on to urge further action in the following areas where restaurants continue to need support to have a fighting chance at survival:
About the Restaurants Canada survey
Conclusions cited above are based on responses to a Restaurants Canada survey conducted between May 1 and May 5, 2020. Restaurants Canada received a total of 890 completed surveys from foodservice operators across Canada, representing 11,965 locations (as many respondents belong to multi-unit businesses). Canada’s commercial foodservice industry is made up of 97,500 establishments, including full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants, caterers and drinking places.
About Restaurants Canada
Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $93 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost 800,000 jobs and is on track to lose as much as $17 billion in sales over the second quarter of 2020 due to the impacts of COVID-19.
