May 07, 2020 06:00 ET

May 07, 2020 06:00 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

May 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200507104037_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-06

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 261 Unit price: 1.69 EUR

(2): Volume: 12,680 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

(3): Volume: 5,837 Unit price: 1.595 EUR

(4): Volume: 4,222 Unit price: 1.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 23,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.59241 EUR